Borsello Landscaping Celebrates Grand Opening Of Lewes Location With Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

LEWES, DE, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Borsello Landscaping, Delaware and Pennsylvania's premier full-service design-build landscaping firm, proudly announces the grand opening of its new Lewes location. This expansion represents a significant milestone in the company's 30+ year legacy of craftsmanship, innovation, and personalized service.The ribbon-cutting ceremony, hosted by the Lewes Chamber of Commerce, will take place on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. at 48 Cape Henlopen Drive, Lewes, DE 19958. The event will feature Betsy Reamer, Executive Director of the Lewes Chamber, and media coverage by the Coastal Camera Club. Founder and owner Mike Borsello will be joined by the Borsello team, along with Emma Larson and Charles Ciarfardo from Soake Pools and Cary Pitman from Rehoboth Pools , a subsidiary of Clark's Pools in Northern Delaware, to commemorate the occasion.“We're thrilled to officially open our Lewes location, a place that holds deep personal meaning for my family,” said Mike Borsello.“Our roots in the Delaware beaches run deep, and this expansion allows us to serve a community that's been part of our story for generations.”Borsello Landscaping was built on excellence and a mission to cultivate a team of highly skilled craftspeople and artists who blend the beauty of nature with the comfort of home. With over three decades of award-winning service, the firm is recognized for its in-house landscape architects and design team, full-time installers, and in-house material procurement process, delivering a seamless experience from concept to execution.This 5,001-square-foot location further strengthens the company's presence in the coastal region, reflecting its continued commitment to raising the standard for landscaping in the Mid-Atlantic. Their full range of services includes custom patios and walkways, outdoor kitchens, decks and pergolas, fireplaces and firepits, Soake plunge pools and custom pools, privacy plantings, and exterior lighting.Future plans include the development of an outdoor showroom featuring a Soake plunge pool, allowing clients to experience firsthand the elevated design and build quality for which Borsello is known.The company's connection to the Delaware beaches is deeply personal. Mike and his wife, Gwynne, spent 15 years raising their children in South Bethany, and Gwynne's family has been part of the Dewey and Rehoboth Beach communities for three generations. Today, their daughter continues the legacy, working as a lifeguard at the Lewes Yacht Club.Borsello Landscaping's purpose is simple yet powerful: to deliver the best client experience through clear communication, unique innovation, and the highest quality craftsmanship in the industry.A special thanks to Kelsey Hamilton, owner of Boardwalk Builders; Katie Green, Realtor with The Carrie Lingo Team; and Meg Shupe of MS+Co. Marketing. Their warm welcome and continued support have played a key role in the success of this venture, and we are grateful for their partnership.To learn more or to schedule a complimentary 60-minute consultation, visit .About: Founded in 1995, Borsello Landscaping is a full-service landscaping and outdoor living company specializing in custom design and installation. Serving Delaware and Pennsylvania, the company is renowned for its artistry, innovation, and commitment to quality. With in-house teams managing every aspect of a project, Borsello Landscaping creates bespoke outdoor spaces that elevate homes and enhance lifestyles.

