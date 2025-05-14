Verras Transforms Healthcare With Measured Outcomes And Data And Now Calls For Partners To Join Its Next Phase

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With a comprehensive suite of analytical tools, Verras elevates healthcare with accurate data. Gearing up for its next stage of growth, the company is calling for strategic partners and investors.

To fuel its mission of redefining healthcare with a blend of expertise and data, Verras is seeking strategic partners, investors, and VCs, particularly from the AI industry, to come on board. Led by Dr. Dennis Patterson, the firm harnesses data to improve the services and value of healthcare by equipping clients with strategic tools tailored to measure resource consumption and clinical variation.

Essentially, Verras collaborates with mid- to large-sized hospitals to access their patients' clinical information, which is later analyzed to measure treatment and outcomes against patients' conditions. The benefits are far-reaching. By identifying the correct clinical pathway and assessing doctors' treatment, Verras can reduce lawsuit risks by eliminating suspicion of malpractice, consequently decreasing hospitals' costs. Meanwhile, patients benefit from the company's comparison of physicians' effectiveness, equipped with the insights to make informed decisions regarding their health.

The company is powered by five proprietary algorithms, each one addressing different aspects of healthcare. The Acuity Index MethodTM (AIM), for instance, is Verras' system used to review the information of a patient from admission to discharge, based on their primary and secondary diagnosis, age, and sex. Patients are graded according to severity in five levels, with 1 being the least severe and 5 the most. A vital tool in assessing the adequacy of clinical documentation, AIM lays the foundation for additional services.

Central to the company's mission are Verras SherlockTM and Verras WatsonTM. While the first one analyzes every procedure, medical prescription, and intervention, the latter focuses on when they took place. Together, Verras Sherlock and Verras Watson provide detailed analyses of each physician by severity adjustment (i.e., if a patient stayed longer than expected or utilized more resources) while offering enhancements to a hospital's clinical pathway by guiding teams to provide the most effective and affordable care possible.

Medical Value IndexTM (MVI) and Physician ScorecardTM enrich this framework, optimizing consumption models and reducing variance even further. MVI provides a much-needed comparison of practicing physicians with a severity-adjusted scoreboard. The Physician ScorecardTM is based on four pillars, which, as Dr. Patterson noticed during his experience, can accurately determine competencies based on outcome and quality.

“Any patient admitted to a hospital should leave healthy with the least amount of intervention , as finding the right cure promptly is essential. Therefore, their hospitalization period is also taken into account,” explains Dr. Patterson.“After discharge, we measure physicians on their readmission rates , increasing the scores of those whose patients don't have to return for more medical attention. The last pillar is the lowest cost , driven by the belief that healthcare shouldn't be a luxury but a basic human right.”

It's important to note that while Verras utilizes vast realms of confidential data, it never requires patients' personal information to be revealed. Gathered data compares interventions against patients' conditions, assessing the whats, whys, and hows of treatments.“All we need to know is the patients' gender, age, and the concerns they wanted to address,” he adds.“For better outcomes, we need better analytics, and that's the gap we aim to bridge.”

Since Dr. Patterson took charge of the business in 2007, he has utilized this data mostly within his private consulting services. Now, ready to bring its expertise and innovation to the broad market, Verras is seeking strategic partnerships with VCs, investors, like-minded organizations, and experts in the AI space. For AI professionals, being an early supporter may be particularly valuable, as adoption within healthcare is as diverse as it is necessary.“We know that patients deserve better,” concludes Dr. Patterson.“And in today's world, better begins with data.”

