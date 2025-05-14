STRATA Skin Sciences Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results And Provides A Corporate Update
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|(in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|Net loss
|$
|(2,432
|)
|$
|(3,368
|)
|Adjustments:
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,220
|1,249
|Amortization of operating lease right-of-use asset
|85
|95
|Loss on disposal of property and equipment
|34
|13
|Interest expense, net
|417
|479
|Non-GAAP EBITDA
|(676
|)
|(1,532
|)
|Stock-based compensation
|129
|112
|Inventory write-off
|-
|141
|Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(547
|)
|$
|(1,279
|)
XTRAC Gross Domestic Recurring Billings
XTRAC gross domestic recurring billings represent the amount invoiced to partner clinics when treatment codes are sold to the physician. It does not include normal GAAP adjustments, which are deferred revenue from prior quarters recorded as revenue in the current quarter, the deferral of revenue from the current quarter recorded as revenue in future quarters, adjustments for co-pay and other discounts. This excludes international recurring revenues.
The following is a reconciliation of non-GAAP XTRAC gross domestic billings to domestic recorded revenue for the first quarter of 2025 and 2024 (in thousands), respectively:
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|(in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|Gross domestic recurring billings
|$
|4,086
|$
|4,578
|Co-Pay adjustments
|(74
|)
|(80
|)
|Other Discounts
|(4
|)
|(30
|)
|Deferred revenue from prior quarters
|1,545
|1,624
|Deferral of revenue to future quarters
|(1,513
|)
|(1,901
|)
|GAAP domestic revenue
|$
|4,041
|$
|4,190
About STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc.
STRATA Skin Sciences is a medical technology company dedicated to developing, commercializing, and marketing innovative products for the in-office treatment of various dermatologic conditions, such as psoriasis, vitiligo, and acne. Its products include the XTRAC® excimer laser, VTRAC® lamp systems, and the TheraClear®X Acne Therapy System.
STRATA is proud to offer these exciting technologies in the U.S. through its unique Partnership Program. STRATA's popular partnership approach includes a fee per treatment cost structure versus an equipment purchase, installation and use of the device, on-site training for practice personnel, service and maintenance of the equipment, dedicated account and customer service associates, and co-op advertising support to help raise awareness and promote the program within the practice.
Safe Harbor
This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include but are not limited to the Company's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and may contain words such as“will,”“may,”“seeks,” and“expects,” that suggest future events or trends. These statements, the Company's ability to launch and sell products recently acquired or to be developed in the future, the Company's ability to develop social media marketing campaigns, direct to consumer marketing campaigns, and the Company's ability to build a leading franchise in dermatology and aesthetics, are based on the Company's current expectations and are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from the Company's expectations due to financial, economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory, adverse market conditions labor supply shortages, or supply chain interruptions resulting from fiscal, political factors, international conflicts, responses, or conditions affecting the Company, the medical device industry and our customers and patients in general, as well as more specific risks and uncertainties set forth in the Company's SEC reports on Forms 10-Q and 10-K. Given such uncertainties, any or all these forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect or unreliable. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release. The Company urges investors to carefully review its SEC disclosures available at and .
Investor Contact:
CORE IR
516-222-2560
...
| STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|(unaudited)
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|6,512
|7,261
|Restricted cash
|1,334
|1,334
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $548 and $466 at March31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|5,007
|5,253
|Inventories
|2,659
|2,246
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|364
|501
|Total current assets
|15,876
|16,595
|Property and equipment, net
|9,462
|10,061
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|1,179
|1,264
|Intangible assets, net
|4,856
|5,348
|Goodwill
|2,658
|2,658
|Other assets
|231
|231
|Total assets
|34,262
|36,157
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|2,816
|2,433
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|8,779
|8,593
|Deferred revenues
|2,204
|2,241
|Current portion of operating lease liabilities
|331
|328
|Current portion of contingent consideration
|1,009
|1,030
|Total current liabilities
|15,139
|14,625
|Long-term debt, net
|15,231
|15,192
|Deferred revenues and other liabilities
|292
|353
|Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
|835
|919
|Contingent consideration, net of current portion
|96
|96
|Total liabilities
|31,593
|31,185
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders equity:
|Series C convertible preferred stock, $0.10 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding
|-
|-
|Common stock, $0.001 par value; 150,000,000 shares authorized; 4,171,161 shares issued and outstanding at both March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024
|4
|4
|Additional paid-in capital
|253,241
|253,112
|Accumulated deficit
|(250,576
|)
|(248,144
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|2,669
|4,972
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|34,262
|36,157
| STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Revenues, net
|$
|6,812
|$
|6,754
|Cost of revenue
|3,165
|3,674
|Gross profit
|3,647
|3,080
|Operating expenses
|Engineering and product development
|96
|241
|Selling and marketing
|2,993
|3,018
|General and administrative
|2,573
|2,710
|Total operating expenses
|5,662
|5,969
|Loss from operations
|(2,015
|)
|(2,889
|)
|Other income (expense):
|Interest expense
|(486
|)
|(524
|)
|Interest income
|69
|45
|Total other expense
|(417
|)
|(479
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(2,432
|)
|$
|(3,368
|)
|Net loss per share of common stock, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.58
|)
|$
|(0.96
|)
|Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding, basic and diluted
|4,171,161
|3,506,025
| STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net loss
|$
|(2,432
|)
|$
|(3,368
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss ot net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,220
|1,249
|Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets
|85
|95
|Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount
|39
|31
|Change in allowance for credit losses
|110
|84
|Stock-based compensation expense
|129
|112
|Loss on disposal of property and equipment
|34
|13
|Inventory write-off
|-
|141
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Account receivable
|136
|726
|Inventories
|(377
|)
|(154
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|137
|(31
|)
|Accounts payable
|362
|261
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|169
|(57
|)
|Deferred revenues
|(81
|)
|194
|Operating lease liabilities
|(81
|)
|(100
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|(550
|)
|(804
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchase of property and equipment
|(199
|)
|(725
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(199
|)
|(725
|)
|Cash flows from Financing activities:
|Payment of contingent consideration
|-
|(18
|)
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|-
|(18
|)
|Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|(749
|)
|(1,547
|)
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
|8,595
|8,118
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
|$
|7,846
|$
|6,571
|Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
|Cash paid during the year for interest
|$
|450
|$
|480
|Supplemental schedule of non-cash operating, investing, and financing activities:
|Operating lease right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease
|$
|-
|$
|977
|Transfer of property and equipment to inventories
|$
|36
|$
|9
|Accrued payment of contingent consideration
|$
|21
|$
|6
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment