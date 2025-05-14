GFL Environmental Inc. Announces Results From Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders
|
Name of Nominee
|
|
Votes FOR
|
|
%
|
|
Votes WITHHELD
|
|
%
|
(a) Patrick Dovigi
|
|
408,801,093
|
|
94.42 %
|
|
24,168,125
|
|
5.58 %
|
(b) Dino Chiesa
|
|
346,112,656
|
|
79.14 %
|
|
91,244,670
|
|
20.86 %
|
(c) Violet Konkle
|
|
428,092,900
|
|
98.87 %
|
|
4,876,320
|
|
1.13 %
|
(d) Sandra Levy
|
|
356,489,049
|
|
81.51 %
|
|
80,868,278
|
|
18.49 %
|
(e) Jessica McDonald
|
|
356,449,998
|
|
81.50 %
|
|
80,907,329
|
|
18.50 %
|
(f) Arun Nayar
|
|
346,717,659
|
|
79.28 %
|
|
90,639,668
|
|
20.72 %
|
(g) Paolo Notarnicola
|
|
340,369,808
|
|
77.82 %
|
|
96,987,519
|
|
22.18 %
|
(h) Ven Poole
|
|
428,134,474
|
|
98.88 %
|
|
4,834,746
|
|
1.12 %
Final voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting will be filed on SEDAR+ at and on EDGAR at .About GFL
GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of solid waste management services through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and in 18 U.S. states. Across its organization, GFL has a workforce of approximately 15,000 employees.
For more information:
Patrick Dovigi
+1 905 326-0101
[email protected]
SOURCE GFL Environmental Inc.WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment