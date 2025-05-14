Xenon To Present At The 2025 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference
Fireside Chat Presentation Details:
Date : Wednesday, May 21, 2025
Time : 10:30-10:55 AM Eastern Time
Webcast : Register here
Presenter : Ian Mortimer, President and Chief Executive Officer
A live audio webcast of the company presentation will be available on the“Investors” section of Xenon's website and posted for replay following the event. The above listed dates and times are subject to change.
About Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: XENE) is a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing, and delivering life-changing therapeutics. We are advancing an ion channel product portfolio to address areas of high unmet medical need, including epilepsy and depression. Azetukalner, a novel, highly potent, selective Kv7 potassium channel opener, represents the most advanced, clinically validated potassium channel modulator in late-stage clinical development for multiple indications. For more information, please visit .
“Xenon” and the Xenon logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. in various jurisdictions. All other trademarks belong to their respective owner.
Contacts:
For Investors:
Chad Fugere
Vice President, Investor Relations
(857) 675-7275
...
For Media:
Colleen Alabiso
Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs
(617) 671-9238
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment