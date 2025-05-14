S&P Assigns Positive Outlook To Banco Itaú Chile's Risk Rating

403
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SANTIAGO, Chile, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BANCO ITAÚ CHILE (SSE: ITAUCL) – – S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) revised its outlook on Banco Itau Chile to“Positive” from“Stable”, based on an improvement in asset quality metrics, strengthened capitalization and a decrease in its exposure to Colombia.
Additionally, S&P affirmed its 'BBB+' long- term issuer credit rating for Banco Itaú Chile.
For detailed information, please visit Banco Itaú Chile's Investor Relations website at ir.itau.cl .
