Rekor Systems Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company to Further Strengthen Financial Position, Improve Operations, and Expand Technology Capabilities to Drive Long-Term Growth as Part of Strategic Transformation

Gross Revenue: Quarterly gross revenue of $9.2 million, representing a 6% decrease from $9.8 million in 2024. Improved Adjusted EBITDA: Substantially narrowed Adjusted EBITDA loss from $9.4 million in Q1 2024 to $7.4 million in Q1 2025, underscoring enhanced operational efficiency. COLUMBIA, Md., May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR), a global leader in roadway intelligence, today announced its financial results for the first quarter that ended March 31, 2025. "While our first quarter revenues showed a modest regression to $9.2 million due to various factors, our focus on operational efficiency has delivered considerable progress, reflected in a significant improvement in Adjusted EBITDA. By narrowing our loss from $9.4 million to $7.4 million quarter-over-quarter, we've demonstrated disciplined financial management and are well-positioned to drive sustainable profitability," said Rekor CFO Eyal Hen. "As we report this quarter's results, I want to emphasize the demonstrable results of our current strategic focus that we believe will drive stronger, more predictable, and scalable growth moving forward," said Robert A. Berman, Chair and interim CEO of Rekor. "It became clear that our prior structure did not fully support the revenue-driven execution that our shareholders expect. We dedicated significant resources anticipating long range growth instead of aligning the organization to deliver consistently against concrete near term revenue goals. That has changed." "As a result of a comprehensive evaluation of our operations, we have implemented a General Manager (GM) structure that brings clear accountability and sharpens our focus on customers," Berman continued. "Each business unit now has dedicated leadership with full profit-and-loss responsibility, allowing us to operate with greater agility, accelerate innovation, advance our technology roadmap, and scale more efficiently across domestic and international markets." "I want to emphasize that we are building on a solid financial foundation, with a set of products that have fully demonstrated their capacity to serve massive markets worldwide. With improved operational efficiency as we continue to strengthen our technological capabilities, we are confident in our ability to deliver near term results on our growth plans," Berman concluded. Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 Financial Results This section highlights the changes for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024. Revenues and Cost of Revenue, excluding Depreciation and Amortization

Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 Change (Dollars in thousands, except percentages) $ % Revenue $ 9,198 $ 9,778 $ (580 ) -6 % Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization 4,761 5,285 (524 ) -10 % Adjusted Gross Profit $ 4,437 $ 4,493 $ (56 ) -1 % Adjusted Gross Margin 48.2 % 46.0 % 2.2 % 4.8 %



The decrease in revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024, primarily attributable to adverse weather conditions and a slowdown in project activity, partially driven by ongoing uncertainty within the government sector.

For the three months ended March 31, 2025, cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization decreased compared to the corresponding prior periods primarily due to a decreased in personnel and other direct costs such as hardware which are tied to lower revenue.

Loss from Operations

Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 Change (Dollars in thousands, except percentages) $ % Loss from operations $ (10,139 ) $ (12,916 ) $ 2,777 22 %



Loss from operations for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2024, decreased primarily due to a reduction in payroll and payroll related costs as a result of cost containment efforts intended to conform to current operations.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

The Company calculates EBITDA as net loss before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. The Company calculates Adjusted EBITDA as net loss before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, adjusted for (i) impairment of intangible assets, (ii) loss on extinguishment of debt, (iii) stock-based compensation, (iv) losses or gains on sales of subsidiaries, and (v) other unusual or non-recurring items. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measurements of financial performance or liquidity under accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. ("U.S. GAAP") and should not be considered as an alternative to net earnings or cash flow from operating activities as indicators of our operating performance or as a measure of liquidity or any other measures of performance derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are presented because we believe they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties to evaluate a Company 's ability to service and/or incur debt. However, other companies in our industry may calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do.

The following table sets forth the components of the EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the periods included (dollars in thousands):

Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 Net loss $ (10,874 ) $ (18,614 ) Interest 590 1,054 Depreciation and amortization 1,556 2,332 EBITDA $ (8,728 ) $ (15,228 ) Share-based compensation $ 1,370 $ 1,167 Loss on extinguishment of debt - 4,693 Adjusted EBITDA $ (7,358 ) $ (9,368 )



About Rekor Systems, Inc.

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) is a leader in developing and implementing state-of-the-art roadway intelligence systems using AI-enabled computer vision and machine learning. As a pioneer in the implementation of digital infrastructure, Rekor is collecting, connecting, and organizing the world's mobility data – laying the foundation for a digitally-enabled operating system for the roadway. With our Rekor One® Roadway Intelligence Engine at the core of our technology, we aggregate and transform trillions of data points into intelligence through proprietary computer vision, machine learning, and big data analytics that power our platforms and applications. Our solutions provide actionable insights that give governments and businesses a comprehensive picture of roadways while providing a collaborative environment that drives the world to be safer, greener, and more efficient. To learn more, please visit our website: , and follow Rekor on social media on LinkedIn , X (formerly Twitter ), Threads , and Facebook .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and its links and attachments contain statements concerning Rekor Systems, Inc. and its future expectations, plans, and prospects that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding the impact of Rekor's core suite of AI-powered technology and the size and shape of the global market for ALPR systems. Such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue," by the negative of these terms or by other similar expressions. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual circumstances, events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, particularly as a result of various risks and other factors identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events, or otherwise.

REKOR SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024

(Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,851 $ 5,013 Restricted cash 458 316 Accounts receivable, net 7,582 7,232 Inventory 4,196 4,297 Note receivable, current portion 340 340 Other current assets 3,526 2,732 Total current assets 19,953 19,930 Long-term assets Property and equipment, net 10,418 11,048 Right-of-use operating lease assets, net 7,721 9,348 Right-of-use financing lease assets, net 2,338 2,317 Goodwill 24,313 24,313 Intangible assets, net 14,150 14,450 Note receivable, long-term 57 142 Deposits 852 927 Total long-term assets 59,849 62,545 Total assets $ 79,802 $ 82,475 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 4,545 $ 4,330 Notes payable, current portion 1,000 1,000 Loan payable, current portion 80 79 Lease liability operating, short-term 822 2,310 Lease liability financing, short-term 959 900 Contract liabilities 4,574 3,439 Liability for ATD Holdback Shares, at fair value - 1,036 Other current liabilities 4,900 5,129 Total current liabilities 16,880 18,223 Long-term Liabilities Series A Prime Revenue Sharing Notes, net of debt discount of $231 and $263, respectively 9,769 9,737 Series A Prime Revenue Sharing Notes - related party, net of debt discount of $115 and $132, respectively 4,885 4,868 Loan payable, long-term 174 194 Lease liability operating, long-term 11,850 12,371 Lease liability financing, long-term 1,012 977 Contract liabilities, long-term 1,207 1,298 Deferred tax liability 79 79 Other non-current liabilities 587 587 Total long-term liabilities 29,563 30,111 Total liabilities 46,443 48,334 Commitments and contingencies (Note 8) Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 2,000,000 authorized, 505,000 shares designated as Series A and 240,861 shares designated as Series B as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. No preferred stock was issued or outstanding as of March 31, 2025 or December 31, 2024, respectively. - - Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 300,000,000 authorized shares; 111,135,956 and 104,700,593 shares issued as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively; 110,912,209 and 104,541,073 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. 11 10 Treasury stock, 223,747 and 159,520 shares as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. (804 ) (711 ) Additional paid-in capital 305,119 294,935 Accumulated deficit (270,967 ) (260,093 ) Total stockholders' equity 33,359 34,141 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 79,802 $ 82,475





REKOR SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 Revenue $ 9,198 $ 9,778 Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization 4,761 5,285 Operating expenses: General and administrative expenses 7,286 7,662 Selling and marketing expenses 1,757 2,414 Research and development expenses 3,977 5,001 Depreciation and amortization 1,556 2,332 Total operating expenses 14,576 17,409 Loss from operations (10,139 ) (12,916 ) Other income (expense): Loss on extinguishment of debt - (4,693 ) Interest expense, net (590 ) (1,054 ) Other (expense) income (145 ) 49 Total other expense (735 ) (5,698 ) Net loss $ (10,874 ) $ (18,614 ) Loss per common share $ (0.10 ) $ (0.24 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic and diluted 106,815,912 78,894,017