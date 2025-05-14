Immucell Announces Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended March 31, 2025
|Condensed Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
|During the Three-Month Periods Ended March 31,
|(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|2025
|2024
|Product sales
|$8,067
|$7,258
|Costs of goods sold
|4,713
|4,962
|Gross margin
|3,354
|2,296
|Sales and marketing expenses
|857
|801
|Product development expenses
|757
|1,263
|Administrative expenses
|622
|532
|Operating expenses
|2,236
|2,596
|NET OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)
|1,118
|(300)
|Other income (expenses), net
|331
|(137)
|INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|1,449
|(437)
|Income tax expense
|2
|1
|NET INCOME (LOSS)
|$1,447
|($438)
| Basic weighted average common shares
outstanding
|
8,981
|
7,751
|Basic net income (loss) per share
|$0.16
|($0.06)
| Diluted weighted average common shares
outstanding
|
8,981
|
7,751
|Diluted net income (loss) per share
|$0.16
|($0.06)
|Selected Balance Sheet Data (In thousands) (Unaudited)
| As of
March 31, 2025
| As of
December 31, 2024
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$4,599
|
$3,758
|Net working capital
|12,054
|10,631
|Stockholders' equity
|28,994
|27,518
|Total assets
|$45,622
|$45,100
Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position or cash flow that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally included in or excluded from the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP measures included in this press release should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, the comparable measure prepared in accordance with GAAP. We believe that considering the non-GAAP measure of Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) assists management and investors by looking at our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis excluding certain charges from our reported net income (loss). Adjusted EBITDA is calculated and reconciled to the most comparable GAAP financial measure in the following table:
| During the Three-Month
Periods Ended March 31,
| During the Six-Month
Periods Ended March 31,
|(In thousands)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net income (loss)
|$1,447
|($438
|)
|$1,962
|($1,578
|)
|Income tax expense
|2
|1
|8
|3
|Interest expense (excluding debt issuance and debt discount costs)
|117
|136
|242
|278
|Depreciation
|671
|663
|1,340
|1,332
|Amortization (including debt issuance and debt discount costs)
|16
|15
|31
|30
|Stock-based compensation expense
|52
|81
|121
|182
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$2,305
|$458
|$3,704
|$247
| During the Twelve-Month
Periods Ended March 31,
|(In thousands)
|2025
|2024
|Net loss
|($272
|)
|($3,897
|)
|Income tax expense
|11
|4
|Interest expense (excluding debt issuance and debt discount costs)
|507
|501
|Depreciation
|2,677
|2,708
|Amortization (including debt issuance and debt discount costs)
|62
|50
|Stock-based compensation expense
|297
|354
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$3,282
|($280
|)
Cash payments to satisfy debt repayment obligations and to make capital expenditure investments are other uses of cash that are not included in the calculation of EBITDA, which management also considers when assessing its cash flows.
Conference Call:
The Company is planning to host a conference call on Thursday, May 15, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET to discuss the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (844) 855-9502 (toll free) or (412) 317-5499 (international). A teleconference replay of the call will be available until May 22, 2025 at (877) 344-7529 (toll free) or (412) 317-0088 (international), utilizing replay access code #4755970. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's updated Corporate Presentation slide deck that provides an overview of the Company's business and is available under the“Investors” tab of the Company's website at , or by request to the Company. An updated version of the slide deck is anticipated to be made available after the market closes on Wednesday, May 14, 2025.
About ImmuCell:
ImmuCell Corporation's ( Nasdaq: ICCC ) purpose is to create scientifically proven and practical products that improve the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle. ImmuCell manufactures and markets First Defense ®, which provides Immediate Immunity TM to newborn dairy and beef calves, and is developing Re-Tain ®, a novel treatment for subclinical mastitis in dairy cows without FDA-required milk discard or pre-slaughter withdrawal label restrictions that provides an alternative to traditional mastitis antibiotics. Press releases and other information about the Company are available at: />
|Contacts:
| Michael F. Brigham, President and CEO
Timothy C. Fiori, Chief Financial Officer
ImmuCell Corporation
(207) 878-2770
| Joe Diaz, Robert Blum and Joe Dorame
Lytham Partners, LLC
(602) 889-9700
href="..." rel="nofollow" target="_blank" title="...">..
