Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Eton Pharmaceuticals To Participate At Upcoming Investor Conferences


2025-05-14 04:31:41
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DEER PARK, Ill., May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc (“Eton” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: ETON), an innovative pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for rare diseases, today announced that Sean Brynjelsen, Chief Executive Officer, James Gruber, Chief Financial Officer, and David Krempa, Chief Business Officer, will participate in two upcoming investor conferences as follows:

  • The 25 th Annual B. Riley Securities Investor Conference
    Date: Thursday, May 22, 2025, at 11:15am ET/8:15am PT (Fireside Chat)
    Location: The Ritz-Carlton, Marina Del Rey, California
  • The 22nd Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference
    Date: Wednesday, May 28, 2025
    Location: Depot Renaissance Hotel, Minneapolis, Minnesota

To schedule a 1x1 meeting with the Company, please contact your B. Riley or Craig Hallum institutional sales representative.

There is no webcast for these conferences.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton is an innovative pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for rare diseases. The Company currently has seven commercial rare disease products: INCRELEX®, ALKINDI SPRINKLE®, GALZIN®, PKU GOLIKE®, Carglumic Acid, Betaine Anhydrous, and Nitisinone. The Company has six additional product candidates in late-stage development: ET-400, ET-600, Amglidia®, ET-700, ET-800 and ZENEO® hydrocortisone autoinjector. For more information, please visit our website at

Investor Relations:
Lisa M. Wilson, In-Site Communications, Inc.
T: 212-452-2793
E: ...

Source: Eton Pharmaceuticals.


MENAFN14052025004107003653ID1109550601

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search