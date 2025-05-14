403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Tabreed Releases Its Q1 2025 Financial Results And Gears Up For Extensive Growth With New Joint Venture
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
-
EBITDA and net profit both increase over same period in 2024
Major announcements include signing biggest deal in company's 27-year history
-
Group revenue remained broadly stable at AED 466 million (Q1 2024: AED 468 million)
EBITDA increased by 4% YoY to AED 283 million (Q1 2024: AED 272 million)
Net profit after tax increased by 3% to AED 115 million (Q1 2024: AED 112 million)
-
Consumption volumes decreased by 7%, due to colder weather than experienced during first quarter of 2024
Total connected capacity reached 1.33 million Refrigeration Tons (RT)
4,599 Refrigeration Tons (RT) of new customer connections added in the UAE
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment