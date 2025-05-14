Alumis Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results And Highlights Recent Achievements

“We're seeing strong momentum across our development programs, with our team continuing to execute effectively following a productive first quarter of 2025,” said Martin Babler, President and Chief Executive Officer of Alumis.“This includes advancement of the ongoing clinical trials for ESK-001 moving steadily toward pivotal topline Phase 3 data for our next-generation TYK2 inhibitor ESK-001 in moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis now expected early in the first quarter of 2026 and data from ESK-001's Phase 2b clinical trial in systemic lupus erythematosus expected in 2026. Additionally, we executed the Kaken collaboration, which not only leverages Kaken's regional expertise in dermatology, but also secures a key potential market for ESK-001 as part of our global commercialization strategy, supporting our vision of delivering impactful treatment to patients with immune-mediated diseases worldwide.”

Babler continued,“We are also focused on the anticipated close of the merger with ACELYRIN in the second quarter of this year. We continue to believe that the merger will support the advancement of a differentiated clinical pipeline combined with enhanced financial flexibility to enable strategic opportunities across a broad range of immune-mediated diseases, creating value for patients and stockholders.”

First Quarter 2025 and Recent Highlights



Updates related to merger agreement with ACELYRIN, Inc. (ACELYRIN), enabling enhanced value creation opportunities for each company's respective stockholders and positioning transaction for successful close in the second quarter of 2025



On May 13, 2025, Alumis stockholders voted to approve all proposals required to be approved in connection with the pending merger with ACELYRIN at its Special Meeting of Stockholders.



In April 2025, Alumis and ACELYRIN agreed to amend the merger agreement. Under the terms of the amended merger agreement, ACELYRIN stockholders will receive 0.4814 shares of Alumis common stock for each share of ACELYRIN common stock owned. Alumis stockholders will own approximately 52% of the combined company and ACELYRIN stockholders will own approximately 48% on a fully diluted basis. The combined company's pro forma cash position of approximately $737 million as of December 31, 2024 is expected to provide runway to advance its pipeline through multiple planned key clinical data readouts and to fund operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into 2027.



Entered into collaboration and licensing agreement with Kaken Pharmaceutical (Kaken) for ESK-001 in dermatology in Japan



Alumis received an upfront license fee of $20.0 million in March 2025 and will receive an additional $20.0 million in near-term co-development payments, with potential for additional milestone payments, field option payments and tiered royalties on future sales.



Collaboration underscores the commercial potential of Alumis' ESK-001 and leverages Kaken's regional capabilities and expertise in novel dermatology treatments Kaken has the option to license ESK-001 for further clinical development and commercialization in rheumatological and gastrointestinal diseases.

Anticipated Milestones

2025



Planned merger with ACELYRIN : Closing of merger with ACELYRIN (2Q 2025)

A-005: Initiation of Phase 2 clinical trial in multiple sclerosis (MS)

Lonigutamab: Finalize clinical development plan following the closing of the merger with ACELYRIN (mid-2025) Third pipeline program : Investigational New Drug Application filing for third clinical candidate

2026



ESK-001 : Psoriasis Phase 3 topline data (1Q 2026)

ESK - 001 : SLE Phase 2b topline data A-005 : MS Phase 2 topline data



First Quarter 2025 Financial Results



As of March 31, 2025, Alumis had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $208.7 million.

Revenue included license revenue of $17.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, related to the collaboration and licensing agreement with Kaken.

Research and development expenses were $96.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $42.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The increase was driven by an increase in contract research and manufacturing and clinical trial costs for the ESK-001 and A-005 programs, including pulled forward costs to support acceleration of clinical trial and manufacturing activities for the Phase 3 ONWARD program, as well as increased headcount in research and development teams to support development efforts.

General and administrative expenses were $22.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $5.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The increase was primarily attributable to transaction costs related to the merger with ACELYRIN and personnel-related expenses and professional consulting services to support the Company's growth and business development. Net loss was $99.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $49.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.



Financial Guidance



As a standalone company, Alumis expects its R&D expenses to significantly decrease for the subsequent quarters of 2025. Based on the Company's current operating plan, Alumis continues to anticipate that its existing cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of March 31, 2025, will support operations into 2026, through the Phase 3 ONWARD program clinical data readout expected in early 1Q 2026. Assuming successful close of the merger with ACELYRIN, the combined company's pro forma cash position of approximately $737 million as of December 31, 2024 is expected to provide runway to advance its pipeline through multiple planned key clinical data readouts and to fund operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into 2027.

Upcoming Events

Alumis expects to participate in the following investor conferences:



Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, June 3-5, 2025

Oppenheimer Innovators in Immunology & Inflammation Summit, June 25, 2025 Leerink Partners Therapeutics Forum: I&I and Metabolism, July 8-9, 2025



About Alumis

Alumis is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing oral therapies using a precision approach to optimize clinical outcomes and significantly improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Leveraging its proprietary precision data analytics platform, Alumis is building a pipeline of molecules with the potential to address a broad range of immune-mediated diseases as monotherapy or combination therapies. Alumis' most advanced product candidate, ESK-001, is an oral, highly selective, small molecule, allosteric inhibitor of tyrosine kinase 2 that is currently being evaluated for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis and systemic lupus erythematosus. Alumis is also developing A-005, a CNS-penetrant, allosteric TYK2 inhibitor for the treatment of neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases. Beyond TYK2, Alumis' proprietary precision data analytics platform and drug discovery expertise have led to the identification of additional preclinical programs that exemplify its precision approach. Incubated by Foresite Labs and led by a team of industry veterans experienced in small-molecule compound drug development for immune-mediated diseases, Alumis is pioneering a precision approach to drug development to potentially produce the next generation of treatment to address immune dysfunction. For more information, visit

