Fossil Group, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Gross margin expanded 890 basis points to 61.3%

First quarter operating loss of $7 million; constant currency adjusted operating income of $10 million and

constant currency adjusted operating margin of 4.3%

Total liquidity of $100 million

Reiterates full year 2025 guidance

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) today announced financial results for the first quarter ended April 5, 2025.

“We are pleased to deliver another quarter of progress under our turnaround plan,” said Franco Fogliato, CEO.“We narrowed our sales declines, increased gross margin by 890 basis points and delivered a second consecutive quarter of positive adjusted operating profit. Our turnaround strategies are gaining traction and fueling momentum across our business despite the challenging macro environment. Notably, our diverse global footprint limits our tariff exposure and we have a number of levers and mitigation strategies that are expected to help offset impacts and protect our healthy gross margin profile in 2025. Additionally, based on our strong first quarter performance and conviction in our turnaround plan, we believe we are on the right path to driving long-term profitable growth.”

First Quarter 2025 Operating Results

Amounts referred to as“adjusted” as well as“constant currency” are non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their closest reported GAAP measures are included at the end of this press release.

Net sales totaled $233.3 million, a decrease of 8.5% on a reported basis and 6.2% in constant currency compared to $254.9 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2024. The sales decrease was largely driven by overall category, consumer and channel softness. Declines in smartwatch sales and our store rationalization initiatives comprised approximately 520 basis points of the sales decline in the first quarter. Sales were favorably impacted 700 basis points as a result of the fiscal 2025 first quarter including 14 weeks as compared to 13 weeks in the prior year quarter. Net sales, in constant currency, declined 9% in the Americas, and 10% in Asia, while increasing 1% in Europe. Wholesale sales increased 6.0% while our direct to consumer sales decreased 24%, each on a constant currency basis. Within our direct to consumer channels, comparable retail sales declined 22%. In our major product categories, traditional watch sales increased 2% in constant currency in the first quarter compared to the prior year period. The leathers category decreased 37% and jewelry sales declined 13% in constant currency during the first quarter. While the majority of the brands in our portfolio decreased in the first quarter, MICHAEL KORS increased 12% in constant currency. FOSSIL decreased 8% in constant currency driven by leathers and jewelry, partially offset by a 3% increase in watches.

Gross profit totaled $143.0 million compared to $133.5 million in the first quarter of 2024. Gross margin increased 890 basis points to 61.3% versus 52.4% a year ago. The year-over-year increase primarily reflects improved product margins in our core categories, exiting the smartwatch category, favorable product mix and reduced freight costs.

Operating expenses totaled $149.7 million, down 8.0% compared to the prior year period. As a percentage of net sales, operating expenses were 64.2% in the first quarter of 2025 compared to 63.8% in the prior year first quarter. Operating expenses in the first quarter of 2025 included $15.8 million of restructuring costs, primarily related to employee costs and professional services, while operating expenses in the first quarter of 2024 included $10.1 million of restructuring costs. SG&A expenses were $133.8 million, down 12.1% compared to the first quarter of 2024. As a percentage of net sales, SG&A expenses were 57.4% in the first quarter of 2025 compared to 59.7% in the prior year first quarter, largely driven by cost reductions and efficiencies gained through our restructuring programs.

Operating loss was $6.7 million compared to $29.2 million in the first quarter of 2024. Operating margin of (2.9)% in the first quarter of 2025 compared to (11.5)% in the prior year first quarter. Constant currency adjusted operating income totaled $10.3 million compared to adjusted operating loss of $18.9 million in the first quarter of 2024. Constant currency adjusted operating margin was 4.3% in the first quarter of 2025 compared to adjusted operating margin of (7.5)% in the prior year first quarter.

Interest expense decreased to $4.5 million compared to $5.1 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Other income (expense) was expense of $3.3 million compared to income of $3.9 million in the first quarter of 2024, reflecting net currency losses in the first quarter of 2025 as compared to net currency gains in the prior year first quarter.

Income (loss) before income taxes was $(14.5) million compared to $(30.4) million in the first quarter of 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA was $9.1 million, or 3.9% of net sales in the first quarter of 2025 and $(10.7) million, or (4.2)% in the prior year period.

Provision (benefit) for income taxes was an expense of $3.4 million, resulting in an effective income tax rate of (23.3)% compared to a benefit of $6.1 million and an effective tax rate of 20.1% in the prior year. The effective tax rate in the first quarter of 2025 differed from the prior year first quarter primarily due to a change in the Company's global mix of earnings.

Net loss totaled $17.6 million with net loss per diluted share of $0.33, which compares to a net loss of $24.3 million and net loss per diluted share of $0.46 in the prior year period. Adjusted net loss for the first quarter was $5.0 million with adjusted net loss per diluted share of $0.10 compared to adjusted net loss of $16.2 million with adjusted net loss per diluted share of $0.30 in the prior year period. During the first quarter of 2025, currencies unfavorably affected net loss per diluted share by approximately $0.13.

Balance Sheet Summary

As of April 5, 2025, the Company had total liquidity of $99.5 million, including $78.3 million of cash and cash equivalents and $21.2 million of availability under its revolving credit facility. Inventories at the end of the first quarter of 2025 totaled $182.1 million, a decrease of 19% versus a year ago. Total debt was $180 million.

Outlook

The Company is reiterating the following financial guidance for full year 2025, which assumes no material change in the macroeconomic environment or broader consumer demand. Worldwide net sales guidance includes an expected impact of approximately $45 million related to retail store closures and excludes potential asset sales. Worldwide net sales and adjusted operating income margin guidance exclude impacts from foreign currency.



Worldwide net sales decline in the range of mid to high teens. Adjusted operating income(1) margin in the negative low single digits.

(1) A reconciliation of constant currency adjusted operating income, a non-GAAP financial measure, to a corresponding GAAP measure is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable efforts due to the high variability and low visibility of certain income and expense items that are excluded in calculating adjusted operating income.

Safe Harbor

About Fossil Group, Inc.

