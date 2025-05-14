403
Fertiglobe Reports Q1 2025 Results And Announces 'Grow 2030 Strategy', Targeting EBITDA Of $1+ Billion By 2030
To: Fertiglobe Reports Q1 2025 Results and Announces 'Grow 2030 Strategy', Targeting EBITDA of $1+ Billion [1] by 2030 Q1 2025 Performance Highlights
Q1 2025 revenues of $695 million (+26% Y-o-Y and +49% Q-o-Q), adjusted EBITDA of $261 million (+45% Y-o-Y and +65% Q-o-Q) and adjusted profit attributable to shareholders of $73 million (-24% Y-o-Y2 and +74% Q-o-Q).
Strong growth driven by higher sales volumes supported by operational improvements and strategic shipment deferrals from Q4 2024 and higher urea prices.
Adjusted for turnarounds, asset utilization and energy efficiency reached record highs across most plants in Q1 2025 driven by the ongoing Phase 1 of the Manufacturing Improvement Plan (MIP) which is now 80% complete.
'Grow 2030 Strategy' aims to transform Fertiglobe into a $1bn+ EBITDA1 global integrated downstream product champion, well placed for the energy transition, via four strategic pillars:
Operational excellence (+$165 – 175 million by 2030)
Customer proximity (+$30 – 45 million by 2030)
Nitrogen product expansion (+$75 – 100 million by 2030)
Disciplined low-carbon ammonia growth (+$70 – 100 million by 2030)
Fertiglobe's optimization initiatives enhanced by ADNOC support, demonstrated today:
ADNOC's full support to achieve $15-21 million of run rate fixed cost savings via integration and other optimization initiatives by year end 2025, as part of Fertiglobe's new $35 million cost reduction target.
$6.7 million run rate interest savings through the refinancing of $300 million loan with ADNOC in-house bank in March and recent support in repricing $1.1 billion term loans in May with existing lenders.
