Monogram Technologies Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
|Wednesday, May 14, 2025
|4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time)
The conference call webcast will be broadcast live and available for replay at the investor relations section of the Company's website
About Monogram Technologies Inc.
Monogram Technologies (NASDAQ: MGRM) is an AI-driven robotics company focused on improving human health, with an initial focus on orthopedic surgery. The Company is developing a product solution architecture to enable patient-optimized orthopedic implants at scale by combining 3D printing, advanced machine vision, AI and next-generation robotics.
Monograms mBôs precision robotic surgical system is designed to autonomously execute optimized paths for high-precision insertion of its FDA-cleared mPress press-fit implants. The goal is well balanced, better-fitting bone sparing knee replacements. The Company initially intends to produce and market robotic surgical equipment and related software, orthopedic implants, tissue ablation tools, navigation consumables, and other miscellaneous instrumentation necessary for reconstructive joint replacement procedures. Other clinical and commercial applications for the mBôs with mVision navigation are also being explored.
Monogram has obtained FDA clearance for mPress implants and applied for 510(k) clearance for its robotic products. The Company is required to obtain FDA clearance before it can market its products. Monogram cannot estimate the timing or assure the ability to obtain such clearances.
The Company believes that its mBôs precision robotic surgical assistants, which combine AI and novel navigation methods (mVision), will enable more personalized knee implants for patients, resulting in well balanced better-fitting knee replacements with bone sparing implants. Monogram anticipates that there may be other clinical and commercial applications for its navigated mBôs precision robot and mVision navigation.
To learn more, visit .
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties.. Forward-looking statements, other than statements of historical fact, are highly likely to be affected by other unknowable future events and conditions, including elements of the future that are or are not under our control, and that the Company may or may not have considered; accordingly, such statements cannot be guarantees or assurances of any aspect of future performance. Actual developments and results are highly likely to vary materially from any forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in the prospectus and the Company's other filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.
| MONOGRAM TECHNOLOGIES INC.
CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|(unaudited)
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|13,270
|$
|15,658
|Account receivable
|-
|-
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|584
|625
|Total current assets
|13,854
|16,283
|Equipment, net
|911
|810
|Intangible assets, net
|286
|339
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|306
|338
|Total assets
|$
|15,357
|$
|17,770
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|1,187
|$
|1,174
|Accrued liabilities
|650
|229
|Operating lease liabilities, current
|141
|138
|Total current liabilities
|1,978
|1,541
|Operating lease liabilities, non-current
|190
|226
|Other liability
|1,500
|1,500
|Total liabilities
|3,668
|3,267
|Commitments and contingencies
|-
|-
|Stockholders' equity:
|Series D Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value; 6,000,000 shares authorized; 4,284,486 and 4,361,249 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively; aggregate liquidation preference of $9,640 and $9,812 at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|4
|4
|Common stock, $.001 par value; 90,000,000 shares authorized; 35,346,518 and 35,167,673 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|35
|35
|Additional paid-in capital
|83,027
|82,452
|Accumulated deficit
|(71,377
|)
|(67,988
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|11,689
|14,503
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|15,357
|$
|17,770
| MONOGRAM TECHNOLOGIES INC.
CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)
|Three months ended
|March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Product revenue
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Cost of goods sold
|-
|-
|Gross profit
|-
|-
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|2,258
|2,406
|Marketing and advertising
|44
|120
|General and administrative
|1,032
|1,084
|Total operating expenses
|3,334
|3,610
|Loss from operations
|(3,334
|)
|(3,610
|)
|Other income:
|Interest income and other, net
|146
|103
|Total other income
|146
|103
|Net loss before taxes
|(3,188
|)
|(3,507
|)
|Income taxes
|-
|-
|Net loss
|(3,188
|)
|(3,507
|)
|Less: dividends declared for preferred shareholders
|(201
|)
|-
|Net loss allocable to common shareholders
|$
|(3,389
|)
|$
|(3,507
|)
|Basic and diluted loss per common share
|$
|(0.10
|)
|$
|(0.11
|)
|Weighted-average number of basic and diluted shares outstanding
|35,210,827
|31,535,795
| MONOGRAM TECHNOLOGIES INC.
CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
(in thousands)
|Three months ended
|March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Operating activities:
|Net loss
|$
|(3,188
|)
|$
|(3,507
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|Stock-based compensation
|292
|295
|Other expenses settled with stock issuances
|-
|38
|Loss from change in fair value of common stock make-whole obligation
|-
|45
|Depreciation and amortization
|108
|106
|Changes in non-cash working capital balances:
|Account receivable
|-
|365
|Other current assets
|41
|(111
|)
|Accounts payable
|13
|(1,141
|)
|Accrued liabilities
|421
|258
|Operating lease assets and liabilities, net
|(1
|)
|1
|Cash used in operating activities
|(2,314
|)
|(3,651
|)
|Investing activities:
|Purchases of equipment
|(156
|)
|(11
|)
|Cash used in investing activities
|(156
|)
|(11
|)
|Financing activities:
|Proceeds from issuances of Common Stock, net of cash costs
|-
|151
|Proceeds from warrant exercises, net of cost
|82
|-
|Cash provided by financing activities
|82
|151
|Decrease in cash and cash equivalents during the period
|(2,388
|)
|(3,511
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period
|15,658
|13,589
|Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period
|$
|13,270
|$
|10,078
|Cash paid for interest
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Cash paid for income taxes
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Noncash investing and financing activities:
|Amortization of deferred issuance costs of Common Stock Purchase Agreement
|$
|-
|$
|146
|Series D Preferred Stock dividends settled through issuance of Common Stock
|$
|201
|$
|-
