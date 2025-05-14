Bike To Wherever Day Returns Thursday, May 15

"Each May, more people give biking a try-whether for commuting to work or simply getting around in their daily lives," said Andrew Fremier, executive director of the Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC). "That shift in how people think about their transportation choices is what this day is all about."

Volunteers will set up hundreds of Energizer Stations on May 15, offering coffee, snacks, and commemorative tote bags (while supplies last). Hosted by organizations, municipalities, employers, bike coalitions and individuals, these stations serve as the main hub of activity on Bike to Wherever Day, with some continuing the celebration over the weekend. Riders can explore a full regional map of Energizer Station locations at .

In addition to Energizer Stations, a variety of events, workshops, and group rides will take place on May 15 and throughout the month of Bike to Wherever Days. A regional event calendar is available online, featuring events hosted by local bike coalitions and transit agencies across the nine-county Bay Area.

"Bike to Wherever Day has become a symbol of what connects us across the region," said Clarrissa Cabansagan, executive director of the Silicon Valley Bicycle Coalition. "Wherever you live, wherever you're headed, it's a day to get outside and enjoy the ride."

Whether you're a daily cyclist or a first-time rider, you're invited to join the celebration.

Bay Area Bike Challenge: Ride, Log Miles, Win Prizes

The celebration continues throughout May with the Bay Area Bike Challenge, encouraging riders to log their miles toward a collective regional goal of 120,000 bike miles – quadruple last year's goal. Participants also have the chance to win one of 12 prizes, designed to reward cyclists of all experience levels.

Prizes include categories like Creative Routes, which recognize riders who visit points of interest or map creative designs. (Last year's standout entry included a GPS route in the shape of Beavis's face ).

Participants can register and log rides any time in May at ridewithgps/challenges/30595 . For full details on prize categories, visit

Bay Area Bike to Wherever Days is presented by MTC (the transportation planning, financing and coordinating agency for the nine-county San Francisco Bay Area), 511 (the region's traveler information system), and Amazon . BTWD 2025 also receives regional support from the Bay Area Air Quality Management District and BART, as well as from many sponsors at the local level. Prizes for the Bike Champion of the Year winners were donated by MTC , Sports Basement and Mike's Bikes .

SOURCE Metropolitan Transportation Commission