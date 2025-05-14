Elbit America's Night Vision Goggles Provide Marines Precision, Accuracy, Confidence

Elbit America's Squad Binocular Night Vision Goggle systems build on more than six decades of night vision innovation, enabling the U.S. Marine Corps to operate with precision, accuracy and confidence.

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Elbit Systems of America (Elbit America ) recently received a delivery order valued at $112 million for Squad Binocular Night Vision Goggle (SBNVG) systems from the Marine Corps Systems Command . The SBNVG systems will be produced at the company's facility in Roanoke, Virginia through December 2026. The delivery order was placed under a multi-year Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (ID/IQ) contract secured in 2023.

Elbit America's SBNVGs are lightweight, helmet-mounted systems that combine a binocular with high -performance white phosphor image intensification tubes and an enhanced clip-on thermal imager. The thermal capability allows Marines to detect otherwise hidden targets, even in complete darkness.

The SBNVG provides unmatched depth perception, clarity and situational awareness – whether Marines are operating vehicles, maneuvering on foot, or navigating tunnels or dark buildings. Built for extended missions, the SBNVGs deliver exceptional performance and extra-long run times, no matter the environment.

“Production of more than 20,000 Squad Binocular Night Vision Goggle systems – and continued orders – demonstrate their impact and effectiveness for the U.S. Marine Corps,” said Erik Fox, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Warfighter Systems at Elbit America.“SBNVGs provide our Marines a decisive advantage. They can see, detect, and react more quickly than their adversaries – an edge that's critical in today's complex battlefield.”

“Elbit America's Squad Binocular Night Vision Goggle system enhances the capabilities of our Marines, making them an unmatched force on the battlefield,” said Elbit America President and CEO Luke Savoie.“These advanced systems build on more than six decades of night vision innovation, enabling the U.S. Marine Corps to operate with precision, accuracy and confidence.”

