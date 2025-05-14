STRATA Skin Sciences Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results And Provides A Corporate Update

F irst Quarter 202 5 Financial Highlights



Revenue in the first quarter of 2025 was $6.8 million, up 1%



Global net recurring XTRAC® revenue in the first quarter was $4.5 million vs. $4.6 million in the prior year period, with international growth of 27% offsetting a 4% decline in the domestic market



Average net revenue per domestic XTRAC® system increased to $4,776 (+3% YoY) on 846



Total Recurring revenue increased 1% to $4.7 million in the first quarter

Equipment revenue for the first quarter was $2.1 million, up 1.4% from the year-ago period

Gross margin in the first quarter was 53.5%, up 790 basis points from 45.6% in the prior year period

Operating expenses in the first quarter were $5.7 million, down 5% as compared to the year-ago period

Operating cash flow improved by $254 thousand to negative $550 thousand

Adjusted EBITDA improved by $732 thousand to negative $547 thousand versus negative $1.3 million in the prior year period Total cash at quarter end was $7.8 million

“STRATA made solid progress in the first quarter in executing our strategic plan,” said Dr. Dolev Rafaeli, STRATA President and CEO.“Along with a modest increase in revenue, we have significantly improved our gross margins, expanding nearly 800 basis points year over year. We have also maintained disciplined cost control resulting in a decline in operating expenses and improvement in our seasonally low first quarter adjusted EBITDA.

“Our existing direct-to-consumer (DTC) strategy continues to strengthen, driving 32% and 128% more unique Psoriasis and Acne patients respectively, as compared to prior year period demonstrating both growing demand and improved marketing efficiency.

“Internationally, we're building strong momentum. Revenue from international markets grew 8% in Q1 as compared to prior year, following 41% growth in the previous quarter. This segment now accounts for 36% of our total revenue, and we anticipate, once the global tariff uncertainty clears it will continue to grow, adding strong growth to our U.S. business stabilization and growth,” concluded Dr. Rafaeli.

First Quarter 202 5 Financial Results

Revenue for the first quarter of 2025 was $6.8 million, an increase of 1% versus the first quarter of 2024. Global recurring revenue of $4.7 million and equipment revenue of $2.1 million in the first quarter of 2025 were each up roughly 1% over the prior-year first quarter.

Gross profit for the first quarter of 2025 was $3.6 million, or 53.5% of revenue, as compared to $3.1 million, or 45.6% of revenue, for the first quarter of 2024.

Total operating expenses of $5.7 million in the first quarter of 2025 declined 5% versus the prior-year period, with engineering & product development down 60%, selling & marketing down 1%, and general & administrative down 5% versus their prior-year levels.

Net loss for the first quarter of 2025 was $2.4 million, or EPS of negative $0.58 per basic and diluted common share, as compared to a net loss of $3.4 million, or EPS of negative $0.96 per basic and diluted common share, in the first quarter of 2024.

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at March 31, 2025 were $7.8 million.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures



