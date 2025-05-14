Kuehn Law Encourages Investors Of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. To Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO ) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.

According to a federal securities lawsuit, Insiders at Grocery Outlet caused the company to misrepresent or fail to disclose adverse facts concerning the true state of Grocery Outlet's transition to new and upgraded systems; notably, that the Company was either not truly equipped to timely and effectively execute on the transition or otherwise failed to disclose the potential for significant setbacks to Grocery Outlet's profitability as a result of delays and implementation issues which impacted the Company's visibility and performance.

If you currently own GO and purchased prior to November 7, 2023 please contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. here , by email at [email protected] or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

Why Your Participation Matters:

As a shareholder your voice matters, and by getting involved, you contribute to the integrity and fairness of the financial markets. Your investment. Your voice. Your future

For additional information, please visit Shareholder Derivative Litigation - Kuehn Law .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:

Kuehn Law, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

53 Hill Street, Suite 605

Southampton, NY 11968

[email protected]

(833) 672-0814

SOURCE Kuehn Law, PLLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED