Ramaco Compliments Aurelia S. Giacometto On Joining E&W Law

LEXINGTON, Ky., May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: METC , METCB) Ramaco is proud to announce that Aurelia Skipwith Giacometto, a valued member of the Ramaco Resources, Inc., Board of Directors, has joined Earth & Water Law, LLC (E&W Law) as a partner. Aurelia has over 20 years of experience in agriculture, wildlife conservation, and energy development. Most recently, she served as the 14th Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality (LDEQ). In 2019, prior to her position at LDEQ, she was confirmed by the U.S. Senate as the Director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. This exciting new chapter is a testament to Aurelia's unwavering dedication, strategic insight, and exceptional leadership throughout her career. Aurelia was first elected to the Board of Directors of Ramaco in 2022 and will continue to serve as a board member and committee leader.

"Aurelia brings to E&W Law her rare combination of strategic thinking, compassion, and action-oriented leadership. It's a good move for Aurelia and a smart move for E&W Law," said Randall W. Atkins, Chairman and CEO, Ramaco Resources, Inc. "Her visionary leadership on our board and her dynamic role as a committee leader have consistently driven innovation and fostered collaboration, and her contributions have been instrumental in shaping our company's direction and success. Her ability to inspire those around her and her commitment to excellence have made a lasting impact that is much appreciated. We are thrilled to see her step into this new role where she will undoubtedly continue to lead with distinction. We are also pleased that she will continue to serve on our board for the growth and success that her leadership will bring."

Ramaco Resources, Inc. is an operator and developer of high-quality, low-cost metallurgical coal in southern West Virginia and southwestern Virginia, as well as an emerging producer of rare earth elements and critical minerals. Its executive offices are in Lexington, Kentucky, with operational offices in Charleston, West Virginia and Sheridan, Wyoming. The Company currently has active mining complexes in Central Appalachia and the Brook Mine in Sheridan, Wyoming, where the company and researchers form the Department of Energy's National Energy Technology Laboratory have discovered potentially world-class deposits of rare earth elements. Contiguous to the Wyoming mine it operates a research and pilot facility related to the production of advanced carbon products and materials from coal. In connection with these activities, it holds a body of roughly 50 intellectual property patents, pending applications, exclusive licensing agreements and various trademarks. For more information about us, please visit our website at .

