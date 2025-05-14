Ron Simon & Associates Files Third Salmonella Lawsuit Against Aladdin Mediterranean Café As The Number Of Outbreak Victims Approaches 100

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Charles McLaughlin and Paige Bensing who consumed hummus, chicken shawarma, and beef shawarma wraps on April 26th. By the next day, both had become ill with the with the symptoms of salmonellosis, including diarrhea, cramping, fever, chills, abdominal pain, and headaches. Both were compelled to seek medical attention for their illness, and continue to suffer the effects of salmonellosis.

The lawsuit comes as San Diego County health officials and others report a growing number of confirmed outbreak victims, reaching 89 on May 12th, with all of them having reported eating at Aladdin Mediterranean Café between April 25th and May 1st of this year.

Ron Simon, a world-renowned food safety lawyer who represents over 50 of the victims so far, today issued the following statement: "While the investigation is ongoing, what we do know is that the food served at Aladdin was contaminated with human or animal feces. We intend to use all the tools available to us in this litigation to get full and fair compensation for all of our clients, to find out how this outbreak happened, and to make sure that Aladdin keeps it from happening again."

