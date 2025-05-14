Madeinusa Seeks $10,000,000 From Accredited Investors To Go To Market

Made In America

- MadeInUSA is potentially the next unicornLEESBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- MadeInUSA Launches $10,000,000 Reg-D Capital Raise to Revolutionize Access to American-Made Products and Rebuild Local Economies.MadeInUSA, the first-of-its-kind digital marketplace exclusively dedicated to American-made products, has announced the launch of its Reg- D capital raise. This private offering invites only accredited investors to fuel the next stage of the platform's national expansion and support the revival of American manufacturing.The Problem: A Nation Disconnected From Its Own ManufacturersAmerican consumers are increasingly frustrated with the difficulty of finding and purchasing genuine U.S.-made goods. While imports flood store shelves and global e-commerce giants dominate the digital space, U.S. manufacturers remain cut off from their customers, forced to compete in a system that drains wealth from local communities and exports it overseas.This has resulted in the loss of good-paying American jobs, decimating local economies, and a dangerous dependency on foreign supply chains.The Solution: MadeInUSA - America's MarketplaceMadeInUSA is solving this problem by creating a trusted, centralized, and transparent marketplace where consumers can easily find, purchase, and support verified American-made products from American manufacturers. Already, the platform has onboarded over 500 manufacturers, offering nearly 150,000 products - proving the model works and the demand is real.Market Demand Backed by Hard DataConsumer demand for American-made products is more than a trend - it's a national priority. Recent surveys show:72% of Americans say they regularly seek out U.S.-made products to purchase.48% of consumers are willing to pay 10-20% more for domestic products, while 17% would pay 30% more.40% of Americans say they will not buy products labeled 'Made in China.'60% of Chinese consumers are willing to pay a premium for products labeled 'Made in USA.'These numbers underscore a powerful market shift that investors can tap into by supporting MadeInUSA's expansion. (Sources: The Reshoring Institute, Morning Consult, The Epoch Times)Led by a Proven EntrepreneurMadeInUSA is led by Don M. Buckner Sr., a seasoned serial entrepreneur with a 35-year track record of transforming startups into major enterprises. In 1997, from his garage, Don founded Vac-Tron Equipment, growing it 6,500% in just three years, ranking #13 on the Inc. 500 list and achieving $300 million in sales. He was named Entrepreneur of the Year for Florida. He later built and sold GatorWorld, a Florida tourism attraction, and hosted the first-ever Made in America Trade Show in 2019. Don was also named a Kentucky Colonel in 2020.Invest in America's Comeback"We're not just building a website," said Don Buckner, Founder and CEO. "We're building a national movement to reconnect consumers with American makers and rebuild America's manufacturing backbone."Accredited Investors can learn more at , then click on "Investment options" at the top of the page

