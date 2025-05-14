Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Hawkins, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Of $0.18 Per Share


2025-05-14 04:16:43
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROSEVILLE, Minn., May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Hawkins, Inc. (Nasdaq: HWKN), at its meeting on May 14, 2025, declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share, payable June 13, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 30, 2025. Hawkins has consistently paid out a dividend since 1985.

About Hawkins, Inc.

Hawkins, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is a leading water treatment and specialty ingredients company that formulates, manufactures, distributes and blends products for its Water Treatment, Food & Health Sciences and Industrial Solutions customers. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company has 63 facilities in 28 states and creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. Hawkins, Inc. generated $974 million of revenue in fiscal 2025 and has approximately 1,100 employees. For more information, including registering to receive email alerts, please visit .

Contact: Jeffrey P. Oldenkamp
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
612/331-6910
...


