EBIZ Launches Advanced AI Toolset To Enhance And Accelerate IBM TRIRIGA Implementations

CTO Joe Milora

Powerful AI-driven toolset designed to significantly reduce costs and streamline IBM TRIRIGA development and integration.

- Joe Milora

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- EBusiness Strategies, LLC (EBIZ), a leading provider of enterprise implementation services, announces the implementation of a powerful, game changing AI-driven toolset designed to significantly reduce costs and streamline IBM TRIRIGA development and integration.

Focused on delivering greater efficiency and scalability for organizations managing complex real estate and facilities portfolios, the EBIZ AI toolset addresses key pain points in IBM TRIRIGA implementation through automation, intelligent analysis, and unified integration.

Key features include:

.UX and Integration Efficiency – Reduces user experience and integration work by 40–50% with AI-powered code generation and analysis.

.Endpoint Analysis – Enables automated system and application troubleshooting through AI-connected endpoints.

.Development Automation – Accelerates project delivery by automating key aspects of IBM TRIRIGA development.

.Backoffice Integration – Simplifies project operations with a single UI for GitHub, Jira, and other management tools.

.Application and Database Analysis – Leverages internal knowledge bases to support AI-driven operational and system diagnostics.

.Minimized Developer Effort – Allows small, senior-level teams to achieve more with less manual effort using AI-enhanced workflows.

.Reusable Architecture – Employs a hub-based model for scalable, reusable system and data integration components.

.Code and Testing Automation – Supports function-based automated and semi-automated testing for faster QA cycles.

EBIZ's solution is already being leveraged in implementations, delivering measurable time and cost savings.

Tracy Jefferson

EBusiness Strategies, LLC

+1 502-544-6142

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.