403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Dillard’S, Inc. To Report First Quarter Results
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LITTLE ROCK, Ark., May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dillard's, Inc. (DDS: NYSE) will announce results for the 13 weeks ended May 3, 2025 tomorrow before the open of the New York Stock Exchange.
Contact: Julie J. Guymon
Contact: Julie J. Guymon
Director of Investor Relations
(501) 376-5965
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment