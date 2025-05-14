Rekor Systems Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Change
|(Dollars in thousands, except percentages)
|$
|%
|Revenue
|$
|9,198
|$
|9,778
|$
|(580
|)
|-6
|%
|Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization
|4,761
|5,285
|(524
|)
|-10
|%
|Adjusted Gross Profit
|$
|4,437
|$
|4,493
|$
|(56
|)
|-1
|%
|Adjusted Gross Margin
|48.2
|%
|46.0
|%
|2.2
|%
|4.8
|%
The decrease in revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024, primarily attributable to adverse weather conditions and a slowdown in project activity, partially driven by ongoing uncertainty within the government sector.
For the three months ended March 31, 2025, cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization decreased compared to the corresponding prior periods primarily due to a decreased in personnel and other direct costs such as hardware which are tied to lower revenue.
Loss from Operations
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Change
|(Dollars in thousands, except percentages)
|$
|%
|Loss from operations
|$
|(10,139
|)
|$
|(12,916
|)
|$
|2,777
|22
|%
Loss from operations for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2024, decreased primarily due to a reduction in payroll and payroll related costs as a result of cost containment efforts intended to conform to current operations.
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
The Company calculates EBITDA as net loss before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. The Company calculates Adjusted EBITDA as net loss before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, adjusted for (i) impairment of intangible assets, (ii) loss on extinguishment of debt, (iii) stock-based compensation, (iv) losses or gains on sales of subsidiaries, and (v) other unusual or non-recurring items. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measurements of financial performance or liquidity under accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. ("U.S. GAAP") and should not be considered as an alternative to net earnings or cash flow from operating activities as indicators of our operating performance or as a measure of liquidity or any other measures of performance derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are presented because we believe they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties to evaluate a Company 's ability to service and/or incur debt. However, other companies in our industry may calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do.
The following table sets forth the components of the EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the periods included (dollars in thousands):
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Net loss
|$
|(10,874
|)
|$
|(18,614
|)
|Interest
|590
|1,054
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,556
|2,332
|EBITDA
|$
|(8,728
|)
|$
|(15,228
|)
|Share-based compensation
|$
|1,370
|$
|1,167
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|-
|4,693
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(7,358
|)
|$
|(9,368
|)
About Rekor Systems, Inc.
Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) is a leader in developing and implementing state-of-the-art roadway intelligence systems using AI-enabled computer vision and machine learning. As a pioneer in the implementation of digital infrastructure, Rekor is collecting, connecting, and organizing the world's mobility data – laying the foundation for a digitally-enabled operating system for the roadway. With our Rekor One® Roadway Intelligence Engine at the core of our technology, we aggregate and transform trillions of data points into intelligence through proprietary computer vision, machine learning, and big data analytics that power our platforms and applications. Our solutions provide actionable insights that give governments and businesses a comprehensive picture of roadways while providing a collaborative environment that drives the world to be safer, greener, and more efficient. To learn more, please visit our website: , and follow Rekor on social media on LinkedIn , X (formerly Twitter ), Threads , and Facebook .
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release and its links and attachments contain statements concerning Rekor Systems, Inc. and its future expectations, plans, and prospects that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding the impact of Rekor's core suite of AI-powered technology and the size and shape of the global market for ALPR systems. Such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue," by the negative of these terms or by other similar expressions. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual circumstances, events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, particularly as a result of various risks and other factors identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events, or otherwise.
|REKOR SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|March 31, 2025
| December 31, 2024
|(Unaudited)
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|3,851
|$
|5,013
|Restricted cash
|458
|316
|Accounts receivable, net
|7,582
|7,232
|Inventory
|4,196
|4,297
|Note receivable, current portion
|340
|340
|Other current assets
|3,526
|2,732
|Total current assets
|19,953
|19,930
|Long-term assets
|Property and equipment, net
|10,418
|11,048
|Right-of-use operating lease assets, net
|7,721
|9,348
|Right-of-use financing lease assets, net
|2,338
|2,317
|Goodwill
|24,313
|24,313
|Intangible assets, net
|14,150
|14,450
|Note receivable, long-term
|57
|142
|Deposits
|852
|927
|Total long-term assets
|59,849
|62,545
|Total assets
|$
|79,802
|$
|82,475
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|$
|4,545
|$
|4,330
|Notes payable, current portion
|1,000
|1,000
|Loan payable, current portion
|80
|79
|Lease liability operating, short-term
|822
|2,310
|Lease liability financing, short-term
|959
|900
|Contract liabilities
|4,574
|3,439
|Liability for ATD Holdback Shares, at fair value
|-
|1,036
|Other current liabilities
|4,900
|5,129
|Total current liabilities
|16,880
|18,223
|Long-term Liabilities
|Series A Prime Revenue Sharing Notes, net of debt discount of $231 and $263, respectively
|9,769
|9,737
|Series A Prime Revenue Sharing Notes - related party, net of debt discount of $115 and $132, respectively
|4,885
|4,868
|Loan payable, long-term
|174
|194
|Lease liability operating, long-term
|11,850
|12,371
|Lease liability financing, long-term
|1,012
|977
|Contract liabilities, long-term
|1,207
|1,298
|Deferred tax liability
|79
|79
|Other non-current liabilities
|587
|587
|Total long-term liabilities
|29,563
|30,111
|Total liabilities
|46,443
|48,334
|Commitments and contingencies (Note 8)
|Stockholders' equity
|Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 2,000,000 authorized, 505,000 shares designated as Series A and 240,861 shares designated as Series B as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. No preferred stock was issued or outstanding as of March 31, 2025 or December 31, 2024, respectively.
|-
|-
|Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 300,000,000 authorized shares; 111,135,956 and 104,700,593 shares issued as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively; 110,912,209 and 104,541,073 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.
|11
|10
|Treasury stock, 223,747 and 159,520 shares as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.
|(804
|)
|(711
|)
|Additional paid-in capital
|305,119
|294,935
|Accumulated deficit
|(270,967
|)
|(260,093
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|33,359
|34,141
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|79,802
|$
|82,475
|REKOR SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Revenue
|$
|9,198
|$
|9,778
|Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization
|4,761
|5,285
|Operating expenses:
|General and administrative expenses
|7,286
|7,662
|Selling and marketing expenses
|1,757
|2,414
|Research and development expenses
|3,977
|5,001
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,556
|2,332
|Total operating expenses
|14,576
|17,409
|Loss from operations
|(10,139
|)
|(12,916
|)
|Other income (expense):
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|-
|(4,693
|)
|Interest expense, net
|(590
|)
|(1,054
|)
|Other (expense) income
|(145
|)
|49
|Total other expense
|(735
|)
|(5,698
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(10,874
|)
|$
|(18,614
|)
|Loss per common share
|$
|(0.10
|)
|$
|(0.24
|)
|Weighted average shares outstanding
|Basic and diluted
|106,815,912
|78,894,017
