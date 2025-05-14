Kronos Worldwide, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend And Results Of Annual Stockholder Meeting
Kronos Worldwide also announced that at its 2025 annual stockholder meeting held today its stockholders had:
- elected each of James M. Buch, Loretta J. Feehan, John E. Harper, Kevin B. Kramer, Meredith W. Mendes, Cecil H. Moore, Jr., Michael S. Simmons, and R. Gerald Turner as a director for a one-year term; and adopted a resolution that approved, on a nonbinding advisory basis, the compensation of its named executive officers as disclosed in the proxy statement for the 2025 annual stockholder meeting.
Kronos Worldwide, Inc. is a major international producer of titanium dioxide products.
* * * * *
Investor Relations Contact
Bryan A. Hanley
Senior Vice President and Treasurer
Tel. 972-233-1700
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment