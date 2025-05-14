Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Logansport Financial Corp. Announces Second Quarter Dividend


2025-05-14 04:16:42
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOGANSPORT, Ind., May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCBB – Symbol“LOGN”), an Indiana corporation which is the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank, a State Commercial bank located in Logansport, Indiana, announces that Logansport Financial Corp. has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $.45 on each share of its common stock for the second quarter of 2025. The dividend is payable on July 14, 2025 to the holders of record on June 13, 2025.

Contact: Kristie Richey
Chief Financial Officer
Phone 574-722-3855
Fax 574-722-3857


