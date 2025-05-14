New Online Casinos Canada 2025: Frumzi Awarded “Best Online Slots Experience”

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Frumzi Received the“Best Online Slots Experience For 2025” Award Following Its Introduction of New Real Money Slots Games and the Biggest Free Spins Bonuses in Canada

Vancouver, May 14, 2025





The Alliance for the Development of the Canadian Online Gambling Industry (ADCOG) conducted an in-depth review of the country's online gambling landscape to identify the top operators across key categories. In the 'Best Online Slots Experience for 2025' category, Frumzi was named the top choice amongst the new online casinos in Canada.

Frumzi received this award because it offers over 8,000 online slots games covering a large variety of categories such as bar slots, progressive jackpots, MegaWays, video slots, amongst others, along with generous bonuses such as 200 Free Spins on the first deposit.

New users can get access to Frumzi's large library of online slots games and claim the welcome bonus of 100% extra on the first deposit + 200 Free Spins + secret bonus up to $300 by clicking the following link:

Join Frumzi Casino Now & Claim Your Welcome Bonus of 200 Free Spins

“We entered the Canadian market in January 2025, so we are part of the 'new online casinos in Canada', and we are pretty happy that Frumzi was elected as the top platform for playing online slots, and we expect to keep collecting such awards and honors in the coming months, as it clearly reflects how much Canadian players are loving Frumzi Casino” – commented Frumzi's spokesperson.

Frumzi stands out from the rest of online casinos in Canada for 2025 because it offers the largest variety of online slots and rewards players with the best free spins bonuses, giving them more funds to keep playing.

Frumzi is available for all Canada residents over 18 years old, allowing them to join the platform, make deposits, withdraw their winnings, play any of the available games and claim the bonuses and promotions.

“All Canadian Residents Are Invited to Join Frumzi”

The new online casino invites all Canadian residents over 18 years old to join their platform, to enjoy the“Best Online Slots Experience”, as rated by online gambling industry specialists.

Frumzi has published a tutorial that new players can follow to sign up on their platform and unlock the 8,000+ games and exclusive bonuses:

Visit Frumzi CasinoClick on“Register”Select your welcome bonusClick on“Choose” to continue with the signup processEnter email addressCreate a new password for your account on Frumzi CasinoClick on“Next Step”Fill out the signup formClick on“Create Account”

The signup process takes less than 5 minutes, as Frumzi has made it easy for new users to join and start playing as soon as possible, because they are focusing on delivering the best online gaming experience in Canada.

The online casino has also provided instructions on how newly registered players can make their first deposit to receive 100% on their first deposit + 200 free spins + a secret bonus worth up to $300 CAD:

Log into your new Frumzi Casino accountClick on the green wallet icon next to the account balanceSelect your preferred payment method under the“Deposit” tabEnter your preferred deposit amountClick on“Deposit”Complete the transactionGet your account balanced funded and receive your welcome bonus immediately

“You can top your account balance and receive the welcome bonus in less than 5 minutes as well, because we have engineered the signup and deposit process to be as practical and intuitive as possible”.

Frumzi has also commented that new players can reach out to their customer support team - available in English and French - at any time of the day if they need help setting up their account or making their first deposit.

Frumzi Is the New Online Casino in Canada with the Largest Selection of Games

According to the specialists from ADCOG , Frumzi is also the new online casino with the largest selection of real money games in Canada, ranking at the top thanks to its library of 8,000+ games from world-class providers including Evolution, Habanero, Merkur, Playtech and NetEnt.

In addition to online slots, Frumzi offers Canadian players a large selection of games in the following categories:



Live dealer games

Blackjack

Poker

Video Poker

Baccarat

Craps

Instant Games (Crash, Mines, Plinko, etc.)

Lotto

Bingo Scratch Cards

Frumzi Casino has put quantity and quality to work together, offering Canadian players the opportunity to explore and play never-seen-before online casino games, taking their online gaming experience to the next level.

Players of legal age from all the Canadian provinces can join Frumzi Casino now to play 8,000+ real money games:

Frumzi is the New Online Casino with the Biggest Bonuses in Canada

The Canadian online casino has also been working on becoming the operator with the best bonuses and promotions in the country, and according to the specialists from the ADCOG, they have become the top new platform for online gambling bonuses and rewards.

Frumzi Casino puts the following bonuses and promotions at the disposal of new and registered players:



Get 100% extra on the first deposit

Get 200 Free Spins on selected online slots with the first deposit

Get a weekly reload bonus of 50% extra on new deposits

Get a weekly reload bonus of 50 free spins with new deposits

Get a weekend reload bonus of 50 free spins with new deposits

Get an exclusive cashback bonus for online and live casino games Get a 10% cashback bonus for live dealer games

The ADCOG special is agree that, given the outstanding offer of bonuses and promotions provided by Frumzi, along with the low wagering requirements, this new online casino provides a better gaming experience, especially because players have a higher chance at turning bonus funds into real money they can cash out.

Fast Payouts Play a Fundamental Role in Delivering a Satisfactory Online Gambling Experience

The ADCOG specialists also revealed that Frumzi ranks high in another category, which is payout speed. Contrary to established operators in Canada, this new online casino stands out due to the following reasons:



Frumzi approves withdrawal requests immediately, even if a newly-registered player requests it

The online casino has simplified the KYC procedures, making them easy and practical to fulfill, so players can deposit and cash out without obstacles

Frumzi processes withdrawal requests within the same day, sending out the winnings to the players faster than other online casinos in Canada

The online casino offers the highest limits for withdrawals in Canada, also offering the possibility of increasing them upon request, making Frumzi an ideal choice for high rollers Frumzi offers a large selection of payment methods with zero fees, allowing Canadian players to receive the entirety of their winnings without hefty discounts

This combination of unique benefits makes Frumzi the best new online casino in Canada when it comes to payout speed, offering an outstanding banking experience that makes online gambling much better.

Likewise, Frumzi also allows players to make deposits easily thanks to their large selection of payment methods with 0% fees and instant processing, along with high limits to top up their account balance without restrictions.

Contact Frumzi



Email: ... Telephone: +35627780669

The Role of Responsible Gambling

The ADCOG specialists also pointed out the firm commitment of Frumzi with responsible gambling, since this brand new casino site offers the necessary tools and solutions to protect players from problem online gambling.

Frumzi Casino offers players a range of responsible gaming tools, including deposit and wager limits, session time reminders, and self-exclusion options, from temporary timeouts to permanent account closure, giving players the power to play on Frumzi on their own terms.

Frumzi also has a dedicated customer support team for attending matters and issues related to problem gambling. Players can contact their dedicated support team to receive assistance, allowing them to control their online gaming activities on the platform.

