Seastar Medical Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results And Provides Business Updates
|Date/Time:
|Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. MT
|Webcast:
|The live webcast and replay can be found here .
|Conference ID:
|2078693
|Dial-in numbers:
|1 (800) 715-9871 within the U.S.
|1 (646) 307-1963 from outside the U.S.
A replay of the call will be available after 7:30 pm ET and can be accessed as follows:
- The webcast replay is available here . The call replay number is 1 (609) 800-9909 and will be available through May 20, 2025.
About QUELIMMUNE
The QUELIMMUNETM therapy is being commercialized for children with AKI and sepsis or septic condition weighing 10 kilograms or more who are being treated in the ICU with Renal Replacement Therapy (RRT). The QUELIMMUNE therapy was approved in February 2024 under a Humanitarian Device Exemption application, having met the applicable criteria with clinical results showing safety and probable clinical benefit in a limited population of critically ill children with AKI who have few treatment options. SeaStar Medical commenced its commercial launch of the QUELIMMUNE therapy in July 2025. In January 2025, SeaStar Medical was awarded the 2025 Corporate Innovator Award by the National Kidney Foundation for its significant contribution to improving the lives of pediatric patients with AKI based on the approval and introduction of the QUELIMMUNE therapy.
About NEUTRALIZE-AKI Pivotal Trial
The NEUTRALIZE-AKI (NEUTRophil and monocyte deActivation via SeLective Cytopheretic Device – a randomIZEd clinical trial in Acute Kidney Injury) pivotal trial is evaluating the safety and efficacy of the SCD therapy in 200 adults with AKI in the ICU receiving CRRT. The trial's primary endpoint is a composite of 90-day mortality or dialysis dependency of patients treated with the SCD therapy in addition to CRRT as the standard of care, compared with the control group receiving only CRRT standard of care. Secondary endpoints include mortality at 28 days, ICU-free days in the first 28 days, major adverse kidney events at Day 90 and dialysis dependency at one year. The study will also include subgroup analyses to explore the effectiveness of the SCD therapy in AKI patients with sepsis and acute respiratory distress syndrome.
About Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) and Hyperinflammation
AKI is characterized by a sudden and temporary loss of kidney function and can be caused by a variety of conditions such as sepsis, severe trauma, surgery and COVID-19. AKI can cause destructive hyperinflammation, which is the overproduction or overactivity of inflammatory effector cells and other molecules that can be toxic. Damage resulting from this destructive hyperinflammation in AKI can progress to other organs, such as the heart or liver, and potentially to multi-organ dysfunction or even failure that could result in worse outcomes, including increased risk of death. Even after resolution, these patients may face complications including chronic kidney disease or end-stage renal disease (ESRD) requiring dialysis. Extreme hyperinflammation may also contribute to added healthcare costs, such as prolonged ICU stays and increased reliance on dialysis and mechanical ventilation.
About the SeaStar Medical Selective Cytopheretic Device Therapy
The Selective Cytopheretic Device (SCD) therapy is designed as a disease-modifying device that neutralizes over-active immune cells and stops the cytokine storm that yields destructive hyperinflammation and creates a cascade of events that wreak havoc in the patient's body. The SCD therapy has broad applications in multiple acute and chronic kidney and cardiovascular diseases, representing nearly a million patients who today have no FDA-approved options for treating their disease. Unlike pathogen removal and other blood-purification tools, the SCD therapy is integrated with an existing continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT) hemofiltration system to selectively target and transition proinflammatory monocytes to a reparative state and promote activated neutrophils to be less inflammatory. This unique immunomodulation approach may promote long-term organ recovery, eliminate the need for future RRT, including dialysis, and prevent loss of life.
About SeaStar Medical
SeaStar Medical is a commercial-stage healthcare company focused on transforming treatments for critically ill patients facing organ failure and potential loss of life. SeaStar's first commercial product, QUELIMMUNE (SCD-PED), was approved in 2024 by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). It is the only FDA approved product for the ultra-rare condition of life-threatening acute kidney injury (AKI) due to sepsis or a septic condition in critically ill pediatric patients. SeaStar's Selective Cytopheretic Device (SCD) therapy has been awarded Breakthrough Device Designation for six therapeutic indications by the FDA, enabling the potential for a speedier pathway to approval and preferable reimbursement dynamics at commercial launch. The company is currently conducting a pivotal trial of its SCD therapy in adult patients with AKI requiring continuous renal replacement therapy, a life-threatening condition with no effective treatment options that impacts over 200,000 adults in the U.S. annually.
For more information visit or visit us on LinkedIn or X .
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1955. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, SeaStar Medical's expectations with respect to anticipated patient enrollment and the expansion of the clinical trial sites; the total addressable market for adult SCD applications; the ability of SeaStar Medical to gain market share and generate sales with respect to the total addressable market for adult SCD applications; the ability of SCD to treat patients with AKI and other diseases; the expected regulatory approval process and timeline for commercialization; and the ability of SeaStar Medical to meet the expected timeline. Words such as“believe,”“project,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“estimate,”“intend,”“strategy,”“future,”“opportunity,”“plan,”“may,”“should,”“will,”“would,”“will be,”“will continue,”“will likely result,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside SeaStar Medical's control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause actual future events to differ materially from the expected results include, but are not limited to: (i) the risk that SeaStar Medical may not be able to obtain regulatory approval of its SCD product candidates; (ii) the risk that SeaStar Medical may not be able to raise sufficient capital to fund its operations, including current or future clinical trials; (iii) the risk that SeaStar Medical and its current and future collaborators are unable to successfully develop and commercialize its products or services, or experience significant delays in doing so, including failure to achieve approval of its products by applicable federal and state regulators, (iv) the risk that SeaStar Medical may never achieve or sustain profitability; (v) the risk that SeaStar Medical may not be able to secure additional financing on acceptable terms; (vi) the risk that third-party suppliers and manufacturers are not able to fully and timely meet their obligations, (vii) the risk of product liability or regulatory lawsuits or proceedings relating to SeaStar Medical's products and services, (viii) the risk that SeaStar Medical is unable to secure or protect its intellectual property, and (ix) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in SeaStar Medical's Annual Report on Form 10-K, including those under the“Risk Factors” section therein and in SeaStar Medical's other filings with the SEC. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and SeaStar Medical assumes no obligation and do not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
Contact:
...
- Financial Tables to Follow -
| SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except for share and per-share amounts)
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|(unaudited)
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Cash
|$
|5,296
|$
|1,819
|Accounts receivable, net
|110
|112
|Inventory
|44
|-
|Prepaid expenses
|1,334
|1,835
|Total current assets
|6,784
|3,766
|Other assets
|813
|892
|Total assets
|$
|7,597
|$
|4,658
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY/(DEFICIT)
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|3,397
|$
|3,046
|Accrued expenses
|3,255
|3,188
|Notes payable, net of deferred financing costs
|363
|574
|Liability classified warrants
|17
|33
|Total current liabilities
|7,032
|6,841
|Total liabilities
|7,032
|6,841
|Commitments and contingencies (Note 10)
|Stockholders' equity/(deficit)
|Preferred stock - $0.0001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024; no shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024
|-
|-
|Common stock - $0.0001 par value per share; 450,000,000 and 500,000,000 shares authorized at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively; 9,257,763 and 5,977,246 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|2
|2
|Additional paid-in capital
|143,899
|137,379
|Accumulated deficit
|(143,336
|)
|(139,564
|)
|Total stockholders' equity/(deficit)
|565
|(2,183
|)
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity/(deficit)
|$
|7,597
|$
|4,658
| SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for share and per-share amounts)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Net revenue
|$
|293
|$
|-
|Cost of goods sold
|-
|-
|Gross profit
|293
|-
|Operating expenses
|Research and development
|2,431
|1,697
|General and administrative
|1,684
|2,253
|Total operating expenses
|4,115
|3,950
|Loss from operations
|(3,822
|)
|(3,950
|)
|Other income (expense)
|Interest expense
|(11
|)
|(143
|)
|Interest income
|48
|-
|Change in fair value of convertible notes
|-
|(5,758
|)
|Change in fair value of liability classified warrants
|16
|(2,846
|)
|Total other income (expense), net
|53
|(8,747
|)
|Loss before provision for income taxes
|(3,769
|)
|(12,697
|)
|Provision for income taxes
|3
|-
|Net loss
|$
|(3,772
|)
|$
|(12,697
|)
|Net loss per share of common stock, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.44
|)
|$
|(4.73
|)
|Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic and diluted
|8,617,932
|2,684,243
| SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Net loss
|$
|(3,772
|)
|$
|(12,697
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities
|Amortization of deferred financing costs
|11
|27
|Change in fair value of convertible notes (issued, converted and outstanding)
|-
|5,758
|Change in fair value of liability classified warrants (exercised and outstanding)
|(16
|)
|2,846
|Stock-based compensation
|167
|434
|Change in operating assets and liabilities
|Accounts receivables, net
|2
|-
|Inventory
|(44
|)
|-
|Prepaid expenses
|501
|614
|Other assets
|79
|2
|Accounts payable
|351
|(493
|)
|Accrued expenses
|67
|21
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(2,654
|)
|(3,488
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes
|-
|979
|Proceeds from issuance of shares, net of issuance costs
|1,566
|4,543
|Proceeds from sale of pre-funded warrants
|4,785
|3,769
|Proceeds from exercise of warrants
|2
|853
|Payment of notes payable
|(222
|)
|(1,813
|)
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|6,131
|8,331
|Net increase in cash
|3,477
|4,843
|Cash, beginning of period
|1,819
|176
|Cash, end of period
|$
|5,296
|$
|5,019
|Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information
| Three Months Ended March 31,
| 2025
|2024
|Cash paid for interest
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Exercise of pre-funded warrants
|$
|-
|$
|3,106
|Shares issued as payment of convertible notes
|$
|-
|$
|9,387
|Issuance of convertible note warrants
|$
|-
|$
|586
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment