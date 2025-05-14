Long-Serving Director Alan J. Murray Retiring; Eugenio Garza Y Garza And Iain J. Mackay Elected To O-I Board Of Directors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)-- O-I Glass, Inc. (“O-I” or the“Company”) (NYSE: OI) today announced, after the conclusion of O-I's Annual Meeting of Share Owners held earlier today, that Alan J. Murray is retiring from O-I's Board of Directors (the“Board”) after many years of service and contribution to the Company. Additionally, at the Annual Meeting, 11 director nominees were elected for one-year terms, including Eugenio Garza y Garza and Iain J. Mackay, who are both new members of the O-I Board of Directors. The other director nominees elected at the Annual Meeting are Samuel R. Chapin, David V. Clark, II, Eric J. Foss, Gordon J. Hardie, John Humphrey, Hari N. Nair, Cheri Phyfer, Catherine I. Slater, and Carol A. Williams.

Mr. Murray, who has served as an O-I director since 2015, was the Chief Executive Officer at Hanson PLC, which was acquired by HeidelbergCement AG in 2007, a German multinational building materials company.

“On behalf of everyone at O-I, we sincerely thank Alan for his many years of dedicated service to the Company,” said Gordon Hardie, O-I's CEO.“We also welcome Eugenio and Iain to the Board and look forward to working together to help deliver results for our share owners and stakeholders.”

Both Mr. Garza y Garza and Mr. Mackay are seasoned executives with extensive global business and financial reporting expertise. Mr. Garza y Garza was the Chief Financial Officer at Fomento Económico Mexicano from 2018 to 2024, a holding company with interests in the retail and beverage industries, and Mr. Mackay was the Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director at GlaxoSmithKline plc, a British multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology company, from 2019 to 2023.

About O-I Glass

