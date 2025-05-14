Stellus Private Credit BDC Reports Results For Its First Fiscal Quarter Ended March 31, 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOUSTON, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellus Private Credit BDC ("Stellus PBDC", "we", or the "Company") today announced financial results for its fourth fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2025. Robert T. Ladd, Chief Executive Officer of Stellus PBDC, stated "We are pleased to report solid operating results in the first quarter in which we generated $0.31 per share of net investment income and maintained a stable net asset value. During the quarter, we funded $37 million of investments and received $4 million of repayments, bringing the total portfolio to $335 million at fair value."

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS











($ in millions, except data relating to per share amounts and shares outstanding)





























Three Months Ended



March 31, 2025

March 31, 2024



Amount Per Share

Amount Per Share Net investment income

$3.31 $0.31

$3.55 $0.49 Net unrealized appreciation included in earnings

1.19 0.10

0.33 0.04 Benefit for taxes on net unrealized depreciation on investments

0.06 0.01

0.05 0.01 Net increase in net assets resulting from operations

$4.56 $0.42

$3.93 $0.54 Distributions

(3.88) (0.36)

(3.61) (0.50) Other weighted average share adjustments(1)

- -

- 0.01 Net asset value

$165.48 $15.22

$112.25 $15.26 Weighted average shares outstanding



10,767,600



7,227,206

_______________________ (1) Includes the impact of different share amounts as a result of calculating certain per share data based on weighted average shares outstanding during the period and certain per share data based on shares outstanding as of the period end.

PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY







($ in millions)





















As of

As of



March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024 Investments at fair value

$334.7

$300.7 Total assets

$339.5

$304.8 Net assets

$165.5

$162.4 Shares outstanding

10,873,321

10,715,095 Net asset value per share

$15.22

$15.16













Three Months Ended



March 31, 2025

March 31, 2024 New investments

$36.8

$16.6 Repayments of investments

(4.3)

(9.4) Net activity

$32.5

$7.2













As of

As of



March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024 Number of portfolio company investments

65

59 Number of debt investments

61

55









Weight average yield of debt and other income producing investments(2) Cash

10.1 %

10.2 % Payment-in-kind ("PIK")

0.1 %

0.2 % Fee amortization

0.4 %

0.4 % Total

10.6 %

10.8 %









Weighted average yield on total investments(3) Cash

9.6 %

9.8 % PIK

0.1 %

0.2 % Fee amortization

0.3 %

0.3 % Total

10.0 %

10.3 %

_______________________ (2) The dollar-weighted average annualized effective yield is computed using the effective interest rate for the Company's debt investments and other income producing investments, including cash and PIK interest, as well as the accretion of deferred fees. The individual investment yields are then weighted by the respective cost of the investments (as of the date presented) in calculating the weighted average effective yield of the portfolio. The dollar-weighted average annualized yield on the Company's investments for a given period will generally be higher than what investors of our common stock would realize in a return over the same period because the dollar-weighted average annualized yield does not reflect the Company's expense or any sales load that may be paid by investors. (3) The dollar weighted average yield on total investments takes the same yields as calculated in the footnote above, but weights them to determine the weighted average effective yield as a percentage of the Company's total investments, including non-income producing equity positions and debt investments on non-accrual status.

Results of Operations

Investment income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 totaled $8.1 million and $6.4 million, respectively, most of which was interest income from portfolio investments.

Gross operating expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 totaled $5.3 million and $4.1 million, respectively. For the same periods, base management fees totaled $1.0 million and $0.8 million, income incentive fees totaled $0.6 million and $0.6 million, respectively; capital gains incentive fees of $0.2 million and $0.1 million, which are not currently payable, respectively; fees and expenses related to the Company's borrowings totaled $3.0 million and $2.1 million, respectively (including interest and amortization of deferred financing costs), respectively; administrative expenses totaled $0.1 million and $0.1 million, respectively and other expenses totaled $0.4 million and $0.4 million, respectively. For the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, the Company's investment advisor, Stellus Private BDC Advisor, LLC (the "Advisor"), waived $0.3 million and $0.8 million of management fees, respectively; $0.2 million of income incentive fees for both periods (waived as our shares were not listed on a national exchange), and $0.1 million and $0.2 million of expenses pursuant to expense support and conditional reimbursements from the Advisor, respectively, for net operating expenses of $4.7 million and $2.9 million, respectively.

For the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, net investment income was $3.3 million and $3.6 million, or $0.31 and $0.49 per common share based on weighted average common shares outstanding of 10,767,600 and 7,227,206, respectively.

The Company's investment portfolio had a net change in unrealized appreciation of $1.2 million and $0.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

For the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, net increase in net assets resulting from operations totaled $4.6 million and $3.9 million, or $0.42 and $0.54 per common share, based on weighted average common shares outstanding of 10,767,600 and 7,227,206, respectively.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

On September 30, 2022, the Company entered into a senior secured revolving credit agreement with Zions Bancorporation, N.A., dba Amegy Bank and various other lenders (the "Credit Facility" and together with the Commitment Facility and SPV Facility, the "Credit Facilities"). The Credit Facility, as amended, provides for borrowings up to a maximum of $175.0 million on a committed basis with an accordion feature that allows the Company to increase the aggregate commitments up to $200.0 million, subject to new or existing lenders agreeing to participate in the increase and other customary conditions. As of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, the Company had $121.8 million and $90.5 million in outstanding borrowings under the Credit Facility, respectively.

On August 1, 2024, the Company entered into a Loan Financing and Servicing Agreement (the "Loan Agreement") for the SPV Facility by and among Stellus Private Credit BDC SPV LLC ("PBDC SPV"), as borrower, the Company, as equityholder and servicer, Deutsche Bank AG, New York Branch, as facility agent, Citibank, N.A., as collateral agent and collateral custodian, Alter Domus (US) LLC, as collateral administrator, and the lenders that are party thereto from time to time. The SPV Facility provides for $50.0 million of initial commitments with an accordion feature that allows for an additional $50.0 million of total commitments from new and existing lenders on the same terms and conditions as the existing commitments. As of both March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, the Company had $50.0 million in outstanding borrowings under the SPV Facility.

Distributions

During the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, the Company declared aggregate distributions of $0.36 per share and $0.50, respectively (million and $3.9 million and $3.6 million in the aggregate, respectively). Tax characteristics of all distributions are reported to stockholders on Form 1099-DIV. Tax characteristics of all distributions will be reported to stockholders on Form 1099-DIV after the end of the calendar year. None of these dividends are expected to include a return of capital

Recent Portfolio Activity

The Company invested in the following portfolio companies for the three months ended March 31, 2025:

Activity Type

Date

Company Name

Company Description

Investment Amount

Instrument Type Add-On Investment

January 3, 2025

Service Minds Company, LLC*

Provider of residential electrical services

$ 64,659

Revolver Commitment New Investment

January 10, 2025

Pacific Shoring Products, LLC

Manufacturer of trench shoring and safety equipment

sold to equipment rental companies

$ 5,327,581

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 2,301,368

Revolver Commitment















$ 430,662

Equity New Investment

January 15, 2025

Environmental Remedies, LLC

Residential asbestos abatement provider

$ 3,317,957

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 2,330,762

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment















$ 1,383,237

Revolver Commitment















$ 113,419

Equity New Investment

January 16, 2025

Plus Delta Partners, Inc.

Provider of fundraising training and tools for higher

education institutions and other nonprofits

$ 3,955,716

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 3,279,635

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment















$ 2,561,362

Revolver Commitment















$ 277,974

Equity New Investment

January 24, 2025

Strategus, LLC

Provider of connected television advertising services

$ 6,013,663

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 2,325,095

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment















$ 1,513,228

Revolver Commitment















$ 160,392

Equity Add-On Investment

January 31, 2025

Monitorus Holding, LLC*

Provider of media monitoring and evaluation services

$ 28,481

Unsecured Convertible Bond Add-On Investment

January 3, 2025

Service Minds Company, LLC*

Provider of residential electrical services

$ 200,442

Revolver Commitment Add-On Investment

February 10, 2025

Florachem Corporation*

Distiller and supplier of natural citrus, pine, and

specialty inputs

$ 157,417

Senior Secured – First Lien New Investment

February 28, 2025

Identity Theft Guard Solutions, Inc.

Cyber breach response and monitoring services

$ 7,127,072

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 1,092,978

Revolver Commitment















$ 330,747

Equity New Investment

February 28, 2025

MoboTrex, LLC

Distributor and manufacturer of intelligent traffic

solution equipment

$ 2,092,568

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 2,000,813

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment















$ 625,882

Revolver Commitment Add-On Investment

March 14, 2025

The Hardenbergh Group, Inc.*

Provider of temporary professional staffing of

Medical Services Professionals, external peer review,

consulting and physician leadership solutions

$ 695,831

Senior Secured – First Lien Add-On Investment

March 31, 2025

FairWave Holdings, LLC*

Specialty coffee platform

$ 559,491

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 80,357

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment

_______________________ * Existing portfolio company

Events Subsequent to March 31, 2025

The Company's management has evaluated subsequent events through May 14, 2025. There have been no subsequent events that require recognition or disclosure except for the following described below.

Investment Portfolio

The Company invested in the following portfolio companies subsequent to March 31, 2025:

Activity Type

Date

Company Name

Company Description

Investment Amount

Instrument Type Add-On Investment

April 8, 2025

TriplePoint Acquisition Holdings

LLC*

Provider of HVAC, plumbing, and other

mechanical and industrial services

$ 1,406,080

Senior Secured – First Lien Add-On Investment

May 5, 2025

FairWave Holdings, LLC*

Specialty coffee platform

$ 7,833

Equity

_______________________ * Existing portfolio company

The Company realized the following portfolio company investment subsequent to March 31, 2025:

Activity Type

Date

Company Name

Company Description

Proceeds Received

Realized Gain

Instrument Type Full Repayment

April 8, 2025

Florachem Corporation

Distiller and supplier of natural citrus,

pine, and specialty inputs

$ 1,230,052

$ -

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 523,653

$ -

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment















$ 1,871,955

$ -

Revolver Commitment















$ 228,778

$ 67,495

Equity

Credit Facilities

The outstanding balance under the Credit Facility and SPV Facility as of May 14, 2025 was $119.8 million and $50.0 million, respectively.

Distributions Declared

On April 4, 2025, the Board declared a regular monthly dividend for each of April 2025, May 2025, and June 2025 as follows:





Record

Payment

Amount per Declared

Date

Date

Share 4/4/2025

4/8/2025

4/30/2025

$ 0.12 4/4/2025

5/1/2025

5/30/2025

$ 0.12 4/4/2025

6/2/2025

6/30/2025

$ 0.12

Sale of Unregistered Securities

Since March 31, 2025, the Company sold 29,419 common shares of beneficial interest at a price of $15.23 per share for aggregate proceeds of $0.4 million which included less than $0.1 million of organizational expense allocation pursuant to subscription agreements entered into between the Company and investors.

Share Repurchases

On April 1, 2025, 22,609 common shares of beneficial interest were validly tendered and not withdrawn prior to the expiration of the tender offer. The Company purchased all common shares of beneficial interest validly tendered and not withdrawn at a price equal to $15.16 per Share for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $0.3 million.

About Stellus Private Credit BDC

The Company is an externally-managed, closed-end, non-diversified investment management company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. The Company's investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private lower middle-market companies (typically those with $5.0 million to $50.0 million of EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization)) through first lien (including unitranche) loans and second lien loans, with corresponding equity co-investments. The Company's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Stellus Private BDC Advisor, LLC.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may contain "forward-looking statements" which relate to future performance or financial condition. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission including the final prospectus that will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

Contacts

Stellus Private Credit BDC

W. Todd Huskinson, Chief Financial Officer

(713) 292-5414

[email protected]

STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES





March 31, 2025









(unaudited)

December 31, 2024 ASSETS











Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments, at fair value (amortized cost of

$330,520,503 and $297,791,269, respectively)

$ 334,655,126

$ 300,732,065 Cash and cash equivalents



2,490,153



2,144,116 Other receivable



-



4,340 Interest receivable



1,842,791



1,367,849 Expense reimbursement receivable from the Advisor (Note 2)



84,377



161,473 Deferred offering costs



119,101



127,983 Related party receivable



57,344



2,004 Prepaid expenses



136,647



164,350 Receivable for sales and repayments of investments



131,476



86,896 Total Assets

$ 339,517,015

$ 304,791,076 LIABILITIES











Credit Facilities payable

$ 170,165,227

$ 138,692,860 Unearned revenue



1,119,474



921,629 Management fees payable



690,553



648,149 Income incentive fee payable



453,470



452,186 Capital gains incentive fee payable



469,368



306,229 Interest payable



663,718



613,821 Administrative services payable



125,432



109,027 Income tax payable



33,776



51,427 Deferred tax liability



197,596



259,455 Other accrued expenses and liabilities



120,475



348,413 Total Liabilities

$ 174,039,089

$ 142,403,196 Commitments and contingencies (Note 7)











Net Assets

$ 165,477,926

$ 162,387,880 NET ASSETS











Common shares of beneficial interest, par value $0.01 per share (unlimited shares

authorized; 10,873,321 and 10,715,095 issued and outstanding, respectively)

$ 108,733

$ 107,151 Paid-in capital



161,889,683



159,483,435 Total distributable earnings



3,479,510



2,797,294 Net Assets

$ 165,477,926

$ 162,387,880 Total Liabilities and Net Assets

$ 339,517,015

$ 304,791,076 Net Asset Value Per Share

$ 15.22

$ 15.16

STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)





Three Months Ended



March 31, 2025

March 31, 2024 INVESTMENT INCOME











Interest income

$ 7,903,158

$ 6,309,381 Other income



147,701



109,596 Total Investment Income

$ 8,050,859

$ 6,418,977 OPERATING EXPENSES











Management fees

$ 1,035,829

$ 800,654 Income incentive fees



578,315



598,401 Capital gains incentive fee



163,139



37,891 Professional fees



180,049



196,911 Amortization of deferred offering costs



69,834



46,728 Administrative services expenses



142,999



121,777 Trustees' fees



40,000



40,000 Insurance expense



21,884



20,196 Valuation fees



38,705



27,159 Interest expense and other fees



3,016,561



2,110,119 Income tax expense



2,349



21,589 Other general and administrative expenses



76,870



42,933 Total Operating Expenses

$ 5,366,534

$ 4,064,358 Expenses reimbursed/fees waived by Investment Advisor (Note 2)

$ (622,426)

$ (1,197,896) Net Operating Expenses

$ 4,744,108

$ 2,866,462 Net Investment Income

$ 3,306,751

$ 3,552,515 Net realized gain on foreign currency translation

$ 1,621

$ 8,442 Net change in unrealized appreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments



1,180,792



333,461 Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on foreign currency translations



13,034



(8,881) Benefit for taxes on net unrealized loss on investments



61,859



45,885 Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations

$ 4,564,057

$ 3,931,422 Net Investment Income Per Share – basic and diluted

$ 0.31

$ 0.49 Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations Per Share – basic and

diluted

$ 0.42

$ 0.54 Weighted Average Common Shares of Beneficial Interest Outstanding – basic

and diluted



10,767,600



7,227,206 Distributions Per Share – basic and diluted

$ 0.36

$ 0.50

STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN NET ASSETS (unaudited)





Common Shares of





















Beneficial Interest







Total







Number of

Par

Paid-in

distributable







shares

value

capital

gain

Net Assets Balances at December 31, 2023

7,102,136

$ 71,021

$ 104,810,048

$ 3,140,953

$ 108,022,022 Net investment income

-



-



-



3,552,515



3,552,515 Net realized gain on foreign currency translation

-



-



-



8,442



8,442 Net change in unrealized appreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated

investments

-



-



-



333,461



333,461 Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations

-



-



-



(8,881)



(8,881) Benefit for taxes on net unrealized loss on investments

-



-



-



45,885



45,885 Distributions from net investment income

-



-



-



(3,610,362)



(3,610,362) Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest

255,902



2,559



3,901,680



-



3,904,239 Balances at March 31, 2024

7,358,038

$ 73,580

$ 108,711,728

$ 3,462,013

$ 112,247,321





























Balances at December 31, 2024

10,715,095

$ 107,151

$ 159,483,435

$ 2,797,294

$ 162,387,880 Net investment income

-



-



-



3,306,751



3,306,751 Net realized gain on foreign currency translation

-



-



-



1,621



1,621 Net change in unrealized appreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated

investments

-



-



-



1,180,792



1,180,792 Net change in unrealized appreciation on foreign currency translations

-



-



-



13,034



13,034 Provision for taxes on net unrealized gain on investments

-



-



-



61,859



61,859 Distributions from net investment income

-



-



-



(3,881,841)



(3,881,841) Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest

158,226



1,582



2,406,248



-



2,407,830 Balances at March 31, 2025

10,873,321

$ 108,733

$ 161,889,683

$ 3,479,510

$ 165,477,926

STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2025

March 31, 2024 Cash Flows from Operating Activities









Net increase in net assets resulting from operations $ 4,564,057

$ 3,931,422 Adjustments to reconcile net increase in net assets from operations to net cash used in operating activities:









Purchases of investments

(36,779,535)



(16,534,629) Proceeds from sales and repayments of investments

4,303,492



9,368,480 Net change in unrealized appreciation on investments

(1,180,792)



(333,461) Net change in unrealized (appreciation) depreciation foreign currency translations

(13,034)



8,881 Increase in investments due to PIK

(67,674)



(159,943) Amortization of premium and accretion of discount, net

(230,098)



(140,131) Deferred tax benefit

(61,859)



(45,885) Amortization of loan structure fees

128,346



94,108 Amortization of deferred offering costs

69,834



46,728 Changes in other assets and liabilities









Increase in interest receivable

(474,942)



(360,655) Decrease in other receivable

4,340



- (Increase) decrease in related party receivable

(55,340)



125,830 Decrease (increase) in expense reimbursements receivable from the Advisor

77,096



(71,236) Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses

27,703



(5,386) Increase (decrease) in administrative services payable

16,405



(6,953) Increase (decrease) in interest payable

49,897



(18,453) Increase in income management fees payable

42,404



- Increase (decrease) in income incentive fees payable

1,284



(32,847) Increase in capital gains incentive fees payable

163,139



37,890 Increase (decrease) in unearned revenue

197,845



(113,054) Decrease in income tax payable

(17,651)



(33,404) Decrease in other accrued expenses and liabilities

(227,938)



(49,432) Net Cash Used in Operating Activities $ (29,463,021)

$ (4,292,130) Cash Flows from Financing Activities









Proceeds from issuance of common shares of beneficial interest $ 2,407,830

$ 3,904,239 Offering costs paid for common shares of beneficial interest issued

(60,952)



(46,729) Stockholder distributions paid

(3,881,841)



(7,161,430) Borrowings under Credit Facilities

36,500,000



20,400,000 Repayments of Credit Facilities

(5,150,000)



(13,100,000) Financing costs paid on Credit Facilities

(5,979)



- Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities $ 29,809,058

$ 3,996,080 Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 346,037

$ (296,050) Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at Beginning of Period

2,144,116



593,685 Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at End of Period $ 2,490,153

$ 297,635 Supplemental and Non-Cash Activities









Cash paid for interest expense $ 2,838,318

$ 2,034,464 Income and excise tax paid

20,000



54,993 Value of common shares of beneficial interest issued pursuant to Dividend Reinvestment Plan

1,185,787



354,239 Decrease in dividends payable

-



(3,551,068)

SOURCE Stellus Private Credit BDC

