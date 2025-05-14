Fair Solar Expands Commercial Solar Solutions Across Australia

Photo Courtesy of: Fair Solar

BRISBANE, Australia, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fair Solar , one of Australia's fastest-growing solar installers, continues to expand its commercial solar portfolio, helping businesses reduce energy costs and transition to renewable energy. The company has successfully completed multiple large-scale commercial installations across Queensland, Victoria, New South Wales, South Australia, and Western Australia, delivering high-performance solar systems designed to meet the unique energy demands of corporate and industrial facilities.

High-Performance Solar Installations for Business Operations

Across various commercial sites, Fair Solar has designed and installed solar solutions tailored to high-energy usage environments, such as telecommunications, data centres, manufacturing plants, and large corporate offices. These projects demonstrate how businesses can lower operational costs, reduce their carbon footprint, and improve energy resilience through solar power.

One recent installation included a 520kW system deployed across four commercial sites for one of the largest telecommunications providers in Australia, featuring Tier 1 Risen commercial solar panels and Fronius inverters to ensure maximum reliability and efficiency. The system is expected to generate over 743,000 kWh per year, delivering significant long-term savings on electricity bills.

"For large commercial clients, reliability is a top priority," said Robert Nanic, Founder of Fair Solar. "Businesses depend on consistent energy supply, so our focus is on designing systems that not only maximise efficiency but also integrate seamlessly with existing infrastructure."

Fair Solar has implemented solar installations for high-demand facilities, including businesses that operate critical services such as telecommunications and data processing. These systems are built to meet strict safety, compliance, and operational requirements, ensuring uninterrupted power supply while reducing reliance on traditional grid electricity.

Commercial Solar Systems Built for Safety and Compliance

For businesses operating high-security or mission-critical facilities, safety and system reliability are essential factors in solar system design. Fair Solar ensures that all commercial installations adhere to strict workplace safety regulations, electrical compliance standards, and engineering best practices.

In facilities where backup power generators are used, Fair Solar incorporates advanced generator interlock mechanisms that allow solar to integrate with existing emergency power systems. This ensures that solar energy does not interfere with backup operations during grid outages, a key requirement for many commercial sectors.

"Our commercial solar projects often require unique design considerations, such as integration with backup power sources, remote monitoring, and scheduled installation times to avoid disruptions to business operations," Nanic added. "We tailor our approach to meet each site's technical and operational needs while ensuring maximum energy savings."

Expanding Fair Solar's Commercial Capabilities

With increasing demand for corporate sustainability initiatives and rising energy costs, more Australian businesses are turning to solar energy to improve efficiency and reduce overhead expenses. Fair Solar has successfully completed a growing number of commercial installations, demonstrating its expertise across various industries, including telecommunications, logistics, and large-scale industrial operations.

The company remains committed to delivering custom solar solutions that align with business needs, providing:



Scalable solar systems for small and large enterprises

Flexible financing options, including buy-now-pay-later plans

Remote monitoring for real-time energy performance tracking Industry-leading production guarantees to ensure expected energy output

About Fair Solar

Fair Solar is an Australian solar retailer and installer specialising in residential and commercial solar solutions. The company provides high-performance solar systems, expert installation services, and long-term energy savings for Australian businesses and households. With a strong focus on safety, reliability, and compliance, Fair Solar helps businesses transition to sustainable energy with confidence.

