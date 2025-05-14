Apache Corporation Tree Grant Program Opens U.S. Applications For 2025-2026 Planting Season

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apache Corporation, a subsidiary of APA Corporation (Nasdaq: APA), today announced the opening of applications for the Apache Corporation Tree Grant Program's 2025-2026 planting season. To receive tree grants, applicants must be based in the United States.

Since 2005, the program has partnered with more than 1,000 nonprofit organizations and government agencies across the company's U.S. operating areas. In 2023, the program surpassed the significant milestone of donating more than 5 million trees to U.S. partners and expanded internationally launching a similar program in Scotland, where the company also operates.

“We maintain a legacy of supporting land conservation through our environmental stewardship initiatives,” said John J. Christmann IV, Apache's chief executive officer.“Our award-winning Tree Grant Program is a key part of this as we focus on enhancing public green spaces through reforestation and environmental education. We have worked with a range of partners over the last 20 years to support conservation efforts, whether it is to enrich neighborhoods, preserve natural habitats, or restock areas affected by natural disasters. Our team at Apache is honored to collaborate with our tree grant partners to create a more sustainable world for future generations.”

The program is open to U.S.-based nonprofit organizations and government agencies in Texas and Louisiana. Grant recipients must request a minimum of 50 one-gallon, three-gallon or five-gallon trees per project or a minimum of 1,000 bareroot seedlings. Additionally, recipients must agree to receive all awarded trees in a single delivery and are required to provide ongoing care and maintenance of the trees. Grant awards will be announced Oct. 1, 2025, and all trees must be received and planted or distributed no later than May 31, 2026.

Last season, Apache donated more than 134,000 trees to 52 nonprofit partner organizations in the U.S., including carbon mitigation efforts with Houston Wilderness, an alliance of business, environmental and government interests protecting the Gulf Coast ecoregion, and In Alpine, Texas, BBCA is a nonprofit organization that serves local wildlife by nurturing relationships within shared environments to create inclusive, equitable and just approaches to conservation with communities in the region. The company also partnered with TPWD has provided outdoor recreational opportunities by managing and protecting wildlife, parklands and historic areas that are essential to the natural and cultural resources of Texas.

For more information and to apply to the 2025-2026 Apache Tree Grant Program, please visit to submit an application by the July 13, 2025, deadline. To view the Apache Tree Grant Program video and learn more, click here .

About Apache

Apache Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of APA Corporation (Nasdaq: APA), is an oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom. Apache's parent corporation, APA Corporation, posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and press releases on its website

About Apache Corporation Tree Grant Program

Founded in 2005, the Apache Corporation Tree Grant Program is a philanthropic initiative of Apache Corporation that donates trees to nonprofits and government entities in the company's operational areas. The program focuses on grants that support large-scale conservation, protection of habitats for wildlife and native species, as well as the restoration and enhancement of public greenspaces. This award-winning environmental stewardship initiative has provided more than 5 million trees to over 1,000 to qualified partners in the U.S. In addition to the development and improvement of public parks and greenspaces, community partners often request trees to support a broad range of conservation efforts, including preservation of natural habitats and reforestation. To learn more about the program, visit .

