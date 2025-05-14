Oncolytics Biotech® Reports First Quarter Financial Results And Highlights Clinical Momentum
|
ONCOLYTICS BIOTECH INC.
|
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
|
(unaudited)
|
(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except share amounts)
|
As at
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 15,303
|
|
$ 15,942
|
Other receivables
|
89
|
|
68
|
Prepaid expenses
|
1,875
|
|
1,885
|
Warrant derivative
|
1,220
|
|
980
|
Total current assets
|
18,487
|
|
18,875
|
Property and equipment
|
386
|
|
411
|
Right-of-use assets
|
829
|
|
901
|
Total assets
|
$ 19,702
|
|
$ 20,187
|
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
$ 4,948
|
|
$ 4,792
|
Other liabilities
|
530
|
|
1,618
|
Lease liabilities
|
290
|
|
277
|
Total current liabilities
|
5,768
|
|
6,687
|
Contract liability
|
6,730
|
|
6,730
|
Lease liabilities
|
710
|
|
787
|
Total liabilities
|
13,208
|
|
14,204
|
Commitments
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
|
|
Share capital
Authorized: unlimited
Issued: March 31, 2025 – 86,421,592
December 31, 2024 – 80,020,131
|
445,533
|
|
438,193
|
Contributed surplus
|
44,403
|
|
44,542
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
958
|
|
961
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(484,400)
|
|
(477,713)
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
6,494
|
|
5,983
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$ 19,702
|
|
$ 20,187
|
ONCOLYTICS BIOTECH INC.
|
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
|
(unaudited)
|
(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except share amounts)
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Expenses
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
$ 4,083
|
|
$ 5,743
|
General and administrative
|
2,916
|
|
2,983
|
Loss before the following
|
(6,999)
|
|
(8,726)
|
Change in fair value of warrant derivative
|
240
|
|
869
|
Foreign exchange (loss) gain
|
(51)
|
|
517
|
Interest income, net
|
123
|
|
446
|
Net loss
|
(6,687)
|
|
(6,894)
|
Other comprehensive (loss) income items that may be reclassified to net loss
|
|
|
|
Translation adjustment
|
(3)
|
|
126
|
Comprehensive loss
|
$ (6,690)
|
|
$ (6,768)
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted loss per common share
|
$ (0.08)
|
|
$ (0.09)
|
Weighted average number of shares (basic and diluted)
|
84,631,445
|
|
75,244,637
|
ONCOLYTICS BIOTECH INC.
|
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
|
(unaudited)
|
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
|
|
Share Capital
|
|
Contributed
|
|
Accumulated
|
|
Accumulated
|
|
Total
|
As at December 31, 2023
|
$ 430,906
|
|
$ 42,116
|
|
$ 544
|
|
$ (446,003)
|
|
$ 27,563
|
Net loss and other comprehensive income
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
126
|
|
(6,894)
|
|
(6,768)
|
Issued pursuant to incentive share award plan
|
3
|
|
(3)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Issued pursuant to "At the Market" Agreement
|
1,669
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
1,669
|
Share issue costs
|
(71)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(71)
|
Share-based compensation expense
|
-
|
|
576
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
576
|
As at March 31, 2024
|
$ 432,507
|
|
$ 42,689
|
|
$ 670
|
|
$ (452,897)
|
|
$ 22,969
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As at December 31, 2024
|
$ 438,193
|
|
$ 44,542
|
|
$ 961
|
|
$ (477,713)
|
|
$ 5,983
|
Net loss and other comprehensive loss
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(3)
|
|
(6,687)
|
|
(6,690)
|
Issued pursuant to incentive share award plan
|
1,347
|
|
(1,347)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Issued pursuant to "At the Market" Agreement
|
6,228
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
6,228
|
Share issue costs
|
(235)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(235)
|
Share-based compensation expense
|
-
|
|
1,208
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
1,208
|
As at March 31, 2025
|
$ 445,533
|
|
$ 44,403
|
|
$ 958
|
|
$ (484,400)
|
|
$ 6,494
|
ONCOLYTICS BIOTECH INC.
|
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
(unaudited)
|
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Operating Activities
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss for the period
|
|
$ (6,687)
|
|
$ (6,894)
|
Depreciation - property and equipment
|
|
26
|
|
28
|
Depreciation - right-of-use-assets
|
|
71
|
|
95
|
Share-based compensation expense
|
|
1,208
|
|
576
|
Interest expense on lease liabilities
|
|
39
|
|
15
|
Unrealized foreign exchange gain
|
|
(61)
|
|
(387)
|
Change in fair value of warrant derivative
|
|
(240)
|
|
(869)
|
Net change in non-cash working capital
|
|
(854)
|
|
(33)
|
Cash used in operating activities
|
|
(6,498)
|
|
(7,469)
|
Investing Activities
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition of property and equipment
|
|
-
|
|
(46)
|
Cash used in investing activities
|
|
-
|
|
(46)
|
Financing Activities
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from "At the Market" equity distribution agreement, net
|
|
5,993
|
|
1,598
|
Payment of lease liabilities
|
|
(103)
|
|
(103)
|
Cash provided by financing activities
|
|
5,890
|
|
1,495
|
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
(608)
|
|
(6,020)
|
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|
|
15,942
|
|
34,912
|
Impact of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents
|
|
(31)
|
|
711
|
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|
|
$ 15,303
|
|
$ 29,603
About Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
Oncolytics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent. Pelareorep has demonstrated promising results in two randomized Phase 2 studies in metastatic breast cancer and Phase 1 and 2 studies in pancreatic cancer. It acts by inducing anti-cancer immune responses and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype -- turning "cold" tumors "hot" -- through innate and adaptive immune responses to treat a variety of cancers.
Pelareorep has demonstrated synergies with multiple approved oncology treatments. Oncolytics is currently conducting and planning combination clinical trials with pelareorep in solid malignancies as it advances towards registrational studies in metastatic breast cancer and pancreatic cancer, both of which have received Fast Track designation from the FDA. For further information, please visit: or follow the company on social media on LinkedIn and on X @oncolytics .
This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities laws (such forward-looking statements and forward-looking information are collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include statements regarding Oncolytics' belief as to the potential, mechanism of action and benefits of pelareorep as a cancer therapeutic; our upcoming milestones, including pancreatic cancer translational data from Cohort 1 of the GOBLET study and initial efficacy results from Cohort 5 of the GOBLET study; and other statements related to anticipated developments in Oncolytics' business and technologies. In any forward-looking statement in which Oncolytics expresses an expectation or belief as to future results, such expectations or beliefs are expressed in good faith and are believed to have a reasonable basis, but there can be no assurance that the statement or expectation or belief will be achieved. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause Oncolytics' actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the availability of funds and resources to pursue research and development projects, the efficacy of pelareorep as a cancer treatment, the success and timely completion of clinical studies and trials, Oncolytics' ability to successfully commercialize pelareorep, uncertainties related to the research and development of pharmaceuticals, uncertainties related to the regulatory process and general changes to the economic environment. We may incur expenses or delays relating to events outside of our control, which could have a material adverse impact on our business, operating results and financial condition. Investors should consult Oncolytics' quarterly and annual filings with the Canadian and U.S. securities commissions for additional information on risks and uncertainties relating to the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against placing undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Oncolytics does not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.
Company Contact
Jon Patton
Director of IR & Communication
[email protected]
Investor Relations for Oncolytics
Mike Moyer
LifeSci Advisors
+1-617-308-4306
[email protected]
Media Contact for Oncolytics
Michael Rubenstein
LifeSci Communications
[email protected]
Logo -
