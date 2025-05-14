Dlocal Reports 2025 First Quarter Financial Results
|Three months ended March 31
|2025
|2024
|% change
|Key Performance metrics
|(In millions of US$ except for %)
|TPV
|8,107
|5,310
|53%
|Revenue
|216.8
|184.4
|18%
|Gross Profit
|84.9
|63.0
|35%
|Gross Profit margin
|39%
|34%
|5p.p
|Adjusted EBITDA
|57.9
|36.8
|57%
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
|27%
|20%
|7p.p
|Adjusted EBITDA/Gross Profit
|68%
|58%
|10p.p
|Profit
|46.7
|17.7
|163%
|Profit margin
|22%
|10%
|12p.p
Special note regarding Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin
dLocal has only one operating segment. dLocal measures its operating segment's performance by Revenues, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and uses these metrics to make decisions about allocating resources. Adjusted EBITDA as used by dLocal is defined as the profit from operations before financing and taxation for the year or period, as applicable, before depreciation of property, plant and equipment, amortization of right-of-use assets and intangible assets, and further excluding the finance income and costs, impairment gains/(losses) on financial assets, transaction costs, share-based payment non-cash charges,other operating gain/loss,other non-recurring costs, and inflation adjustment. dLocal defines Adjusted EBITDA Margin as the Adjusted EBITDA divided by consolidated revenues. dLocal defines Adjusted EBITDA to Gross Profit Ratio as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Gross Profit. Although Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Adjusted EBITDA to Gross Profit Ratio may be commonly viewed as non-IFRS measures in other contexts, pursuant to IFRS 8, (“Operating Segments”), Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Adjusted EBITDA to Gross Profit Ratio are treated by dLocal as IFRS measures based on the manner in which dLocal utilizes these measures. Nevertheless, dLocal's Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Adjusted EBITDA to Gross Profit Ratio metrics should not be viewed in isolation or as a substitute for net income for the periods presented under IFRS. dLocal also believes that its Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Adjusted EBITDA to Gross Profit Ratio metrics are useful metrics used by analysts and investors, although these measures are not explicitly defined under IFRS. Additionally, the way dLocal calculates operating segment's performance measures may be different from the calculations used by other entities, including competitors, and therefore, dLocal's performance measures may not be comparable to those of other entities. Finally, dLocal is unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking guidance for Adjusted EBITDA because dLocal cannot reliably predict certain of their necessary components, such as impairment gains/(losses) on financial assets, transaction costs, and inflation adjustment.
The table below presents a reconciliation of dLocal's Adjusted EBITDA to net income:
|$ in thousands
|Three months ended March 31
|2025
|2024
|Profit for the period
|46,667
|17,718
|Income tax expense
|5,262
|7,114
|Depreciation and amortization
|5,062
|3,762
|Finance income and costs, net
|(6,969)
|(299)
|Share-based payment non-cash charges
|6,020
|4,461
|Other operating loss1
|422
|1,819
|Impairment loss / (gain) on financial assets
|386
|(177)
|Inflation adjustment
|885
|2,368
|Other non-recurring costs2
|123
|-
|Adjusted EBITDA
|57,858
|36,766
Note: 1 The company wrote-off certain amounts related to merchants/processors off-boarded by dLocal. 2 Other non-recurring costs consist of costs not directly associated with the Company's core business activities, including costs associated with addressing the allegations made by a short-seller report and certain class action and other legal and regulatory expenses (which include fees from counsel, global expert services and a forensic accounting advisory firm) in 2025.
| dLocal Limited
Certain financial information
Consolidated Condensed Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025 and 2024
(All amounts in thousands of U.S. Dollars except share data or as otherwise indicated)
|Three months ended March 31
|2025
|2024
|Continuing operations
|Revenues
|216,759
|184,430
|Cost of services
|(131,880)
|(121,459)
|Gross profit
|84,879
|62,971
|Technology and development expenses
|(6,767)
|(5,465)
|Sales and marketing expenses
|(7,135)
|(4,631)
|General and administrative expenses
|(24,324)
|(24,332)
|Impairment (loss)/gain on financial assets
|(386)
|177
|Other operating (loss)/gain
|(422)
|(1,819)
|Operating profit
|45,845
|26,901
|Finance income
|12,228
|18,257
|Finance costs
|(5,259)
|(17,958)
|Inflation adjustment
|(885)
|(2,368)
|Other results
|6,084
|(2,069 )
|Profit before income tax
|51,929
|24,832
|Income tax expense
|(5,262)
|(7,114)
|Profit for the period
|46,667
|17,718
|Profit attributable to:
|Owners of the Group
|46,630
|17,708
|Non-controlling interest
|37
|10
|Profit for the period
|46,667
|17,718
|Earnings per share (in USD)
|Basic Earnings per share
|0.16
|0.06
|Diluted Earnings per share
|0.15
|0.06
|Other comprehensive income
|Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss:
|Exchange difference on translation on foreign operations
|3,526
|(669)
|Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax
|3,526
|(669 )
|Total comprehensive income for the period, net of tax
|50,193
|17,049
|Total comprehensive income for the period
|Owners of the Group
|50,174
|17,036
|Non-controlling interest
|19
|13
|Total comprehensive income for the period
|50,193
|17,049
| dLocal Limited
Certain financial information
Consolidated Condensed Interim Statements of Financial Position as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024
(All amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars)
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|ASSETS
|Current Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|511,506
|425,172
|Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
|125,487
|129,319
|Trade and other receivables
|477,349
|496,713
|Derivative financial instruments
|463
|2,874
|Other assets
|28,001
|18,805
|Total Current Assets
|1,142,806
|1,072,883
|Non-Current Assets
|Trade and other receivables
|15,518
|18,044
|Deferred tax assets
|5,468
|5,367
|Property, plant and equipment
|4,007
|3,377
|Right-of-use assets
|3,852
|3,645
|Intangible assets
|65,301
|63,318
|Other assets
|4,695
|4,695
|Total Non-Current Assets
|98,841
|98,446
|TOTAL ASSETS
|1,241,647
|1,171,329
|LIABILITIES
|Current Liabilities
|Trade and other payables
|614,133
|597,787
|Lease liabilities
|1,107
|1,137
|Tax liabilities
|20,631
|21,515
|Derivative financial instruments
|1,098
|6,227
|Financial liabilities
|54,248
|50,455
|Provisions
|543
|500
|Total Current Liabilities
|691,760
|677,621
|Non-Current Liabilities
|Deferred tax liabilities
|1,862
|1,858
|Lease liabilities
|2,825
|2,863
|Total Non-Current Liabilities
|4,687
|4,721
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|696,447
|682,342
|EQUITY
|Share Capital
|570
|570
|Share Premium
|187,671
|186,769
|Treasury Shares
|(200,980)
|(200,980)
|Capital Reserve
|38,556
|33,438
|Other Reserves
|(17,390)
|(20,934)
|Retained earnings
|536,654
|490,024
|Total Equity Attributable to owners of the Group
|545,081
|488,887
|Non-controlling interest
|119
|100
|TOTAL EQUITY
|545,200
|488,987
|TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|1,241,647
|1,171,329
| dLocal Limited
Certain interim financial information
Consolidated Statements of Cash flows for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025 and 2024
(All amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars)
|Three months ended March 31
|2025
|2024
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Profit before income tax
|51,929
|24,832
|Adjustments:
|Interest Income from financial instruments
|(5,106)
|(7,442)
|Interest charges for lease liabilities
|41
|43
|Other interests charges
|883
|127
|Finance expense related to derivative financial instruments
|414
|9,878
|Net exchange differences
|4,142
|7,637
|Fair value loss/(gain) on financial assets at FVPL
|(7,343)
|(10,815)
|Amortization of Intangible assets
|4,584
|3,424
|Depreciation and disposals of PP&E and right-of-use
|703
|400
|Share-based payment expense, net of forfeitures
|6,020
|4,461
|Other operating gain
|422
|1,819
|Net Impairment loss/(gain) on financial assets
|386
|(177)
|Inflation adjustment and other financial results
|6,083
|(5,892)
|63,158
|28,295
|Changes in working capital
|Increase in Trade and other receivables
|21,082
|(32,836)
|Decrease / (Increase) in Other assets
|1,025
|3,219
|Increase / (Decrease) in Trade and Other payables
|16,346
|45,964
|Increase / (Decrease) in Tax Liabilities
|965
|(1,120)
|Increase / (Decrease) in Provisions
|43
|4
|Cash (used) / generated from operating activities
|102,619
|43,526
|Income tax paid
|(7,208)
|(3,558)
|Net cash (used) / generated from operating activities
|95,411
|39,968
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Acquisitions of Property, plant and equipment
|(945)
|(786)
|Additions of Intangible assets
|(6,567)
|(5,022)
|Acquisition of financial assets at FVPL
|(41,374)
|-
|Collections of financial assets at FVPL
|47,416
|(243)
|Interest collected from financial instruments
|5,106
|7,442
|Payments for investments in other assets at FVPL
|(10,000)
|-
|Net cash (used in) / generated investing activities
|(6,364 )
|1,391
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Interest payments on lease liability
|(41)
|(43)
|Principal payments on lease liability
|(663)
|(95)
|Finance expense paid related to derivative financial instruments
|(3,132)
|(10,151)
|Net proceeds from financial liabilities
|5,790
|-
|Interest payments on financial liabilities
|(2,166)
|-
|Other finance expense paid
|(714)
|(127)
|Net cash used in by financing activities
|(926 )
|(10,416 )
|Net increase in cash flow
|88,121
|30,943
|Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
|425,172
|536,160
|Net (decrease)/increase in cash flow
|88,121
|30,943
|Effects of exchange rate changes on inflation and cash and cash equivalents
|(1,787)
|5,254
|Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
|511,506
|572,357
About dLocal
dLocal powers local payments in emerging markets, connecting global enterprise merchants with billions of emerging market consumers in more than 40 countries across Africa, Asia, and Latin America. Through the“One dLocal” platform (one direct API, one platform, and one contract), global companies can accept payments, send pay-outs and settle funds globally without the need to manage separate pay-in and pay-out processors, set up numerous local entities, and integrate multiple acquirers and payment methods in each market.
Forward-looking statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements convey dLocal's current expectations or forecasts of future events, including guidance in respect of total payment volume, revenue, gross profit and Adjusted EBITDA. Forward-looking statements regarding dLocal and amounts stated as guidance are based on current management expectations and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause dLocal's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are described in the“Risk Factors,”“Forward-Looking Statements” and“Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” sections of dLocal's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Unless required by law, dLocal undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events after the date hereof. In addition, dLocal is unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking guidance for Adjusted EBITDA, because dLocal cannot reliably predict certain of their necessary components, such as impairment gains/(losses) on financial assets, transaction costs, and inflation adjustment.
Investor Relations Contact:
Media Contact:
Legal Disclaimer:
