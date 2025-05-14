Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Senvest Capital Inc. Reports Results For The First Quarter Ended March 31, 2025


2025-05-14 04:16:43
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senvest Capital Inc. today reported a net loss attributable to common shareholders of ($332.0) million or ($136.14) per share for the three months ended March 31, 2025. This compares to net income attributable to common shareholders of $52.3 million or $21.17 per share for the same period in 2024

Financial statements are available online at Sedar+

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(unaudited)
(in millions of dollars, except per share amounts)
For the three months ended
03/31/2025 03/31/2024
Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders ($332.0 ) $52.3
Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders ($136.14 ) $21.17

Contact: George Malikotsis, Vice President Finance
(514) 281-8082


Search