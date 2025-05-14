Vassal Benford & Mally Mall: The Hitmakers Redefining The Sound Of A Generation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Beverly Hills, CA, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







When you think platinum plaques, Grammy wins, and genre-defying anthems, two names consistently rise to the top: Vassal Benford and Mally Mall. These musical visionaries have long been individually recognized for crafting chart-topping hits, but together, they've formed a powerhouse alliance that's reshaping the landscape of modern music.

From orchestrating the platinum-certified“Rebound” by Jennifer Lopez and Anuel to producing Jason Derulo and Michael Bublé's“Spicy Margarita”-a track that went Gold in a staggering 14 hours-Benford and Mall are setting a blistering pace and raising the bar across the industry. Their productions strike a rare balance between commercial appeal and creative artistry, earning respect from fans and industry executives alike.

Their impact is deeply imprinted on 11:11 (Deluxe) by Chris Brown, the Grammy-winning album that clinched Best R&B Album. With standout tracks like“Bruce Lee” and“Delusional,” their work played a pivotal role in the album's critical and commercial triumph. But for Benford and Mall, making award-winning music is just part of a larger mission: shaping culture itself.

That mission continues with their latest release,“My Life”-a high-energy EDM anthem featuring a star-studded lineup: Steve Aoki, David Guetta, Swae Lee, and the late PnB Rock. Already climbing global charts and playlists, the track underscores the duo's genre-fluid approach and international reach.

“We don't just produce records-we build movements,” says Vassal Benford, founder of The Benford Company. “Our mission is to create timeless music that bridges generations and genres,” adds Mally Mall.

From hip-hop and R&B to EDM and Latin crossover, Benford and Mall have solidified their place as the industry's go-to architects for global hits. Their influence is undeniable, their sound unmistakable-and their momentum? Unstoppable.

About Vassal Benford & Mally Mall Together, they've earned dozens of platinum certifications, Grammy accolades, and countless Billboard chart-toppers. Vassal Benford brings decades of global success as a producer and music executive, while Mally Mall is the creative force behind hits for artists like Drake, Tyga, and French Montana. Their latest collaborations continue to set a new gold standard in music production.

CONTACT: Shazir Mucklai shazir (at) imperium-pr.com