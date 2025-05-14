Benecard PBF Applauds Trump Executive Order Aimed At Lowering Drug Prices

New federal action aligns with the core values of Pharmacy Benefit Facilitation-transparency, simplicity, and aligned incentives.

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BeneCard PBF, a leading pharmacy benefit manager committed to delivering affordable and accessible healthcare solutions, proudly supports President Donald Trump's recent Executive Order on drug pricing. This landmark policy aligns with our mission to lower prescription drug costs for American families and employers, while fostering transparency and competition in the pharmaceutical market.

President Trump's Executive Order takes bold steps to address the rising costs of prescription drugs by promoting innovative pricing models, increasing accountability, and empowering patients with greater control over their healthcare decisions. Key provisions, such as enhancing price transparency and reforming rebate structures, resonate with BeneCard PBF's ongoing efforts to negotiate competitive drug prices and pass savings directly to consumers. The executive action mirrors many of the principles that define the PBF model-a model that reimagines how pharmacy benefits are delivered, managed, and experienced.

"As a Pharmacy Benefit Facilitator, we welcome this bold step toward holding the pharmaceutical industry accountable and reducing prescription benefit costs sustainably," said Jeff Shea, President of BeneCard PBF. "For too long, PBMs have operated in a system built on opacity and misaligned incentives. This executive order affirms what we've believed all along: pharmacy benefits should be transparent, outcomes-driven, and designed around people, not profits. As a Pharmacy Benefit Facilitator, we are focused on:



Transparency: Clear, straightforward pricing and honest contracting.

Aligned Incentives: A business model that prioritizes member health and client savings over margin optimization.

Customized Solutions: Flexible benefit designs tailored to each client's population and goals. True Partnership: Collaborative relationships that deliver measurable clinical and financial outcomes.

As a trusted partner to Union Health and Welfare Funds and employers nationwide, BeneCard PBF has long championed initiatives that prioritize patient affordability, clinical safety, and access. Our advanced analytics, sophisticated clinical programs, and pharmacy network management have consistently delivered significant savings, and we are eager to align our expertise with the goals of this Executive Order to amplify its impact. "We don't just manage pharmacy benefits-we facilitate better interactions that prioritize the health interests of American families over the financial interests of investors," added Shea. "This executive order highlights the need for change. As a PBF, we're proud to be ahead of the curve, helping clients and members navigate a system that puts their needs first."

We look forward to collaborating with stakeholders across the healthcare ecosystem, including policymakers, manufacturers, and providers, to implement these reforms effectively. Together, we can build a more transparent, competitive, and patient-centered prescription drug market that benefits all Americans.

BeneCard PBF is a leading pharmacy benefit manager dedicated to making prescription drugs more affordable and accessible. Through innovative cost-management strategies, transparent pricing models, and a commitment to patient care, BeneCard PBF serves union health and welfare funds and public and private employers across the United States, delivering value to health plans, employers, and consumers.

