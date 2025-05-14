403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Logansport Financial Corp. Announces Second Quarter Dividend
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOGANSPORT, Ind., May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCBB – Symbol“LOGN”), an Indiana corporation which is the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank, a State Commercial bank located in Logansport, Indiana, announces that Logansport Financial Corp. has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $.45 on each share of its common stock for the second quarter of 2025. The dividend is payable on July 14, 2025 to the holders of record on June 13, 2025.
Contact: Kristie Richey
Contact: Kristie Richey
Chief Financial Officer
Phone 574-722-3855
Fax 574-722-3857
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment