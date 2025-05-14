Armata Pharmaceuticals Announces First Quarter 2025 Results And Provides Corporate Update
|
Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|
|
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
|
December 31, 2024
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
11,688
|
|
$
|
9,291
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|
1,240
|
|
|
1,273
|
|
Other receivables
|
|
|
238
|
|
|
744
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
13,166
|
|
|
11,308
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
|
12,883
|
|
|
13,241
|
|
Operating lease right-of-use asset
|
|
|
41,090
|
|
|
41,687
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
|
13,746
|
|
|
13,746
|
|
Other long term assets
|
|
|
6,365
|
|
|
6,455
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
87,250
|
|
$
|
86,437
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and stockholders' deficit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable, accrued and other current liabilities
|
|
|
7,757
|
|
|
9,295
|
|
Convertible Loan, current
|
|
|
27,694
|
|
|
-
|
|
Term debt, current
|
|
|
75,089
|
|
|
38,954
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
$
|
110,540
|
|
$
|
48,249
|
|
Convertible Loan, non-current
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
32,897
|
|
Term debt, non-current
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
22,539
|
|
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
|
|
|
27,416
|
|
|
27,694
|
|
Deferred tax liability
|
|
|
3,077
|
|
|
3,077
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
141,033
|
|
|
134,456
|
|
Stockholders' deficit
|
|
|
(53,783)
|
|
|
(48,019)
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit
|
|
$
|
87,250
|
|
$
|
86,437
|
|
Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
Grant and award revenue
|
|
$
|
491
|
|
$
|
966
|
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
|
|
5,429
|
|
|
8,016
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
|
3,253
|
|
|
3,178
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
8,682
|
|
|
11,194
|
|
Operating loss
|
|
|
(8,191)
|
|
|
(10,228)
|
|
Other income (expense)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
|
|
59
|
|
|
52
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
(3,602)
|
|
|
(1,820)
|
|
Change in fair value of the Convertible Loan
|
|
|
5,203
|
|
|
(13,025)
|
|
Total other income (expense), net
|
|
|
1,660
|
|
|
(14,793)
|
|
Net loss
|
|
$
|
(6,531)
|
|
$
|
(25,021)
|
|
Per share information:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss per share, basic
|
|
$
|
(0.18)
|
|
$
|
(0.69)
|
|
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic
|
|
|
36,184,802
|
|
|
36,124,980
|
|
Net loss per share, diluted
|
|
$
|
(0.20)
|
|
$
|
(0.69)
|
|
Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted
|
|
|
59,478,662
|
|
|
36,124,980
|
|
Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
Operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
|
$
|
(6,531)
|
|
$
|
(25,021)
|
|
Adjustments required to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization expense
|
|
|
377
|
|
|
317
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
|
781
|
|
|
534
|
|
Change in fair value of the Convertible Loan
|
|
|
(5,203)
|
|
|
13,025
|
|
Non-cash interest expense
|
|
|
3,596
|
|
|
1,815
|
|
Non-cash interest income
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(26)
|
|
Change in right-of-use asset
|
|
|
597
|
|
|
464
|
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
(1,197)
|
|
|
(1,692)
|
|
Net cash used in operating activities
|
|
|
(7,580)
|
|
|
(10,584)
|
|
Investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
|
|
(99)
|
|
|
(250)
|
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
|
(99)
|
|
|
(250)
|
|
Financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from issuance of term debt, net of issuance costs
|
|
|
10,000
|
|
|
34,889
|
|
Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards
|
|
|
(14)
|
|
|
-
|
|
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
42
|
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
|
|
9,986
|
|
|
34,931
|
|
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
|
|
2,307
|
|
|
24,097
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
|
|
|
14,771
|
|
|
19,243
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
|
|
$
|
17,078
|
|
$
|
43,340
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
11,688
|
|
$
|
37,860
|
Restricted cash
|
|
|
5,390
|
|
|
5,480
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
|
$
|
17,078
|
|
$
|
43,340
