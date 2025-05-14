TESCO Recognized As Pilot Partner In NEMA's Make It Americantm Program, Reinforcing Commitment To U.S. Manufacturing And BABA Compliance

MENAFN - PR Newswire) TESCO received both Supply Chain Process Certification and Product Certification, validating its ability to meet stringent domestic content requirements through a third-party audit. These designations underscore TESCO's vertically integrated manufacturing model, where design, engineering, machining, and manufacturing take place in the United States.

NEMA's Make It American certification program helps the market identify products and manufacturing facilities that have implemented best-in-class processes to meet BABA domestic content requirements. The Make It American certification enables companies to demonstrate that their processes and supply chain management systems have undergone rigorous, third-party expert audits - providing greater certainty and confidence to manufacturers, government agencies, and procurement officials looking to source materials with enhanced levels of U.S.-manufactured content.

Companies can certify their facilities to NEMA's Make It American Process Standard , and additional product specifications which are currently available for low-voltage power distribution equipment (LVDE) and wire and cable , with more specifications coming for other product lines in the coming months. Companies that successfully complete the certification audit are granted marks to showcase their rigorous supply chain processes, commitment to transparency and enhanced domestic manufacturing footprint.

"For over a century, TESCO has engineered and built the products that keep our power grid accurate and reliable," said Tom Lawton, President & CEO of TESCO . "We're proud to be a pilot partner in the Make It American program and a leader in supporting BABA initiatives-ensuring our utility customers receive not only the best testing equipment, but one that's manufactured right here at home."

"The U.S. electroindustry is the backbone of our nation's energy system, with over $185 billion invested in domestic electrical component manufacturing since 2018," said Debra Phillips, President and CEO of NEMA . "TESCO Metering's leadership as one of the first companies to achieve certification through NEMA's Make It AmericanTM Program demonstrates their strong commitment to U.S. manufacturing, the creation of high-quality American jobs, and the enhancement of our nation's critical energy infrastructure. Their example sets a powerful precedent for the industry."

TESCO's commitment to domestic manufacturing extends beyond metering equipment. Through its Dial Machine Division , TESCO also offers contract manufacturing services to other OEMs and technology companies seeking to reshore production to the U.S. With full in-house CNC machining, design-for-manufacturing support, and small-to-mid volume production capabilities, TESCO is positioned to support a wide range of mission-critical components.

Key highlights of TESCO's U.S. manufacturing capabilities:



Made in the USA : All core metering products are manufactured at TESCO's Bristol, PA facility.



Vertically Integrated : From precision machining to final assembly, TESCO controls the full product lifecycle.



Certified Quality : ISO 9001 and ISO 17025 certifications ensure consistency, traceability, and lab-grade accuracy.



Customer-Specific Solutions : TESCO's engineering team develops and builds custom testing systems no other supplier can match.

Reshoring Support : With expanded capacity in its Dial Machine Division, TESCO partners with companies pursuing BABA-aligned U.S. production strategies.

As infrastructure modernization efforts accelerate, TESCO is uniquely positioned to support utilities, manufacturers, and public agencies in meeting federal domestic content standards with confidence.

For inquiries regarding our manufacturing services, please visit our Contact Us page or download the TESCO Contract Manufacturing Data Sheet

About TESCO

TESCO, The Eastern Specialty Company, has been the trusted source for electric meter testing instruments and accessories since 1904. With a focus on reliability, engineering excellence, and customer-specific solutions, TESCO supports utilities worldwide through field, lab, and AMI testing systems-all proudly made in the USA.

TESCO's vertically integrated manufacturing processes ensure superior quality control and the ability to develop custom solutions tailored to the unique needs of the electric utility industry. As an American manufacturer, TESCO not only delivers cutting edge products but also supplies contract OEM manufacturers, leveraging its advanced engineering and manufacturing capabilities to support diverse US based manufacturing operations.

