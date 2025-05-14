Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

S&P Assigns Positive Outlook To Banco Itaú Chile's Risk Rating


2025-05-14 03:46:09
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SANTIAGO, Chile, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BANCO ITAÚ CHILE (SSE: ITAUCL) – – S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) revised its outlook on Banco Itau Chile to“Positive” from“Stable”, based on an improvement in asset quality metrics, strengthened capitalization and a decrease in its exposure to Colombia.

Additionally, S&P affirmed its 'BBB+' long- term issuer credit rating for Banco Itaú Chile.

For detailed information, please visit Banco Itaú Chile's Investor Relations website at ir.itau.cl .

Investor Relations – Banco Itaú Chile
... |


MENAFN14052025004107003653ID1109550442

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search