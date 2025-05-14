MARPAI REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS
|
MARPAI, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
|
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
|
December 31, 2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
ASSETS:
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$ 729
|
|
$ 764
|
Restricted cash
|
|
10,780
|
|
8,468
|
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $1 and $1 as of March 31,
2025 and Dec 31, 2024
|
|
368
|
|
837
|
Unbilled receivables
|
|
374
|
|
569
|
Due from buyer for sale of business unit
|
|
-
|
|
500
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
615
|
|
759
|
Total current assets
|
|
12,866
|
|
11,897
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capitalized software, net
|
|
334
|
|
441
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
|
281
|
|
296
|
Security deposits
|
|
229
|
|
229
|
Other long-term asset
|
|
8
|
|
15
|
Total assets
|
|
$ 13,718
|
|
$ 12,878
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
$ 2,736
|
|
$ 3,109
|
Accrued expenses
|
|
1,906
|
|
2,585
|
Accrued fiduciary obligations
|
|
8,227
|
|
6,308
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
806
|
|
625
|
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
|
|
248
|
|
244
|
Current portion of convertible debentures, net
|
|
3,037
|
|
3,106
|
Other short-term liabilities
|
|
2,834
|
|
3,005
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
19,794
|
|
18,982
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
15,329
|
|
14,891
|
Convertible debentures, net of current portion
|
|
8,069
|
|
5,921
|
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
|
|
730
|
|
793
|
Total liabilities
|
|
43,922
|
|
40,587
|
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
|
|
|
|
|
STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 227,791,050 shares authorized; 14,896,686
shares and 14,237,176 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and
December 31, 2024, respectively
|
|
1
|
|
1
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
71,698
|
|
71,124
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
(101,903)
|
|
(98,834)
|
Total stockholders' deficit
|
|
(30,204)
|
|
(27,709)
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit
|
|
$ 13,718
|
|
$ 12,878
|
MARPAI, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
|
March 31, 2024
|
Revenue
|
|
$ 5,418
|
|
$ 7,385
|
Costs and expenses
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below)
|
|
3,484
|
|
4,871
|
General and administrative
|
|
2,283
|
|
3,421
|
Information technology
|
|
1,390
|
|
1,124
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
245
|
|
602
|
Research and development
|
|
7
|
|
7
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
107
|
|
951
|
Facilities
|
|
152
|
|
474
|
Total costs and expenses
|
|
7,668
|
|
11,450
|
Operating loss
|
|
(2,250)
|
|
(4,065)
|
Other income (expenses)
|
|
|
|
|
Other income
|
|
-
|
|
120
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
(819)
|
|
(398)
|
Foreign exchange loss
|
|
-
|
|
(3)
|
Loss before provision for income taxes
|
|
(3,069)
|
|
(4,346)
|
Income tax expense
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Net loss
|
|
$ (3,069)
|
|
$ (4,346)
|
Net loss per share, basic & fully diluted
|
|
$ (0.21)
|
|
$ (0.46)
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted
|
|
14,770,867
|
|
9,405,775
|
MARPAI, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
(in thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
|
March 31, 2024
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
|
$ (3,069)
|
|
$ (4,346)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
107
|
|
951
|
Share-based compensation
|
|
574
|
|
561
|
Amortization of right-of-use asset
|
|
15
|
|
62
|
Non-cash interest expense
|
|
463
|
|
423
|
Amortization of debt premium and debt issuance costs
|
|
(9)
|
|
-
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable and unbilled receivables
|
|
664
|
|
800
|
Prepaid expense and other assets
|
|
151
|
|
(99)
|
Accounts payable
|
|
(373)
|
|
(825)
|
Accrued expenses
|
|
(679)
|
|
215
|
Accrued fiduciary obligations
|
|
1,919
|
|
(2,063)
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
|
(59)
|
|
(126)
|
Other liabilities
|
|
181
|
|
862
|
Net cash used in operating activities
|
|
(115)
|
|
(3,585)
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from sale of business unit
|
|
500
|
|
-
|
Net cash provided by investing activities
|
|
500
|
|
-
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from sale of future cash receipts on accounts receivable
|
|
-
|
|
1,509
|
Proceeds from issuance of convertible debentures
|
|
3,000
|
|
-
|
Payments of debt issuance costs
|
|
(162)
|
|
-
|
Payments to buyer of receivables
|
|
-
|
|
(57)
|
Payments on convertible debentures
|
|
(750)
|
|
-
|
Payments to seller for acquisition
|
|
(196)
|
|
(474)
|
Proceeds from issuance of common stock in a private offering, net
|
|
-
|
|
2,727
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
|
1,892
|
|
3,705
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
|
2,277
|
|
120
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
|
|
9,232
|
|
13,492
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
|
|
$ 11,509
|
|
$ 13,612
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash reported in
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$ 729
|
|
$ 851
|
Restricted cash
|
|
10,780
|
|
12,761
|
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the condensed
|
|
$ 11,509
|
|
$ 13,612
|
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information
|
|
|
|
|
Cash paid for interest
|
|
$ 403
|
|
$ -
SOURCE MarpaiWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment