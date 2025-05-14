Mika Altidor, Founder Of Vegan Monarch Cafe And Align 369 Enterprise, Is Helping Businesses Regain Credit And Funding

Mika Altidor is leveraging the power of credit for business owners in Florida.

WINTER HAVEN, FL, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Small business owners are navigating confusing credit systems, repeated loan denials, and funding frustration. Award-winning vegan chef and visionary entrepreneur Mika Altidor is on a mission to change that through financial education and business empowerment.On Sunday, June 29, 2025, Altidor will host "Credit Power 101: What Every Business Owner Needs to Know," a free 90-minute educational event at Vegan Monarch Bakery & Cafe, open to all entrepreneurs with an LLC. This community-centered masterclass is designed to teach the truth about credit-what it is, how it's evaluated, and how entrepreneurs can align it strategically to qualify for $50K–$250K in real business funding, without falling into debt traps like MCA loans or needing upfront collateral.“You can have an LLC and still get denied,” says Altidor.“Most entrepreneurs don't understand how credit works-or how to align it with business capital. This masterclass breaks that silence.”Already celebrated for her leadership in the vegan culinary space, Altidor is expanding her impact through Align 369, a financial empowerment brand helping entrepreneurs build smarter credit and unlock funding a sustainable way.Why This Event Matters-Many small business owners struggle with:Being denied for funding despite having an LLCConfusion about how personal credit impacts businessPredatory lenders offering fast cash but harmful terms (MCAs)A lack of trustworthy, relatable financial education“Credit Power 101” addresses these issues head-on by offering a simplified, real-world approach to building credit awareness and fundability.📅 EVENT DETAILS:Credit Power 101: What Every Business Owner Needs to Know📆 Date: Sunday, June 29, 2025🕐 Time: 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM📍 Location: Vegan Monarch Bakery & Cafe, 371 Ave D NW, Winter Haven, FL💸 Cost: Free (with 3 simple RSVP steps)📊 Attendees Will Learn:What credit really is (and what it isn't)Why personal credit still matters-even with an LLCHow to align your credit with high-limit funding offersThe 5 biggest credit mistakes business owners makeWhat to avoid (like MCAs), and where to find real capital🏦 Hosted By:Mika AltidorAward-Winning Vegan Chef & EntrepreneurFounder, Vegan Monarch Bakery & CafeCreator, Align 369 Funding Method🔗 RSVP Info:To attend, guests must:✅ Purchase the Align & Receive Notebook on Amazon✅ Purchase lunch at Vegan Monarch Bakery ($12 minimum)✅ Register via Eventbrite:Or DM“ALIGN” to @Align369Enterprise or visit:🗞️ For Media Inquiries or Interviews:📧 Email: ...📞 Phone: (833) 39-ALIGN (2-5446)🥐 About Vegan Monarch Bakery & Cafe:Vegan Monarch is a woman- and minority-owned cafe known for its plant-based pastries, celebratory cakes, and culture-shifting culinary style in the heart of Winter Haven, Florida.💼 About Align 369:Align 369 is a business consulting agency helping entrepreneurs understand credit, avoid debt traps, and secure high-limit funding with strategy, not stress.

Julie Drost Lokun

The Mediacasters

+1 847-361-9519

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.