Kuehn Law Encourages Investors Of Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. To Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRA ) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.

According to a federal securities lawsuit, Insiders at Neumora Therapeutics caused the company to misrepresent or fail to disclose (1) in order for Neumora to justify conducting its Phase Three Program, Neumora was forced to amend BlackThorn's original Phase Two Trial inclusion criteria to include a patient population with moderate to severe MDD to show that Navacaprant offered a statistically significant improvement in treating MDD; (2) and to that same end, the Company also added a prespecified analysis to the Phase Two statistical analysis plan, focusing on patients suffering from moderate to severe MDD; and (3) the Phase Two Trials lacked adequate data, particularly in regards to the patient population size and the ratio of male to female patients within the patient population, to be able to accurately predict the results of the KOASTAL-1 study.

If you currently own NMRA and purchased prior to September 15, 2023 please contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. here , by email at [email protected] or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

Contacts:

Kuehn Law, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

53 Hill Street, Suite 605

Southampton, NY 11968

[email protected]

(833) 672-0814

SOURCE Kuehn Law, PLLC

