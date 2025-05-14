Latham Group, Inc. To Participate At Upcoming Conferences In May 2025
- On May 15, 2025, Oliver Gloe, Chief Financial Officer, and Joshua Rickaby, Fiberglass Sales – Sand States, will host investor meetings at the Wolfe Research May Small Group/1x1 Conference. This will be a virtual event. On May 28, 2025, Scott Rajeski, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Oliver Gloe, Chief Financial Officer, will host investor meetings at Craig-Hallum's 22nd Annual Institutional Investor Conference. This event will take place at the Depot Renaissance Minneapolis Hotel in Minneapolis, MN.
About Latham Group, Inc.
Latham Group, Inc., headquartered in Latham, NY, is the largest designer, manufacturer, and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. Latham has a coast-to-coast operations platform consisting of approximately 1,850 employees across around 30 locations.
Contact:
Lynn Morgen
Casey Kotary
ADVISIRY Partners
...
212-750-5800
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment