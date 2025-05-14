US Congress Honors The Salvation Army's Legacy Of Service During National Salvation Army Week

MENAFN - PR Newswire) First proclaimed by former President Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1954, National Salvation Army Week celebrates the organization's long-standing commitment to service - offering compassion, care, and support to those in need. The only organization of its kind to be honored with a nationally designated week, The Salvation Army has served individuals and families across the United States for 145 years, providing hope and assistance wherever it's needed most.

Watch Congressman Don Davis' House floor speech here .

The resolution introduced by Davis affirms the importance of National Salvation Army Week as a moment to recognize the organization's service to communities nationwide. It highlights The Salvation Army's role in poverty alleviation, disaster response, and social service delivery and formally acknowledges the contributions of its officers, volunteers, donors, and staff. Following the introduction of H.Res.404, Davis spoke on the House floor, commending the organization's legacy and continued impact. Senior leaders from The Salvation Army were present in the gallery to witness the speech.

"I've seen firsthand The Salvation Army's unwavering commitment to serving those in need - not only in times of crisis, but every single day," said Davis. "Our resolution, introduced during National Salvation Army Week, provides an opportunity to honor the people behind that service - the volunteers, officers, donors, and partners who help strengthen and offer hope to communities across eastern North Carolina and our nation."

Kaine's official statement, submitted for inclusion in the Congressional Record, offers formal Senate recognition of National Salvation Army Week and honors the organization's legacy of service. It highlights The Salvation Army's long-standing commitment to uplifting communities and addressing human needs and celebrates the people who make that work possible.

"I am proud to recognize May 12-18, 2025, as National Salvation Army Week," said Kaine. "For more than 150 years, The Salvation Army has provided essential social services, including disaster relief, food assistance, shelter, rehabilitation programs, and youth development initiatives in local communities across the United States. I am grateful for the work that The Salvation Army accomplishes every day and applaud its dedication to service."

Today, National Salvation Army Week serves as a moment of reflection and gratitude for the millions of people who support the organization's mission each year - through generosity, partnership, and service.

Salvation Army locations across the country will commemorate the week through events, volunteer initiatives, and community partnerships aimed at thanking supporters and reflecting on the difference their contributions make every day. With the ability to meet needs in nearly every ZIP code, The Salvation Army serves more than 27 million people annually through programs that provide food, shelter, disaster relief, addiction recovery services, job training, youth mentorship, and spiritual guidance - meeting people where they are and offering support that uplifts body, mind, and soul.

"We are deeply grateful for the leadership of Congressman Davis and Sen. Kaine in honoring National Salvation Army Week," said Commissioner Merle Heatwole, national commander of The Salvation Army. "This recognition underscores the critical role everyday people play in helping their neighbors - and reaffirms our shared commitment to serve those most in need."

To learn more about The Salvation Army's impact or how you can give back in your community during National Salvation Army Week and all year long, visit .

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army annually helps more than 27 million people in America overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships by preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ and meeting human needs in His name without discrimination in nearly every ZIP code. By providing food, shelter, eviction prevention assistance, emergency disaster relief, rehabilitation, after-school and summer youth programs, spiritual enrichment, and more, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at 6,400 centers of operation around the country. For more information, visit SalvationArmyUSA.

