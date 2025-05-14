IFTDO Selects Executive Director

Cosiamo (Peter) Bavuso

Cosiamo (Peter) Bavuso named IFTDO Executive Director, advancing global talent development through bold initiatives, partnerships, and member engagement.

PORTISHEAD, SOMERSET, UNITED KINGDOM, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The International Federation of Training and Development Organisations (IFTDO) is pleased to announce the selection of Cosiamo (Peter) Bavuso of Matera, Italy, and president and board chair of UMANIAMO, as its new executive director.This strategic leadership role reflects IFTDO's commitment to strengthening its global footprint, deepening member engagement, and elevating the professional development landscape worldwide.Dr. Patti P. Phillips, board chair of IFTDO and CEO of ROI Institute, an IFTDO member organization, said, "Cosiamo brings extensive expertise in performance improvement, systems leadership, and cognitive diversity, paired with a global perspective grounded in real-world implementation. His addition to the IFTDO leadership team will strengthen the organization as it helps other organizations traverse the changing landscape of talent development."Serving in this role, Cosiamo will accelerate global outreach and membership growth through bold initiatives and strategic partnerships. He will advance IFTDO's flagship programs, including international conferences, certification and accreditation efforts, and professional publications, while leading the development of new programs."It is an honor to serve as executive director of IFTDO at this pivotal moment in the global development of people and organizations," said Cosiamo. "I believe that when we invite human potential at every level, we don't just improve workplaces, we lift global humanity."About International Federation of Training and Development Organisations (IFTDO)IFTDO was founded in Geneva, Switzerland, in 1972 to develop and maintain a worldwide network of organizations committed to fostering collaboration, enhancing networking opportunities, and promoting knowledge sharing. A Board of Directors representing 13 countries leads the organisation. Its mission is to empower global HR and HRD communities.For more information on IFTDO, please contact ... or visit iftdo.

