Long-Serving Director Alan J. Murray Retiring; Eugenio Garza Y Garza And Iain J. Mackay Elected To O-I Board Of Directors
Mr. Murray, who has served as an O-I director since 2015, was the Chief Executive Officer at Hanson PLC, which was acquired by HeidelbergCement AG in 2007, a German multinational building materials company.
“On behalf of everyone at O-I, we sincerely thank Alan for his many years of dedicated service to the Company,” said Gordon Hardie, O-I's CEO.“We also welcome Eugenio and Iain to the Board and look forward to working together to help deliver results for our share owners and stakeholders.”
Both Mr. Garza y Garza and Mr. Mackay are seasoned executives with extensive global business and financial reporting expertise. Mr. Garza y Garza was the Chief Financial Officer at Fomento Económico Mexicano from 2018 to 2024, a holding company with interests in the retail and beverage industries, and Mr. Mackay was the Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director at GlaxoSmithKline plc, a British multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology company, from 2019 to 2023.
About O-I Glass
At O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI), we love glass, and we are proud to be one of the leading producers of glass bottles and jars around the globe. Glass is not only beautiful, it is also pure, healthy, and completely recyclable, making it the most sustainable rigid packaging material. Headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio (USA), O-I is the preferred partner for many of the world's leading food and beverage brands. We innovate in line with customers' needs to create iconic packaging that builds brands around the world. Led by our diverse team of approximately 21,000 people across 69 plants in 19 countries, O-I achieved net sales of $6.5 billion in 2024. Learn more about us: o-i.com / Facebook / Twitter / Instagram / LinkedIn
