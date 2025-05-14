Navitas Semiconductor Appoints Cristiano Amoruso To Board Of Directors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORRANCE, Calif., May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS), the only pure-play, next-generation power semiconductor company and industry leader in gallium nitride (GaN) power ICs and silicon carbide (SiC) technology, today announced the appointment of Cristiano Amoruso to the company's board of directors, effective immediately.

Mr. Amoruso most recently served as Chief Executive Officer of Suniva, Inc., the largest private U.S.-based manufacturer of solar photovoltaic semiconductors, and as a partner at Lion Point Capital, L.P., a global investment firm. He is an accomplished investor with significant operating expertise and a strong track record of value creation in the technology and renewable energy industries across public and private companies.

“We are glad to welcome Cristiano to the board at this pivotal time for Navitas,” said Richard Hendrix, chair of the Navitas board.“Cristiano brings meaningful experience driving growth at semiconductor companies, and we are confident he will contribute to our efforts to capture the multi-billion dollar market opportunity ahead of us. Importantly, Cristiano's appointment builds on our recent actions to strengthen our corporate governance and accelerate our path to profitability for the benefit of our stockholders.”

Mr. Amoruso commented,“Navitas' gallium nitride (GaN) and silicon carbide (SiC) products have tremendous untapped potential and are accelerating a paradigm shift across the entire technology hardware industry, especially in power intensive applications like datacenters, solar power plants and electric vehicles. I am excited to join the Navitas board and look forward to working with management and my fellow directors to create long-term value.”

In connection with his appointment to the board, Mr. Amoruso will stand for election as an independent Class I director at the company's 2025 annual stockholders' meeting along with Gene Sheridan and Ranbir Singh. Additional details will be provided in Navitas' definitive proxy statement for the meeting to be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

