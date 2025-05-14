CISCO REPORTS THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN JOSE, Calif., May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- News Summary:

Product orders up 20% year over year; up 9% excluding Splunk, with growth across all geographies and customer markets

AI Infrastructure orders taken from webscale customers exceeded $600 million, surpassing our $1 billion target one quarter early

Revenue of $14.1 billion, up 11% year over year, above the high end of our guidance range

Strong profitability with GAAP and non-GAAP margins and EPS above the high end of our guidance range

Q3 FY 2025 Results:



Revenue: $14.1 billion



Increase of 11% year over year



Earnings per Share: GAAP: $0.62; Non-GAAP: $0.96





GAAP EPS increased 35% year over year

Non-GAAP EPS increased 9% year over year

Q4 FY 2025 Guidance (1) :



Revenue: $14.5 billion to $14.7 billion

Earnings per Share: GAAP: $0.62 to $0.67; Non-GAAP: $0.96 to $0.98

FY 2025 Guidance (1) :



Revenue: $56.5 billion to $56.7 billion Earnings per Share: GAAP: $2.53 to $2.58; Non-GAAP: $3.77 to $3.79

(1) Margin and EPS guidance includes the estimated impact of tariffs based on current trade policy.

Cisco today reported third quarter results for the period ended April 26, 2025. Cisco reported third quarter revenue of $14.1 billion, net income on a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis of $2.5 billion or $0.62 per share, and non-GAAP net income of $3.8 billion or $0.96 per share.

"Cisco once again had strong quarterly results with clear demand for our technologies," said Chuck Robbins, chair and CEO of Cisco. "The momentum we are seeing with AI is fueled by the power of our secure networking portfolio, our trusted global partnerships, and the value we bring to our customers."

"Another quarter of solid execution in Q3 drove revenue, margins and EPS above our guidance ranges," said Scott Herren, CFO of Cisco. "Our innovation positions us well for future growth and our operational discipline is generating strong cash flows, enabling us to deliver significant shareholder returns."

GAAP Results





Q3 FY 2025

Q3 FY 2024

Vs. Q3 FY 2024 Revenue

$ 14.1 billion

$ 12.7 billion

11 % Net Income

$ 2.5 billion

$ 1.9 billion

32 % Diluted Earnings per Share (EPS)

$ 0.62

$ 0.46

35 %













Non-GAAP Results

















Q3 FY 2025

Q3 FY 2024

Vs. Q3 FY 2024 Net Income

$ 3.8 billion

$ 3.6 billion

8 % EPS

$ 0.96

$ 0.88

9 %

Reconciliations between net income, EPS, and other measures on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis are provided in the tables located in the section entitled "Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP Measures."

Cisco Declares Quarterly Dividend

Cisco has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.41 per common share to be paid on July 23, 2025, to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on July 3, 2025. Future dividends will be subject to Board approval.

Financial Summary

All comparative percentages are on a year-over-year basis unless otherwise noted.

Q3 FY 2025 Highlights

Revenue -- Total revenue was $14.1 billion, up 11%, with product revenue up 15% and services revenue up 3%.

Revenue by geographic segment was: Americas up 14%, EMEA up 8%, and APJC up 9%. Product revenue performance reflected growth in Security up 54%, Observability up 24%, Networking up 8%, and Collaboration up 4%.

Gross Margin -- On a GAAP basis, total gross margin, product gross margin, and services gross margin were 65.6%, 64.4%, and 68.7%, respectively, as compared with 65.1%, 63.5%, and 69.2%, respectively, in the third quarter of fiscal 2024.

On a non-GAAP basis, total gross margin, product gross margin, and services gross margin were 68.6%, 67.6%, and 71.3%, respectively, as compared with 68.3%, 66.9%, and 71.6%, respectively, in the third quarter of fiscal 2024.

Total gross margins by geographic segment were: 67.7% for the Americas, 71.2% for EMEA and 67.2% for APJC.

Operating Expenses -- On a GAAP basis, operating expenses were $6.1 billion, flat year over year, and were 42.9% of revenue. Non-GAAP operating expenses were $4.8 billion, up 12%, and were 34.1% of revenue.

Operating Income -- GAAP operating income was $3.2 billion, up 46%, with GAAP operating margin of 22.6%. Non-GAAP operating income was $4.9 billion, up 12%, with non-GAAP operating margin at 34.5%.

Provision for Income Taxes -- The GAAP tax provision rate was 15.5%. The non-GAAP tax provision rate was 17.5%.

Net Income and EPS -- On a GAAP basis, net income was $2.5 billion, an increase of 32%, and EPS was $0.62, an increase of 35%. On a non-GAAP basis, net income was $3.8 billion, an increase of 8%, and EPS was $0.96, an increase of 9%.

Cash Flow from Operating Activities -- $4.1 billion for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, an increase of 2%, compared with $4.0 billion for the third quarter of fiscal 2024.

Balance Sheet and Other Financial Highlights

Cash and Cash Equivalents and Investments -- $15.6 billion at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2025, compared with $17.9 billion at the end of fiscal 2024.

Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO) -- $41.7 billion, up 7% in total, with 51% of this amount expected to be recognized as revenue over the next 12 months. Product RPO was up 10% and services RPO was up 5%.

Deferred Revenue -- $28.0 billion, up 2% in total, with deferred product revenue up 2% and deferred services revenue up 1%.

Capital Allocation -- In the third quarter of fiscal 2025, we returned $3.1 billion to stockholders through share buybacks and dividends. We declared and paid a cash dividend of $0.41 per common share, or $1.6 billion, and repurchased approximately 25 million shares of common stock under our stock repurchase program at an average price of $59.78 per share for an aggregate purchase price of $1.5 billion. The remaining authorized amount for stock repurchases under the program is $15.4 billion with no termination date.

Acquisitions

In the third quarter of fiscal 2025, we closed the acquisition of SnapAttack, a privately held company that offers a threat detection and engineering platform.

Guidance

Cisco estimates the following results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025:

Q4 FY 2025



Revenue

$14.5 billion - $14.7 billion Non-GAAP gross margin

67.5% – 68.5% Non-GAAP operating margin

33.5% – 34.5% Non-GAAP EPS

$0.96 – $0.98

Margin and EPS guidance includes the estimated impact of tariffs based on current trade policy.

Cisco estimates that GAAP EPS will be $0.62 to $0.67 for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025.

Cisco estimates the following results for fiscal 2025:

FY 2025



Revenue

$56.5 billion - $56.7 billion Non-GAAP EPS

$3.77 – $3.79

Margin and EPS guidance includes the estimated impact of tariffs based on current trade policy.

Cisco estimates that GAAP EPS will be $2.53 to $2.58 for fiscal 2025.

Our Q4 FY 2025 guidance assumes an effective tax provision rate of approximately 17% for GAAP and approximately 18% for non-GAAP results. Our FY 2025 guidance assumes an effective tax provision rate of approximately 9% for GAAP and approximately 18.5% for non-GAAP results.

A reconciliation between the guidance on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis is provided in the tables entitled "GAAP to non-GAAP Guidance" located in the section entitled "Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP Measures."

Editor's Notes:

Q3 fiscal year 2025 conference call to discuss Cisco's results along with its guidance will be held on Wednesday, May 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time. Conference call number is 1-888-848-6507 (United States) or 1-212-519-0847 (international).

Conference call replay will be available from 4:00 p.m. Pacific Time, May 14, 2025 to 4:00 p.m. Pacific Time, May 20, 2025 at 1-800-876-5258 (United States) or 1-203-369-3998 (international). The replay will also be available via webcast on the Cisco Investor Relations website at .

Additional information regarding Cisco's financials, as well as a webcast of the conference call with visuals designed to guide participants through the call, will be available at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time, May 14, 2025. Text of the conference call's prepared remarks will be available within 24 hours of completion of the call. The webcast will include both the prepared remarks and the question-and-answer session. This information, along with the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation information, will be available on the Cisco Investor Relations website at .

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In millions, except per-share amounts) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

April 26, 2025

April 27, 2024

April 26, 2025

April 27, 2024 REVENUE:













Product $ 10,374

$ 9,024

$ 30,722

$ 29,395 Services 3,775

3,678

11,259

10,766 Total revenue 14,149

12,702

41,981

40,161 COST OF SALES:













Product 3,688

3,295

10,927

10,695 Services 1,183

1,134

3,544

3,419 Total cost of sales 4,871

4,429

14,471

14,114 GROSS MARGIN 9,278

8,273

27,510

26,047 OPERATING EXPENSES:













Research and development 2,335

1,948

6,920

5,804 Sales and marketing 2,724

2,559

8,148

7,523 General and administrative 739

736

2,286

2,050 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 244

297

774

430 Restructuring and other charges 34

542

709

677 Total operating expenses 6,076

6,082

18,837

16,484 OPERATING INCOME 3,202

2,191

8,673

9,563 Interest income 250

411

774

1,095 Interest expense (403)

(357)

(1,225)

(588) Other income (loss), net (102)

(10)

(121)

(232) Interest and other income (loss), net (255)

44

(572)

275 INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 2,947

2,235

8,101

9,838 Provision for income taxes 456

349

471

1,680 NET INCOME $ 2,491

$ 1,886

$ 7,630

$ 8,158















Net income per share:













Basic $ 0.63

$ 0.47

$ 1.92

$ 2.01 Diluted $ 0.62

$ 0.46

$ 1.91

$ 2.00 Shares used in per-share calculation:













Basic 3,972

4,042

3,981

4,051 Diluted 4,002

4,060

4,004

4,071

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. REVENUE BY SEGMENT (In millions, except percentages)





April 26, 2025



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



Amount

Y/Y %

Amount

Y/Y % Revenue:















Americas

$ 8,380

14 %

$ 24,834

4 % EMEA

3,736

8 %

11,179

5 % APJC

2,034

9 %

5,968

6 % Total

$ 14,149

11 %

$ 41,981

5 %

Amounts may not sum and percentages may not recalculate due to rounding.

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. GROSS MARGIN PERCENTAGE BY SEGMENT (In percentages)





April 26, 2025



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended Gross Margin Percentage:







Americas

67.7 %

68.3 % EMEA

71.2 %

70.9 % APJC

67.2 %

67.3 %

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. REVENUE FOR GROUPS OF SIMILAR PRODUCTS AND SERVICES (In millions, except percentages)





April 26, 2025



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



Amount

Y/Y %

Amount

Y/Y % Revenue:















Networking

$ 7,068

8 %

$ 20,671

(8) % Security

2,013

54 %

6,142

87 % Collaboration

1,031

4 %

3,112

1 % Observability

261

24 %

796

35 % Total Product

10,374

15 %

30,722

5 % Services

3,775

3 %

11,259

5 % Total

$ 14,149

11 %

$ 41,981

5 %

Amounts may not sum and percentages may not recalculate due to rounding.

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions) (Unaudited)



April 26, 2025

July 27, 2024 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,161

$ 7,508 Investments 7,481

10,346 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $82 at April 26, 2025 and $87 at July 27, 2024 5,277

6,685 Inventories 2,832

3,373 Financing receivables, net 2,958

3,338 Other current assets 6,107

5,612 Total current assets 32,816

36,862 Property and equipment, net 2,076

2,090 Financing receivables, net 3,247

3,376 Goodwill 59,024

58,660 Purchased intangible assets, net 9,643

11,219 Deferred tax assets 7,016

6,262 Other assets 5,960

5,944 TOTAL ASSETS $ 119,782

$ 124,413 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Short-term debt $ 6,422

$ 11,341 Accounts payable 2,260

2,304 Income taxes payable 1,821

1,439 Accrued compensation 3,210

3,608 Deferred revenue 16,081

16,249 Other current liabilities 4,701

5,643 Total current liabilities 34,495

40,584 Long-term debt 22,857

19,621 Income taxes payable 1,874

3,985 Deferred revenue 11,910

12,226 Other long-term liabilities 2,711

2,540 Total liabilities 73,847

78,956 Total equity 45,935

45,457 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 119,782

$ 124,413

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended

April 26,

2025

April 27,

2024 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 7,630

$ 8,158 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation, amortization, and other 2,176

1,684 Share-based compensation expense 2,693

2,274 Provision for receivables 17

19 Deferred income taxes (792)

(245) (Gains) losses on divestitures, investments and other, net 52

224 Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions and divestitures:





Accounts receivable 1,406

1,286 Inventories 541

530 Financing receivables 505

92 Other assets (516)

(382) Accounts payable (10)

(300) Income taxes, net (2,002)

(5,223) Accrued compensation (431)

(1,092) Deferred revenue (524)

211 Other liabilities (786)

(86) Net cash provided by operating activities 9,959

7,150 Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchases of investments (3,066)

(3,044) Proceeds from sales of investments 2,228

3,874 Proceeds from maturities of investments 3,985

5,804 Acquisitions, net of cash and cash equivalents acquired and divestitures (291)

(25,874) Purchases of investments in privately held companies (265)

(82) Return of investments in privately held companies 108

146 Acquisition of property and equipment (688)

(472) Other (5)

(2) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 2,006

(19,650) Cash flows from financing activities:





Issuances of common stock 320

347 Repurchases of common stock - repurchase program (4,748)

(3,772) Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on vesting of restricted stock units (910)

(765) Short-term borrowings, original maturities of 90 days or less, net (479)

1,547 Issuances of debt 17,388

24,159 Repayments of debt (18,545)

(2,195) Repayments of Splunk convertible debt, net -

(3,140) Dividends paid (4,812)

(4,778) Other (80)

(52) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (11,866)

11,351 Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and

restricted cash equivalents (23)

(39) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents 76

(1,188) Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents, beginning of period 8,842

11,627 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents, end of period $ 8,918

$ 10,439 Supplemental cash flow information:





Cash paid for interest $ 1,370

$ 350 Cash paid for income taxes, net $ 3,265

$ 7,150

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. REMAINING PERFORMANCE OBLIGATIONS (In millions, except percentages)



April 26, 2025

January 25, 2025

April 27, 2024

Amount

Y/Y%

Amount

Y/Y%

Amount

Y/Y% Product $ 20,752

10 %

$ 20,321

25 %

$ 18,876

29 % Services 20,915

5 %

20,947

8 %

19,898

14 % Total $ 41,667

7 %

$ 41,268

16 %

$ 38,774

21 %

We expect 51% of total RPO at April 26, 2025 to be recognized as revenue over the next 12 months.

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. DEFERRED REVENUE (In millions)



April 26, 2025

January 25, 2025

April 27, 2024 Deferred revenue:









Product $ 13,170

$ 13,033

$ 12,856 Services 14,821

14,762

14,619 Total $ 27,991

$ 27,795

$ 27,475 Reported as:









Current $ 16,081

$ 15,999

$ 15,751 Noncurrent 11,910

11,796

11,724 Total $ 27,991

$ 27,795

$ 27,475

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. DIVIDENDS PAID AND REPURCHASES OF COMMON STOCK (In millions, except per-share amounts)





DIVIDENDS

STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM

TOTAL Quarter Ended

Per Share

Amount

Shares

Weighted-

Average Price

per Share

Amount

Amount Fiscal 2025























April 26, 2025

$ 0.41

$ 1,627

25

$ 59.78

$ 1,504

$ 3,131 January 25, 2025

$ 0.40

$ 1,593

21

$ 58.58

$ 1,236

$ 2,829 October 26, 2024

$ 0.40

$ 1,592

40

$ 49.56

$ 2,003

$ 3,595

























Fiscal 2024























July 27, 2024

$ 0.40

$ 1,606

43

$ 46.80

$ 2,002

$ 3,608 April 27, 2024

$ 0.40

$ 1,615

26

$ 49.22

$ 1,256

$ 2,871 January 27, 2024

$ 0.39

$ 1,583

25

$ 49.54

$ 1,254

$ 2,837 October 28, 2023

$ 0.39

$ 1,580

23

$ 54.53

$ 1,252

$ 2,832

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME (In millions)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

April 26,

2025

April 27,

2024

April 26,

2025

April 27,

2024 GAAP net income $ 2,491

$ 1,886

$ 7,630

$ 8,158 Adjustments to cost of sales:













Share-based compensation expense 152

139

434

381 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 263

249

917

605 Acquisition/divestiture-related costs 17

12

53

13 Supplier component remediation charge (adjustment) (7)

-

(7)

- Total adjustments to GAAP cost of sales 425

400

1,397

999 Adjustments to operating expenses:













Share-based compensation expense 778

665

2,222

1,877 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 244

297

774

430 Acquisition/divestiture-related costs 197

264

687

403 Russia-Ukraine war costs -

(10)

-

(12) Significant asset impairments and restructurings 34

542

709

677 Total adjustments to GAAP operating expenses 1,253

1,758

4,392

3,375 Adjustments to interest and other income (loss), net:













(Gains) and losses on investments 19

(7)

(72)

132 Total adjustments to GAAP interest and other income (loss), net 19

(7)

(72)

132 Total adjustments to GAAP income before provision for income taxes 1,697

2,151

5,717

4,506 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (357)

(484)

(1,256)

(1,045) Significant tax matters (1) -

-

(829)

- Total adjustments to GAAP provision for income taxes (357)

(484)

(2,085)

(1,045) Non-GAAP net income $ 3,831

$ 3,553

$ 11,262

$ 11,619

(1) The nine months ended April 26, 2025 includes a $720 million benefit due to an August 2024 U.S. Tax Court decision regarding the U.S. taxation of deemed foreign dividends in the transition year of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES GAAP TO NON-GAAP EPS



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

April 26,

2025

April 27,

2024

April 26,

2025

April 27,

2024 GAAP EPS $ 0.62

$ 0.46

$ 1.91

$ 2.00 Adjustments to GAAP:













Share-based compensation expense 0.23

0.20

0.66

0.55 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 0.13

0.13

0.42

0.25 Acquisition/divestiture-related costs 0.05

0.07

0.18

0.10 Significant asset impairments and restructurings 0.01

0.13

0.18

0.17 (Gains) and losses on investments -

-

(0.02)

0.03 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (0.09)

(0.12)

(0.31)

(0.26) Significant tax matters -

-

(0.21)

- Non-GAAP EPS $ 0.96

$ 0.88

$ 2.81

$ 2.85

Amounts may not sum due to rounding.

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES GROSS MARGINS, OPERATING EXPENSES, OPERATING MARGINS, INTEREST AND OTHER INCOME (LOSS), NET, AND NET INCOME (In millions, except percentages)



Three Months Ended

April 26, 2025

Product

Gross

Margin

Services

Gross

Margin

Total

Gross

Margin

Operating

Expenses

Y/Y

Operating

Income

Y/Y

Interest

and

other

income

(loss),

net

Net

Income

Y/Y GAAP amount $ 6,686

$ 2,592

$ 9,278

$ 6,076

- %

$ 3,202

46 %

$ (255)

$ 2,491

32 % % of revenue 64.4 %

68.7 %

65.6 %

42.9 %





22.6 %





(1.8) %

17.6 %



Adjustments to GAAP amounts:































Share-based compensation expense 67

85

152

778





930





-

930



Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 263

-

263

244





507





-

507



Acquisition/divestiture-related costs 4

13

17

197





214





-

214



Supplier component remediation charge (adjustment) (7)

-

(7)

-





(7)





-

(7)



Significant asset impairments and restructurings -

-

-

34





34





-

34



(Gains) and losses on investments -

-

-

-





-





19

19



Income tax effect/significant tax matters -

-

-

-





-





-

(357)



Non-GAAP amount $ 7,013

$ 2,690

$ 9,703

$ 4,823

12 %

$ 4,880

12 %

$ (236)

$ 3,831

8 % % of revenue 67.6 %

71.3 %

68.6 %

34.1 %





34.5 %





(1.7) %

27.1 %







Three Months Ended

April 27, 2024

Product

Gross

Margin

Services

Gross

Margin

Total

Gross

Margin

Operating

Expenses

Operating Income

Interest

and

other

income

(loss),

net

Net Income GAAP amount $ 5,729

$ 2,544

$ 8,273

$ 6,082

$ 2,191

$ 44

$ 1,886 % of revenue 63.5 %

69.2 %

65.1 %

47.9 %

17.2 %

0.3 %

14.8 % Adjustments to GAAP amounts:

























Share-based compensation expense 57

82

139

665

804

-

804 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 249

-

249

297

546

-

546 Acquisition/divestiture-related costs 4

8

12

264

276

-

276 Significant asset impairments and restructurings -

-

-

542

542

-

542 Russia-Ukraine war costs -

-

-

(10)

(10)

-

(10) (Gains) and losses on investments -

-

-

-

-

(7)

(7) Income tax effect/significant tax matters -

-

-

-

-

-

(484) Non-GAAP amount $ 6,039

$ 2,634

$ 8,673

$ 4,324

$ 4,349

$ 37

$ 3,553 % of revenue 66.9 %

71.6 %

68.3 %

34.0 %

34.2 %

0.3 %

28.0 %

Amounts may not sum and percentages may not recalculate due to rounding.

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES GROSS MARGINS, OPERATING EXPENSES, OPERATING MARGINS, INTEREST AND OTHER INCOME (LOSS), NET, AND NET INCOME (In millions, except percentages)



Nine Months Ended

April 26, 2025

Product

Gross

Margin

Services

Gross

Margin

Total

Gross

Margin

Operating

Expenses

Y/Y

Operating

Income

Y/Y

Interest

and other

income

(loss),

net

Net

Income

Y/Y GAAP amount $ 19,795

$ 7,715

$ 27,510

$ 18,837

14 %

$ 8,673

(9) %

$ (572)

$ 7,630

(6) % % of revenue 64.4 %

68.5 %

65.5 %

44.9 %





20.7 %





(1.4) %

18.2 %



Adjustments to GAAP amounts:































Share-based compensation expense 189

245

434

2,222





2,656





-

2,656



Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 917

-

917

774





1,691





-

1,691



Acquisition/divestiture-related costs 12

41

53

687





740





-

740



Supplier component remediation charge (adjustment) (7)

-

(7)

-





(7)





-

(7)



Significant asset impairments and restructurings -

-

-

709





709





-

709



(Gains) and losses on investments -

-

-

-





-





(72)

(72)



Income tax effect/significant tax matters -

-

-

-





-





-

(2,085)



Non-GAAP amount $ 20,906

$ 8,001

$ 28,907

$ 14,445

10 %

$ 14,462

4 %

$ (644)

$ 11,262

(3) % % of revenue 68.0 %

71.1 %

68.9 %

34.4 %





34.4 %





(1.5) %

26.8 %







Nine Months Ended

April 27, 2024

Product

Gross

Margin

Services

Gross

Margin

Total

Gross

Margin

Operating

Expenses

Operating Income

Interest

and

other

income

(loss),

net

Net Income GAAP amount $ 18,700

$ 7,347

$ 26,047

$ 16,484

$ 9,563

$ 275

$ 8,158 % of revenue 63.6 %

68.2 %

64.9 %

41.0 %

23.8 %

0.7 %

20.3 % Adjustments to GAAP amounts:

























Share-based compensation expense 157

224

381

1,877

2,258

-

2,258 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 605

-

605

430

1,035

-

1,035 Acquisition/divestiture-related costs 5

8

13

403

416

-

416 Significant asset impairments and restructurings -

-

-

677

677

-

677 Russia-Ukraine war costs -

-

-

(12)

(12)

-

(12) (Gains) and losses on investments -

-

-

-

-

132

132 Income tax effect/significant tax matters -

-

-

-

-

-

(1,045) Non-GAAP amount $ 19,467

$ 7,579

$ 27,046

$ 13,109

$ 13,937

$ 407

$ 11,619 % of revenue 66.2 %

70.4 %

67.3 %

32.6 %

34.7 %

1.0 %

28.9 %

Amounts may not sum and percentages may not recalculate due to rounding.

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES EFFECTIVE TAX RATE (In percentages)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

April 26,

2025

April 27,

2024

April 26,

2025

April 27,

2024 GAAP effective tax rate 15.5 %

15.6 %

5.8 %

17.1 % Total adjustments to GAAP provision for income taxes 2.0 %

3.4 %

12.7 %

1.9 % Non-GAAP effective tax rate 17.5 %

19.0 %

18.5 %

19.0 %

GAAP TO NON-GAAP GUIDANCE

Q4 FY 2025

Gross Margin Rate

Operating Margin Rate

Earnings per Share (1) GAAP

64.5% –65.5%

22% – 23%

$0.62 – $0.67 Estimated adjustments for:











Share-based compensation expense

1.0 %

6.5 %

$0.18 – $0.19 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and acquisition/divestiture-related costs

2.0 %

4.5 %

$0.12 – $0.13 Significant asset impairments and restructurings(2)

-

0.5 %

$0.01 – $0.02 Non-GAAP

67.5% – 68.5%

33.5% – 34.5%

$0.96 – $0.98

FY 2025

Earnings per Share (1) GAAP

$2.53 – $2.58 Estimated adjustments for:



Share-based compensation expense

$0.69 – $0.70 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and acquisition/divestiture-related costs

$0.60 – $0.61 Significant asset impairments and restructurings(2)

$0.14 – $0.15 (Gains) and losses on investments

($0.01) Significant tax matters

($0.21) Non-GAAP

$3.77 – $3.79

(1) Estimated adjustments to GAAP earnings per share are shown after income tax effects. (2) Reflects charges related to a restructuring plan announced on August 14, 2024. We expect this plan to be substantially completed by the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2026.

Margin and EPS guidance includes the estimated impact of tariffs based on current trade policy.

Except as noted above, this guidance does not include the effects of any future acquisitions/divestitures, significant asset impairments and restructurings, significant litigation settlements and other contingencies, gains and losses on investments, significant tax matters, or other items, which may or may not be significant.

Forward Looking Statements, Non-GAAP Information and Additional Information

This release may be deemed to contain forward-looking statements, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding future events (such as the demand for our technologies, the momentum we are seeing with AI and how it is fueled, and our operational discipline and its impact on generating strong cash flows) and the future financial performance of Cisco (including the guidance for Q4 FY 2025 and full year FY 2025) that involve risks and uncertainties, such as the actual impact of tariffs on our guidance for Q4 FY2025 and full year FY2025. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual future events or results due to a variety of factors, including: business and economic conditions and growth trends in the networking industry, our customer markets and various geographic regions; global economic conditions and uncertainties in the geopolitical environment; our development and use of artificial intelligence; overall information technology spending; the growth and evolution of the Internet and levels of capital spending on Internet-based systems; variations in customer demand for products and services, including sales to the service provider market, cloud, enterprise and other customer markets; the return on our investments in certain key priority areas, and in certain geographical locations, as well as maintaining leadership in Networking and services; the timing of orders and manufacturing and customer lead times; supply constraints; changes in customer order patterns or customer mix; insufficient, excess or obsolete inventory; variability of component costs; variations in sales channels, product costs or mix of products sold; our ability to successfully acquire businesses and technologies and to successfully integrate and operate these acquired businesses and technologies; our ability to achieve expected benefits of our partnerships; increased competition in our product and services markets, including the data center market; dependence on the introduction and market acceptance of new product offerings and standards; rapid technological and market change; manufacturing and sourcing risks; product defects and returns; litigation involving patents, other intellectual property, antitrust, stockholder and other matters, and governmental investigations; our ability to achieve the benefits of restructurings and possible changes in the size and timing of related charges; cyber attacks, data breaches or other incidents; vulnerabilities and critical security defects; our ability to protect personal data; evolving regulatory uncertainty; terrorism; natural catastrophic events (including as a result of global climate change); any pandemic or epidemic; our ability to achieve the benefits anticipated from our investments in sales, engineering, service, marketing and manufacturing activities; our ability to recruit and retain key personnel; our ability to manage financial risk, and to manage expenses during economic downturns; risks related to the global nature of our operations, including our operations in emerging markets; currency fluctuations and other international factors; changes in provision for income taxes, including changes in tax laws and regulations or adverse outcomes resulting from examinations of our income tax returns; potential volatility in operating results; and other factors listed in Cisco's most recent reports on Forms 10-Q and 10-K filed on February 18, 2025 and September 5, 2024, respectively. The financial information contained in this release should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and notes thereto included in Cisco's most recent reports on Forms 10-Q and 10-K as each may be amended from time to time. Cisco's results of operations for the three and nine months ended April 26, 2025 are not necessarily indicative of Cisco's operating results for any future periods. Any projections in this release are based on limited information currently available to Cisco, which is subject to change. Although any such projections and the factors influencing them will likely change, Cisco will not necessarily update the information, since Cisco will only provide guidance at certain points during the year. Such information speaks only as of the date of this release.

This release includes non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP gross margins, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income and margin, non-GAAP effective tax rates, non-GAAP interest and other income (loss), net, and non-GAAP net income per share data for the periods presented. It also includes future estimated ranges for gross margin, operating margin, tax provision rate and EPS on a non-GAAP basis.

These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. Cisco believes that non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with Cisco's results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and that these measures should only be used to evaluate Cisco's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures.

Cisco believes that the presentation of non-GAAP measures when shown in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provides useful information to investors and management regarding financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and its historical and projected results of operations.

For its internal budgeting process, Cisco's management uses financial statements that do not include, when applicable, share-based compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, acquisition/divestiture-related costs, significant asset impairments and restructurings, significant litigation settlements and other contingencies, Russia-Ukraine war costs, gains and losses on investments, the income tax effects of the foregoing and significant tax matters. Cisco's management also uses the foregoing non-GAAP measures, in addition to the corresponding GAAP measures, in reviewing the financial results of Cisco. In prior periods, Cisco has excluded other items that it no longer excludes for purposes of its non-GAAP financial measures. From time to time in the future there may be other items that Cisco may exclude for purposes of its internal budgeting process and in reviewing its financial results. For additional information on the items excluded by Cisco from one or more of its non-GAAP financial measures, refer to the Form 8-K regarding this release furnished today to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO ) is the worldwide technology leader that is revolutionizing the way organizations connect and protect in the AI era. For more than 40 years, Cisco has securely connected the world. With its industry leading AI-powered solutions and services, Cisco enables its customers, partners and communities to unlock innovation, enhance productivity and strengthen digital resilience. With purpose at its core, Cisco remains committed to creating a more connected and inclusive future for all. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on X at @Cisco.

Copyright © 2025 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. To view a list of Cisco trademarks, go to: Third-party trademarks mentioned in this document are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company. This document is Cisco Public Information.

RSS Feed for Cisco:

SOURCE Cisco Systems, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED