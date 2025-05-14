HGTV’S Keith Bynum Shares Easy, High-Impact Bathroom Design Tips On Yourupdatetv

American Standard Celebrates 150 Years of Consumer-Inspired Innovation Designed for Life

NEW YORK, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From busy family homes to cozy apartments, your bathroom should work for your life-and look good doing it. Recently, designer, renovation expert, and star of HGTV's Bargain Block, Keith Bynum conducted a satellite media tour in partnership with American Standard and D S Simon Media to share creative, practical ways to refresh your bathroom-whether you're working with a small space, a tight budget, or just looking for a style update.

According to Bynum, creating a beautiful bathroom doesn't require a major remodel. Small, intentional changes-like a fresh coat of paint, a pop of peel-and-stick wallpaper, or new hardware-can dramatically transform the look and feel of a space. Swapping out a faucet or showerhead can instantly elevate the bathroom's style, offering a high-impact update with minimal effort.

When it comes to designing for real life, Bynum emphasizes the importance of prioritizing function before form. The most successful designs start by understanding how the space is used every day. He recommends choosing products from brands that blend durability, performance, and thoughtful design-especially in a room as essential as the bathroom.

American Standard, the #1 toilet brand and leader in bathroom and kitchen plumbing fixtures and fittings, has been trusted by generations for 150 years to deliver solutions that provide both beauty and functionality. From statement-making fixtures to high-performance essentials, their product line is designed to fit seamlessly into homes of every size, style, and stage of life.

Knowing that many around the globe depend on its products, American Standard has always placed consumers and professionals at the heart of its innovations. Built to last and blend effortlessly into any daily routine, American Standard's fixtures, fittings and faucets can upgrade your home into a place of divine beauty, comfort and functionality:



Champion Toilets, engineered to be a toilet that will never clog, it provides cleaner, more efficient flushes so nothing disrupts your daily routine;

Aspirations Waterfall Tub Spout, this award-winning design was crafted with rounded edges for child safety, convenient top storage for bath time, and a soothing spa-like cascade of water; Cadet Toilets , a combination of performance and reliability for consumers and plumbers alike, this smart design is plumber-tested and plumber approved. The new Cadet PRO Extra-Tall Toilet sits 2.5 inches taller than standard chair-height models, designed to maximize comfort and provide easy accessibility.



Recognizing that home improvement-and homeownership itself-can be financially out of reach for many, and as a token of appreciation to those who have helped American Standard reach this milestone anniversary, the brand introduced The American Standard 150 th Down Payment Contest. Through June 30th, 2025, the brand will award a total of $150,000 in down payment assistance. 10 inspiring individuals each will receive $15,000 to help them take their next step toward homeownership. To enter, participants must submit a video (90 seconds or less) sharing their story and explaining how this payment assistance could transform their lives and the lives of their loved ones.

For more information about the American Standard 150th Down Payment Contest, visit:

To learn more about American Standard's product collections, designs, and community initiatives, visit .

About Keith Bynum

From West Texas, Keith has always had a deep passion for homes and entrepreneurial development. He started his first company at the age of 14, which went on to become a nationally recognized retail and manufacturing chain. After selling the business, Keith moved into home renovation and soon discovered a deep passion for bringing forgotten and abandoned homes back to life. While working in Colorado, Keith developed an interest in the Detroit revitalization and soon after purchased his first home in the city. His ability to create uniquely designed homes on very small budgets has helped launch the company onto a national stage. Keith brings a new perspective to the traditional flip model and his passion for the Detroit community has inspired a more sustainable and economical approach to renovations.

Keith and his business partner and life partner, Evan Thomas, live and work on Detroit's West Side running their retail business Nine Design and Homes, a home décor and furniture shop. All while starring in multiple hit HGTV series like Rock the Block, Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge, along with their most recent Season 4 of their show Bargain Block Detroit and a spin off series Bargain Block New Orleans.

About American Standard

American Standard makes life healthier, safer and more beautiful at home, at work and in our communities. For 150 years, the brand has created products that improve daily living in the bathroom and kitchen for residential and commercial customers and has been recognized with more than 35 product innovation and design awards in the past five years. American Standard is part of LIXIL , a global leader in housing and building materials products and services. Learn more at americanstandard.com .

