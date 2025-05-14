Richmond American Announces Debut Of New Henderson Community

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to stop by Cresta Rosa for a Grand Opening event on Saturday, May 17 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Attendees can enjoy complimentary lunch, home tours, and an exciting prize giveaway as they explore everything this sought-after community has to offer.

Two-story floor plans from $1.2 million

5 to 6 bedrooms, approx. 3,680 to 4,320 sq. ft.

Professional kitchens & 3-car garages included

Designer-curated fixtures & finishes

Convenient location off Horizon Ridge Parkway

Close proximity to parks, trails & golf courses Quick move-in opportunities!

Cresta Rosa is located at 1184 Viento View Avenue in Henderson. For more information, call 725.241.9152 or visit RichmondAmerican .

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes , have helped more than 250,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream since 1977. One of the largest homebuilders in the nation, MDC is committed to quality and value that is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. The Richmond American companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company.

