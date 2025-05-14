Hawkins, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2025 Results
|Adjusted EBITDA
|Three Months Ended
|Fiscal Year Ended
|(In thousands)
|March 30, 2025
|March 31, 2024
|March 30, 2025
|March 31, 2024
|Net income (GAAP)
|$
|16,327
|$
|13,832
|$
|84,345
|$
|75,363
|Interest expense
|1,526
|1,249
|5,432
|4,282
|Income tax expense
|6,095
|5,493
|30,038
|25,782
|Amortization of intangibles
|3,553
|2,753
|12,764
|8,539
|Depreciation expense
|7,027
|6,201
|27,184
|23,264
|Non-cash compensation expense
|1,476
|1,374
|6,498
|4,880
|Non-recurring acquisition expense
|649
|85
|1,229
|917
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|36,653
|$
|30,987
|$
|167,490
|$
|143,027
We define return on equity as net income divided by average shareholders' equity.
|Return on Equity
|($ in thousands)
| Fiscal Year Ended
March 30, 2025
|Net income (GAAP)
|$
|84,345
|Shareholders' equity at beginning of period
|$
|406,026
|Shareholders' equity at end of period
|460,292
|Average shareholders' equity
|$
|433,159
|Return on equity
|19.5
|%
HAWKINS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands, except share and per-share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Fiscal Year Ended
|March 30, 2025
|March 31, 2024
|March 30, 2025
|March 31, 2024
|(unaudited)
|Sales
|$
|245,318
|$
|223,020
|$
|974,431
|$
|919,162
|Cost of sales
|(193,081
|)
|(177,509
|)
|(748,893
|)
|(725,526
|)
|Gross profit
|52,237
|45,511
|225,538
|193,636
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|(27,662
|)
|(25,427
|)
|(106,364
|)
|(89,600
|)
|Operating income
|24,575
|20,084
|119,174
|104,036
|Interest expense, net
|(1,526
|)
|(1,249
|)
|(5,432
|)
|(4,282
|)
|Other income (expense)
|(627
|)
|490
|641
|1,391
|Income before income taxes
|22,422
|19,325
|114,383
|101,145
|Income tax expense
|(6,095
|)
|(5,493
|)
|(30,038
|)
|(25,782
|)
|Net income
|$
|16,327
|$
|13,832
|$
|84,345
|$
|75,363
|Weighted average number of shares outstanding-basic
|20,728,528
|20,790,260
|20,803,872
|20,864,348
|Weighted average number of shares outstanding-diluted
|20,848,118
|20,929,056
|20,936,502
|21,014,326
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|0.79
|$
|0.67
|$
|4.05
|$
|3.61
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.78
|$
|0.66
|$
|4.03
|$
|3.59
HAWKINS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands, except share and per-share data)
|March 30, 2025
|March 31, 2024
|ASSETS
|CURRENT ASSETS:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|5,103
|$
|7,153
|Trade accounts receivables, net
|131,795
|114,477
|Inventories
|83,512
|74,600
|Income taxes receivable
|2,864
|-
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|7,417
|6,596
|Total current assets
|230,691
|202,826
|PROPERTY, PLANT, AND EQUIPMENT:
|Land
|18,679
|17,916
|Buildings and improvements
|163,913
|147,701
|Machinery and equipment
|150,981
|141,262
|Transportation equipment
|78,064
|67,868
|Office furniture and equipment
|9,316
|11,901
|420,953
|386,648
|Less accumulated depreciation
|195,667
|177,774
|Net property, plant, and equipment
|225,286
|208,874
|OTHER ASSETS:
|Right-of-use assets
|13,449
|11,713
|Goodwill
|135,409
|103,399
|Intangible assets, net
|150,121
|116,626
|Deferred compensation plan asset
|11,185
|9,584
|Other
|3,726
|4,912
|Total other assets
|313,890
|246,234
|Total assets
|$
|769,867
|$
|657,934
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Accounts payable - trade
|$
|61,195
|$
|56,387
|Accrued payroll and employee benefits
|19,659
|19,532
|Current portion of long-term debt
|9,913
|9,913
|Income tax payable
|-
|1,943
|Environmental remediation
|7,700
|7,700
|Other current liabilities
|8,668
|7,832
|Total current liabilities
|107,135
|103,307
|LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
|Long-term debt, less current portion
|138,906
|88,818
|Long-term lease liability
|10,920
|9,530
|Pension withdrawal liability
|3,155
|3,538
|Deferred income taxes
|22,356
|22,406
|Deferred compensation liability
|13,132
|11,764
|Earnout liability
|12,604
|11,235
|Other long-term liabilities
|1,367
|1,310
|Total long-term liabilities
|202,440
|148,601
|Total liabilities
|309,575
|251,908
|COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
|SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
|Common shares; authorized: 60,000,000 shares of $0.01 par value; 20,684,621 and 20,790,261 shares issued and outstanding for 2025 and 2024, respectively
|207
|208
|Additional paid-in capital
|24,094
|38,154
|Retained earnings
|434,259
|364,549
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|1,732
|3,115
|Total shareholders' equity
|460,292
|406,026
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|769,867
|$
|657,934
HAWKINS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands)
|Fiscal Year Ended
|March 30, 2025
|March 31, 2024
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Net income
|$
|84,345
|$
|75,363
|Reconciliation to cash flows:
|Depreciation and amortization
|39,948
|31,803
|Change in fair value of earnout liability
|1,369
|571
|Operating leases
|3,475
|2,708
|Gain on deferred compensation assets
|(641
|)
|(1,391
|)
|Deferred income taxes
|461
|(1,459
|)
|Stock compensation expense
|6,498
|4,880
|Gain from asset disposals
|(61
|)
|(85
|)
|Other
|87
|87
|Changes in operating accounts (using) providing cash, net of acquisitions:
|Trade receivables
|(11,230
|)
|21,399
|Inventories
|(6,572
|)
|19,921
|Accounts payable
|2,445
|(828
|)
|Accrued liabilities
|476
|10,708
|Lease liabilities
|(3,468
|)
|(2,676
|)
|Income taxes
|(4,807
|)
|(1,390
|)
|Other
|(1,229
|)
|(112
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|111,096
|159,499
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|Additions to property, plant, and equipment
|(41,096
|)
|(40,151
|)
|Acquisitions
|(87,400
|)
|(83,455
|)
|Proceeds from asset disposals
|544
|1,102
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(127,952
|)
|(122,504
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Cash dividends paid
|(14,635
|)
|(13,238
|)
|New shares issued
|2,658
|2,242
|Shares surrendered for payroll taxes
|(2,541
|)
|(2,140
|)
|Shares repurchased
|(20,676
|)
|(11,272
|)
|Payments on senior secured revolving loan
|(60,000
|)
|(98,000
|)
|Borrowings on senior secured revolving loan
|110,000
|85,000
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|14,806
|(37,408
|)
|NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|(2,050
|)
|(413
|)
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - beginning of year
|7,153
|7,566
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - end of year
|$
|5,103
|$
|7,153
|SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION-
|Cash paid during the year for income taxes
|$
|34,386
|$
|28,631
|Cash paid for interest
|5,785
|4,654
|Noncash investing activities - Capital expenditures in accounts payable
|1,841
|2,697
HAWKINS, INC.
REPORTABLE SEGMENTS (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands)
| Water
Treatment
|Industrial
|Health and Nutrition
|Total
|Fiscal Year Ended March 30, 2025:
|Sales
|$
|446,489
|$
|382,487
|$
|145,455
|$
|974,431
|Cost of sales - materials
|259,721
|285,295
|106,524
|651,540
|Cost of sales - operational overhead
|65,159
|24,591
|7,603
|97,353
|Gross profit
|121,609
|72,601
|31,328
|225,538
|Selling, general, and administrative expenses
|61,993
|27,540
|16,831
|106,364
|Operating income
|$
|59,616
|$
|45,061
|$
|14,497
|$
|119,174
|Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024:
|Sales
|$
|363,289
|$
|409,465
|$
|146,408
|$
|919,162
|Cost of sales - materials
|214,020
|310,074
|111,460
|635,554
|Cost of sales - operational overhead
|50,771
|31,846
|7,355
|89,972
|Gross profit
|98,498
|67,545
|27,593
|193,636
|Selling, general, and administrative expenses
|45,286
|28,316
|15,998
|89,600
|Operating income
|$
|53,212
|$
|39,229
|$
|11,595
|$
|104,036
Forward-Looking Statements. Various remarks in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include those relating to expectations for results in our business segments and our ability to generate cash flow and pay down debt. These statements are not historical facts, but rather are based on our current expectations, estimates and projections, and our beliefs and assumptions. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terms, including“anticipate,”“believe,”“can,”“could,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“predict,”“should,” or“will” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terms. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and are difficult to predict. Actual results may vary materially from those contained in forward looking statements based on a number of factors, including, but not limited to, changes in regulation, changes in the labor markets, changes in competition and price pressures, changes in demand and customer requirements or processes for our products, availability of product and disruptions to supplies, interruptions in production resulting from hazards, transportation limitations or other extraordinary events outside our control that may negatively impact our business or the supply chains in which we participate, changes in imported products and tariff levels, the availability of products and the prices at which they are available, the acceptance of new products by our customers and the timing of any such acceptance, changes in pricing of our products and our ability to pass any changes on to our customers, changes in product supplies and the terms of our credit agreement. Additional information concerning potential factors that could affect future financial results is included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 , as updated from time to time in amendments and subsequent reports filed with the SEC. Investors should take such risks into account when making investment decisions. Shareholders and other readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect our management's view only as of the date hereof. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.
|Contacts:
|Jeffrey P. Oldenkamp
|Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
|612/331-6910
|...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment