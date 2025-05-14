Aterian Reports 2025 First Quarter Financial Results
| ATERIAN, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
| December 31,
2024
| March 31,
2025
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash
|$
|17,998
|$
|14,337
|Accounts receivable, net
|3,782
|3,391
|Inventory
|13,749
|18,144
|Prepaid and other current assets
|3,190
|3,512
|Total current assets
|38,719
|39,384
|Property and equipment, net
|685
|689
|Intangibles, net
|9,757
|9,366
|Other non-current assets
|381
|379
|Total assets
|$
|49,542
|$
|49,818
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Credit facility
|$
|6,948
|$
|7,511
|Accounts payable
|3,080
|6,164
|Seller notes
|466
|471
|Accrued and other current liabilities
|8,804
|8,404
|Total current liabilities
|19,298
|22,550
|Other liabilities
|227
|229
|Total liabilities
|19,525
|22,779
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders' equity:
|Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized and 8,750,741 and 8,748,741 shares outstanding at December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2025, respectively
|9
|9
|Additional paid-in capital
|742,591
|743,374
|Accumulated deficit
|(711,677
|)
|(715,573
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(906
|)
|(771
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|30,017
|27,039
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|49,542
|$
|49,818
| ATERIAN, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2024
|2025
|Net revenue
|$
|20,214
|$
|15,360
|Cost of goods sold
|7,046
|5,936
|Gross profit
|13,168
|9,424
|Operating expenses:
|Sales and distribution
|13,214
|9,661
|General and administrative
|5,232
|3,459
|Total operating expenses
|18,446
|13,120
|Operating loss
|(5,278
|)
|(3,696
|)
|Interest expense, net
|323
|175
|Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
|(517
|)
|(55
|)
|Other expense, net
|7
|60
|Loss before provision for income taxes
|(5,091
|)
|(3,876
|)
|Provision for income taxes
|71
|20
|Net loss
|$
|(5,162
|)
|$
|(3,896
|)
|Net loss per share, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.76
|)
|$
|(0.52
|)
|Weighted-average number of shares outstanding, basic and diluted
|6,789,955
|7,452,957
| ATERIAN, INC.
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2024
|2025
|OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Net loss
|$
|(5,162
|)
|$
|(3,896
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|428
|408
|Provision for sales returns
|64
|(72
|)
|Amortization of deferred financing cost and debt discounts
|83
|37
|Stock-based compensation
|1,667
|783
|Change in deferred tax expense
|(5
|)
|-
|Change in inventory provisions
|(976
|)
|86
|Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
|(517
|)
|(55
|)
|Allowance for credit losses
|-
|(147
|)
|Changes in assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|1,843
|538
|Inventory
|2,846
|(4,481
|)
|Prepaid and other current assets
|249
|33
|Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities
|(526
|)
|2,898
|Cash used in operating activities
|(6
|)
|(3,868
|)
|INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|Purchase of fixed assets
|(36
|)
|-
|Purchase of minority equity investment
|(200
|)
|-
|Cash used in investing activities
|(236
|)
|-
|FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Repayments on seller notes
|(153
|)
|-
|Borrowings from MidCap credit facilities
|11,453
|10,296
|Repayments for MidCap credit facilities
|(13,244
|)
|(9,777
|)
|Insurance obligation payments
|(254
|)
|(235
|)
|Insurance financing proceeds
|-
|156
|Cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|(2,198
|)
|440
|Foreign currency effect on cash and restricted cash
|(49
|)
|123
|Net change in cash and restricted cash for the year
|(2,489
|)
|(3,305
|)
|Cash and restricted cash at beginning of year
|22,195
|19,143
|Cash and restricted cash at end of year
|$
|19,706
|$
|15,838
|RECONCILIATION OF CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH:
|Cash
|17,545
|14,337
|Restricted Cash-Prepaid and other current assets
|2,032
|1,372
|Restricted cash-Other non-current assets
|129
|129
|TOTAL CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH
|$
|19,706
|$
|15,838
|SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION
|Cash paid for interest
|$
|402
|$
|200
|Cash paid for taxes
|$
|3
|$
|5
|NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Non-cash consideration paid to contractors
|$
|620
|$
|-
|Non-cash minority equity investment
|$
|50
|$
|-
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We believe that our financial statements and the other financial data included in this press release have been prepared in a manner that complies, in all material respects, with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. (“GAAP”). However, for the reasons discussed below, we have presented certain non-GAAP measures herein.
We have presented the following non-GAAP measures to assist investors in understanding our core net operating results on an on-going basis: (i) Contribution Margin; (ii) Contribution margin as a percentage of net revenue; (iii) EBITDA (iv) Adjusted EBITDA; and (v) Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue. These non-GAAP financial measures may also assist investors in making comparisons of our core operating results with those of other companies.
As used herein, Contribution margin represents gross profit less amortization of inventory step-up from acquisitions (included in cost of goods sold) and e-commerce platform commissions, online advertising, selling and logistics expenses (included in sales and distribution expenses). As used herein, Contribution margin as a percentage of net revenue represents Contribution margin divided by net revenue. As used herein, EBITDA represents net loss plus depreciation and amortization, interest expense, net and provision for income taxes. As used herein, Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA plus stock-based compensation expense, changes in fair-market value of warrant liability, restructuring expenses, and other expenses, net. As used herein, Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue represents Adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenue. Contribution margin, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not represent and should not be considered as alternatives to loss from operations or net loss, as determined under GAAP.
We present Contribution margin and Contribution margin as a percentage of net revenue, as we believe each of these measures provides an additional metric to evaluate our operations and, when considered with both our GAAP results and the reconciliation to gross profit, provides useful supplemental information for investors. Specifically, Contribution margin and Contribution margin as a percentage of net revenue are two of our key metrics in running our business. All product decisions made by us, from the approval of launching a new product and to the liquidation of a product at the end of its life cycle, are measured primarily from Contribution margin and/or Contribution margin as a percentage of net revenue. Further, we believe these measures provide improved transparency to our stockholders to determine the performance of our products prior to fixed costs as opposed to referencing gross profit alone.
In the reconciliation to calculate contribution margin, we add e-commerce platform commissions, online advertising, selling and logistics expenses (“sales and distribution variable expense”) to gross profit to inform users of our financial statements of what our product profitability is at each period prior to fixed costs (such as sales and distribution expenses such as salaries as well as research and development expenses and general administrative expenses). By excluding these fixed costs, we believe this allows users of our financial statements to understand our products performance and allows them to measure our products performance over time.
We present EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue because we believe each of these measures provides an additional metric to evaluate our operations and, when considered with both our GAAP results and the reconciliation to net loss, provide useful supplemental information for investors. We use these measures with financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, such as sales and gross margins, to assess our historical and prospective operating performance, to provide meaningful comparisons of operating performance across periods, to enhance our understanding of our operating performance and to compare our performance to that of our peers and competitors. We believe EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue are useful to investors in assessing the operating performance of our business without the effect of non-cash items.
Contribution margin, Contribution margin as a percentage of net revenue, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to net loss, loss from operations or any other measure of financial performance calculated and prescribed in accordance with GAAP. Neither EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue should be considered a measure of discretionary cash available to us to invest in the growth of our business. Our Contribution margin, Contribution margin as a percentage of net revenue, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue may not be comparable to similar titled measures in other organizations because other organizations may not calculate Contribution margin, Contribution margin as a percentage of net revenue, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue in the same manner as we do. Our presentation of Contribution margin and Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by the expenses that are excluded from such terms or by unusual or non-recurring items.
We recognize that EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue, have limitations as analytical financial measures. For example, neither EBITDA nor Adjusted EBITDA reflects:
- our capital expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures or mergers and acquisitions; the interest expense or the cash requirements necessary to service interest expense or principal payments, associated with indebtedness; depreciation and amortization, which are non-cash charges, although the assets being depreciated and amortized will likely have to be replaced in the future, or any cash requirements for the replacement of assets; changes in cash requirements for our working capital needs; or changes in fair value of warrant liabilities
Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA excludes non-cash expense for stock-based compensation, which is and is expected to remain a key element of our overall long-term incentive compensation package.
We also recognize that Contribution margin and Contribution margin as a percentage of net revenue have limitations as analytical financial measures. For example, Contribution margin does not reflect:
- general and administrative expense necessary to operate our business; research and development expenses necessary for the development, operation and support of our software platform; the fixed costs portion of our sales and distribution expenses including stock-based compensation expense; or changes in fair value warrant liabilities
Contribution Margin
The following table provides a reconciliation of Contribution margin to gross profit and Contribution margin as a percentage of net revenue to gross profit as a percentage of net revenue, which are the most directly comparable financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP.
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2024
|2025
|(in thousands, except percentages)
|Gross Profit
|$
|13,168
|$
|9,424
|Less:
|E-commerce platform commissions, online advertising, selling and logistics expenses
|(10,320
|)
|(7,373
|)
|Contribution margin
|$
|2,848
|$
|2,051
|Gross Profit as a percentage of net revenue
|65.1
|%
|61.4
|%
|Contribution margin as a percentage of net revenue
|14.1
|%
|13.4
|%
Adjusted EBITDA
The following table provides a reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net loss, which is the most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP:
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2024
|2025
|(in thousands, except percentages)
|Net loss
|$
|(5,162
|)
|$
|(3,896
|)
|Add:
|Provision for income taxes
|71
|20
|Interest expense, net
|323
|175
|Depreciation and amortization
|428
|408
|EBITDA
|(4,340
|)
|(3,293
|)
|Other expense, net
|7
|60
|Change in fair market value of warrant liabilities
|(517
|)
|(55
|)
|Restructuring expense
|558
|-
|Stock-based compensation expense
|1,667
|783
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(2,625
|)
|$
|(2,505
|)
|Net loss as a percentage of net revenue
|(25.5
|)%
|(25.4
|)%
|Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue
|(13.0
|)%
|(16.3
|)%
Each of our products typically goes through the Launch phase and depending on its level of success is moved to one of the other phases as further described below:Launch phase: During this phase, we leverage our technology to target opportunities identified using AIMEE (Artificial Intelligence Marketplace e-Commerce Engine) and other sources. This phase also includes revenue from new product variations and relaunches. During this period of time, due to the combination of discounts and investment in marketing, our net margin for a product could be as low as approximately negative 35%. Net margin is calculated by taking net revenue less the cost of goods sold, less fulfillment, online advertising and selling expenses. These primarily reflect the estimated variable costs related to the sale of a product. Sustain phase: Our goal is for every product we launch to enter the sustain phase and become profitable, with a target of positive 15% net margin for most products, within approximately three months of launch on average. Net margin primarily reflects a combination of manual and automated adjustments in price and marketing spend. Liquidate phase: If a product does not enter the sustain phase or if the customer satisfaction of the product (i.e., ratings) is not satisfactory, then it will go to the liquidate phase and we will sell through the remaining inventory. Products can also be liquidated as part of inventory normalization especially when steep discounts are required.
The following tables break out our first quarter of 2024 and 2025 results of operations by our product phases (in thousands):
|Three months ended March 31, 2024
|Sustain
|Launch
| Liquidation/
Other
|Fixed Costs
| Stock Based
Compensation
|Total
|Net revenue
|$
|18,200
|$
|408
|$
|1,606
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|20,214
|Cost of goods sold
|6,449
|125
|472
|-
|-
|7,046
|Gross profit
|11,751
|283
|1,134
|-
|-
|13,168
|Operating expenses:
|Sales and distribution expenses
|8,833
|232
|1,255
|2,595
|299
|13,214
|General and administrative
|-
|-
|-
|3,864
|1,368
|5,232
|Three months ended March 31, 2025
|Sustain
|Launch
| Liquidation/
Other
|Fixed Costs
| Stock Based
Compensation
|Total
|Net revenue
|$
|14,638
|$
|386
|$
|336
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|15,360
|Cost of goods sold
|5,499
|241
|196
|-
|-
|5,936
|Gross profit
|9,139
|145
|140
|-
|-
|9,424
|Operating expenses:
|Sales and distribution expenses
|6,879
|268
|326
|1,996
|192
|9,661
|General and administrative
|-
|-
|-
|2,868
|591
|3,459
