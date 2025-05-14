Eton Pharmaceuticals To Participate At Upcoming Investor Conferences
- The 25 th Annual B. Riley Securities Investor Conference
Date: Thursday, May 22, 2025, at 11:15am ET/8:15am PT (Fireside Chat)
Location: The Ritz-Carlton, Marina Del Rey, California
- The 22nd Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference
Date: Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Location: Depot Renaissance Hotel, Minneapolis, Minnesota
To schedule a 1x1 meeting with the Company, please contact your B. Riley or Craig Hallum institutional sales representative.
There is no webcast for these conferences.
About Eton Pharmaceuticals
Eton is an innovative pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for rare diseases. The Company currently has seven commercial rare disease products: INCRELEX®, ALKINDI SPRINKLE®, GALZIN®, PKU GOLIKE®, Carglumic Acid, Betaine Anhydrous, and Nitisinone. The Company has six additional product candidates in late-stage development: ET-400, ET-600, Amglidia®, ET-700, ET-800 and ZENEO® hydrocortisone autoinjector. For more information, please visit our website at
Investor Relations:
Lisa M. Wilson, In-Site Communications, Inc.
T: 212-452-2793
E: ...
Source: Eton Pharmaceuticals.
Legal Disclaimer:
